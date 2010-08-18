Listen: Does Katy Perry’s ‘Firework’ sparkle or fizz?

Normal

With the countdown to the release of Katy Perry”s “Teenage Dream” down to less than a week, songs from the album are surfacing left and right.

Today, one of our favorites, “Firework” is lighting up the internet. Whereas “California Gurls” brought the sassy and the sexy and “Teenage Dream” brought the romance, “Firework” brings the sweet. Listen here and let us know what you think.

It”s a great girl empowerment song about how anyone can shine. All of us can burn brightly and be a firework. And the message is wrapped in a bright, shiny beat. Will it become her third Top 10 hit from “Teenage Dream?” I don”t know if it has the mass appeal that the previous two singles had (or if this will even be a single). One thing is clear: it is ripe for club remixes and we predict it will be a No. 1 dance hit if nothing else.

Perry has a huge following among little girls-go to one of her shows and there are seven year olds running around dressed like Perry singing along to every word. This song should come with the lyrics printed in large type so girls can really embrace the uplifting message (And no, it”s not just for girls, but, call me crazy, I”m not thinking this is the message that her straight male fans are looking for from her).