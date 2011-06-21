Listen: Drake’s new tune ‘Trust Issues’

Drake has trust issues. See, he”s looking for love, but but he”s been burned by so many “bitches,” that he”s feeling a little wary on his new track, “Trust Issues.” You know what’s a bitch? Fame.

The slow groove opens with a Drake singing his lines from DJ Khaled”s “I”m On One” in a langerous, quite lovely, fashion, despite some of the harsh words.

It”s the third new tune the Canadian songwriter has posted recently on his website, October’s Very Own, following May”s “Dreams Money Can Buy” and “Marvin”s Room” earlier this month.

Drake”s got a sleepy voice that serves the track well, and he is equally adept at singing as rapping, but he just seems downright grumpy. Between this track and “Over,” it all just seems a bit overwhelming for him. As he raps here, “You can look me in my eyes and see I ain”t myself” and then confesses “I hate myself.” That’s after he’s blasted other folks for not appearing as they seem anymore.

Drake, who received the Hal David Starlight award at the Songwriter”s Hall of Fame last week in recognition of his burgeoning talent, is supposed to drop his new album, “Take Care,” in October. An official single is reportedly coming in July.





http://www.mediafire.com/?dm7214blocq201d



