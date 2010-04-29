Listen: Eminem’s lead single ‘Not Afraid’ from ‘Recovery’ debuts

On the heels of a very angry Eminem, revealed earlier this week in “Despicable,” fans of the rapper get “Not Afraid,” an unafraid look to the future, a stomp on the past.

“I just can’t keep living this way, so starting today I’m breaking out of this cage / I’m standing up, Im’ma face my demons / I’m manning up, Im’ma hold my ground… / time to put my life together right now,” Em spits over the quasi-military snare beat, deep bass, synthesized strings and a chorus of passionate selves. “I’ll never let you down again… In fact, let’s be honest/ That last Relapse CD was ehhh / Perhaps I ran them accents into the ground / Relax, I ain’t going to do that now.” Yeah, that accent on “We Made You” was ehhh: agreed.

The theme sounds perfect for “Recovery,” more of a reaction to last year’s “Relapse,” rather than a continuation. It’s a bounce back track, something that’d play slow-motion as, say, a football team takes to the field. Let’s keep this in our back pocket until kick-off, along with some other new potential stadium anthems.

“Not Afraid” debuted this morning on Em’s Shade 45 channel on Sirius. “Recovery,” as previously reported, is due June 22.