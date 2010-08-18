Listen: Eric Clapton makes ‘Diamonds’ with Sheryl Crow for new album

Eric Clapton has tapped friends like Sheryl Crow, Steve Winwood, Wynton Marsalis, Allen Toussaint, and Derek Trucks to help out on his forthcoming solo effort, “Clapton,” due Sept. 28 via Reprise.



The legendary guitarist and singer will be backed by songwriter and guitarist JJ Cale, drummer Jim Keltner, bassist Willie Weeks and keyboardist Walt Richmond. It was co-produced with Doyle Bramhall II and recorded in three states and two countries (we assume the U.S. and the U.K.).



“This album wasn”t what it was intended to be at all,” Clapton said in a statement on his 19th solo set. “It”s actually better than it was meant to be because, in a way, I just let it happen. It”s an eclectic collection of songs that weren”t really on the map-and I like it so much because if it”s a surprise to the fans, that”s only because it”s a surprise to me, as well.”

“Clapton” is “a collection that touches on everything from century-old traditional brass bands to little-known country blues to brand-new originals.” The covers include standards like “Autumn Leaves” and “How Deep Is the Ocean.” Of the originals, one has already made its debut: Clapton can be heard performing with Crow on soft-rocker “Diamonds Made From Rain,” which debuted Monday on BBC’s Simon Mayo show.

Click here to hear the track, which begins around the 1:40:00 mark.



“I never liked young kids’ music,” Clapton continues. “I like old people”s music. When I look for what I”m going to listen to, I go backwards. Most people are trying to figure out, ‘How do I get in the fast lane, going that way?’ I”m going in the other direction-I want to find the oldest thing to do.”

Clapton’s last solo effort was 2005’s “Back Home”; he also released a collaboration with Cale, “The Road to Escondido,” in 2006.

Here is the complete tracklist for “Clapton”:

1. Travelin” Alone

2. Rocking Chair

3. River Runs Deep

4. Judgement Day

5. How Deep Is The Ocean

6. My Very Good Friend The Milkman

7. Can”t Hold Out Much Longer

8. That”s No Way To Get Along

9. Everything Will Be Alright

10. Diamonds Made From Rain

11. When Somebody Thinks You”re Wonderful

12. Hard Times Blues

13. Run Back To Your Side

14. Autumn Leaves