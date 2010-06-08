Eminem and Rihanna on gutwrenching ‘Love the Way You Lie’

If the few songs we”ve heard from “Recovery” are any indication, Eminem is back in fine form after stumbling with “Relapse.” “Love the Way You Lie” featuring Rihanna,tthe latest tune to slip out from the June 22 release, is a sucker punch to the gut about domestic abuse.

Eminem nails the rage of an abuser: he goes from promising the violence will never happen again, then tries to make it sound like the woman is a somewhat willing partner, rapping “That”s what happens when a tornado meets a volcano.” The tension in his voice rises as he goes from being contrite to confessing he”ll tie her to the bed and set the house on fire she tries to leave again.

Rihanna”s chorus is haunting as she sings:”Just going to stand there and watch me burn, but that”s alright because I like the way it hurts/ Just going to stand there and hear me cry, that”s alright because I love the way you lie.” The words come perilously close to blaming the victim, but the impact of hearing someone who has lived through domestic violence sing those lyrics creates an almost visceral reaction. We can only hope that”s not how she felt when Chris Brown was hitting her. She’s more forthcoming here than on any track on “Rated R.”

Musically, “Love to Way You Lie” recalls “Lose Yourself.” The subject matter makes it difficult to listen to, but Eminem is at his best when he tackles tough terrain honestly and without flinching.

Eminem’s label is taking down the song as quickly as it pops up on YouTube, but if you’re quick, you can still find a version. It’s worth the hunt.

