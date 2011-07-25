Listen: Feist announces new album ‘Metals,’ posts new song teasers

For the first time in four years, Feist is back with a new album.

“Metals” will be released on Oct. 4 and and includes contributions from longtime collaborators Mocky and Chilly Gonzales, plus Valgeir Sigurðsson who has helped out with Bjork and Bonnie “Prince” Billy.

The set will likely be 12 tracks long, as Cherrytree/Interscope has promised a dozen different video teasers in anticipation of the fall release. Two of these super-compressed, numerically titled snippets of music can be heard below.

“Metals” was recorded out of Big Sur, Calif., which could influence some of the Canadian singer’s developments since last “The Reminder,” released in 2007; that set was recorded out of a French mansion, a 200-acre manor in the countryside outside of Paris.

No tour dates have been announced, nor when to expect the first single.

I previously covered the release of her “Reminder” art documentary “Look at What the Light Did Now”; the director Anthony Seck told me that Leslie Feist and her crew were recording all winter.