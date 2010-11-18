Listen: Dr. Dre releases first ‘Detox’ track ‘Kush’ as Eminem ‘Doctor’ duet leaks

I think I have some idea now of what the loud cars will be loudly blasting all loud winter.

Dr. Dre has finally, officially released a song from his long-awaited “Detox”: “Kush” features longtime collaborator and pal Snoop Dogg with drips and drabs from Akon and it is haaard. This growling yet catchy West Coast street track extols finer points of smoking weed. It’s like the universe has been recalibrated to sit perfectly on its axis.

Click here to listen to “Kush,” on Dre’s Facebook site via his official.

There is still no official release on “Detox,” the album Dre fans have awaited for 10+ years. Still, he swears it’s coming and is even the booked cover-dude for XXL’s next issue. We weren’t really feeling “Under Pressure,” his leaked track with Jay-Z from earlier this year, but Dre swears it wasn’t finished and wasn’t ready for primetime.

Same thing happened with “Kush” — and early version leaked, only this time Dre countered with offering up the real thing. He wasn’t happy about it, but at least had the Real Deal to show for his work.

“It’s a little bit unfortunate with the technology today. (Kush) got leaked and it was a version of it that I really wasn’t happy about, (but) we’re going to go ahead and push it and put it out because everybody seems to like it,” he told radio host Big Boy on Nov. 16. “I just thought the content, it’s about weed smoking, and I don’t want people to think that that’s what my album is about. This is actually the only song with that type of content.”

Well, things just got a little more unfortunate (or fortunate, depending on which side of the fence you fall) today: Dr. Dre’s track with Eminem, “I Need a Doctor,” leaked wide. Click here to check it out [via AllHipHop]. Finished or unfinished, you think?