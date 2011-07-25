Listen: Feist announces new album ‘Metals,’ posts new song teasers

07.25.11 7 years ago

For the first time in four years, Feist is back with a new album.

“Metals” will be released on Oct. 4 and and includes contributions from longtime collaborators Mocky and Chilly Gonzales, plus Valgeir Sigurðsson who has helped out with Bjork and Bonnie “Prince” Billy.

The set will likely be 12 tracks long, as Cherrytree/Interscope has promised a dozen different video teasers in anticipation of the fall release. Two of these super-compressed, numerically titled snippets of music can be heard below.

“Metals” was recorded out of Big Sur, Calif., which could influence some of the Canadian singer’s developments since last “The Reminder,” released in 2007; that set was recorded out of a French mansion, a 200-acre manor in the countryside outside of Paris.

No tour dates have been announced, nor when to expect the first single.

I previously covered the release of her “Reminder” art documentary “Look at What the Light Did Now”; the director Anthony Seck told me that Leslie Feist and her crew were recording all winter.

Around The Web

TAGSchilly gonzalezFEISTmetalsThe Remindervalgeir sigurooson

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP