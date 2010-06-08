Eminem and Rihanna on gutwrenching ‘Love the Way You Lie’

If the few songs we”ve heard from “Recovery” are any indication, Eminem is back in fine form after stumbling with “Relapse.” “Love the Way You Lie” featuring Rihanna,tthe latest tune to slip out from the June 22 release, is a sucker punch to the gut about domestic abuse.
Eminem nails the rage of an abuser: he goes from promising the violence will never happen again, then tries to make it sound like the woman is a somewhat willing partner, rapping “That”s what happens when a tornado meets a volcano.” The tension in his voice rises as he goes from being contrite to confessing he”ll tie her to the bed and set the house on fire she tries to leave again.
Rihanna”s chorus is haunting as she sings:”Just going to stand there and watch me burn, but that”s alright because I like the way it hurts/ Just going to stand there and hear me cry, that”s alright because I love the way you lie.” The words come perilously close to blaming the victim, but the impact of hearing someone who has lived through domestic violence sing those lyrics creates an almost visceral reaction. We can only hope that”s not how she felt when Chris Brown was hitting her. She’s more forthcoming here than on any track on “Rated R.”
Musically, “Love to Way You Lie” recalls “Lose Yourself.” The subject matter makes it difficult to listen to, but Eminem is at his best when he tackles tough terrain honestly and without flinching.
Eminem’s label is taking down the song as quickly as it pops up on YouTube, but if you’re quick, you can still find a version. It’s worth the hunt.
What do you think?
I posted a few tracks for promo on thehoodnerd.com
I haven’t liked anything he’s done in the past decade, but that is a very good song. He finally learned how to change his cadence too, which is a plus.
Finally learned how to change his cadence? He’s had a different cadence on every song the past 14 years!!
I disagree, it is actually visible in his hand motions. Sure he has a couple different variations fir faster and slower songs, but that is about all i hear.
Never been a huge fan of Eminem but had a listen to this album and there is some real good stuff on it.
‘No Love’ with Lil’ Wayne is pretty good. Love the sample of ‘What is love’
‘I’m not afraid’ and ‘Love the Way You Lie’ are garunteed hits.
Listened to this whole album this morning…his best album since the Marshall Mathers LP. It’s that good…
Outclasses Relapse and Encore by leaps and bounds and I found those albums entertaining, but definitely not in the same dimension as Slim Shady LP, Marshall Mathers LP, or Eminem Show.
What’s so striking about the album is just how bad things were for Em in his previous two records. You could feel he was in a very, very dark period. With Recovery, it’s very apparent quite early that he’s overcome whatever demons he was fighting because this thing is like an album version of “8 mile.” Nothing but inspirational and “real” tracks on this album.
Welcome back, Em.
I love that song :DD