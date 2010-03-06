Listen: Drake’s new single, ‘Over’

Awwww, what happened Drake? Did you miss your nap?
An extremely cranky Drake spews about how difficult fame is in “Over,” his new single: “I know way too many people here that I didn”t know last year/Who the fuck are y”all?,” he sings in the first stanza. The song opens with a string-led flourish, but goes nowhere fast lyrically, despite a very compelling beat.
Yeah, yeah, we get it, Drake. Fame”s a bitch. Women who wouldn”t give you a second look otherwise are falling all over you. We can see where you wouldn”t want that. You”re traveling all over the world like a rock star. Total drag that… we get it.
Maybe with Lil Wayne, his protégé, headed off to jail, there”s no one to keep a check on Drake, but this is not the message you put out before anyone really knows your name. In some circles, the rapper is already huge because of the superior “Best I Ever Had,” but he”s hardly reached critical mass and may we remind him that he has yet to even release a full album yet? (“Over” is the first single from the modestly named “Thank Me Later.” )
Anyway, after bitching for awhile, he starts bragging about how “no one”s done it like I did it” and he”s made every skeptic a believer and he has the “shit that makes the bitches go insane.” Drake has considerable talent, but this is a bit much, even by typical rapper braggadocio standards. We’d like to see how Jada Pinkett feels about being called a bitch. And just a warning, in case it bothers you, he drops the N word.
Drake declares that he will be performing “until it”s over/but it”s far from over” and that he has no right to complain, but we have every right to complain about this song. Drake, if you”re really that tired of hanging out with folks you don”t know and all the trappings of fame, just keep putting out singles like this. Your little problem will take care of itself. And if you’re just having a bad day, we’re sorry, but keep it to yourself.
Ms. Newman, I think you may need to listen to the song again. First off, I don’t think he is complaining so much as talking about how his life has changed in the past year. He even says, “What am I doing? Oh that’s right, I’m just doing me.” He also goes on to say, “It’s just what comes with the fame, and I’m ready for that. I’m just saying, but I really can’t complain.”
Secondly, he did not call Jada Pinkett a bitch. He said, “Bout to set it off in this bitch- Jada Pinkett.” Referring to the movie “Set It Off” that Jada starred in.
I can see how you would think Drake is complaining about his success, but as a new artist, I think his insight is in-line with other songs he has put out, and necessary evolution at this stage of his career.
I’m glad it’s ppl like you out here that can reasonably explain the meaning of this song. It seems that there are so many ppl out there that are just so ready to put this kid down, because he has become such a success so fast. He worked hard to be in this position, it’s almost like ppl are upset that the fans and the industry has embraced him the way that they have. Don’t blame him for that. If Ms. Newman had of actually listened and paid attention to the song instead up probably jumping to judgment right away she may have gotten the concept of the song. Hell I don’t really care much for the song, but I did actually listen and it was easy to understand what he was saying.
Rob-
Thanks for explaining the Jada Pinkett line to me, I thought I must be missing something. I completely get your interpretation about how he’s just filling us in on what a crazy year it’s been for him, but it still doesn’t work for me. It’s way too early in his career to be fussing like that. However, I’d much rather you enjoy the song than agree with me. Thanks for reading and presenting your comments in such a thoughtful way.
Melinda