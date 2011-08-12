Listen: Feist releses first single from new album ‘Metals’

Feist’s new album ‘Metals’ is out the block with something a little softer than the album title implies.

“How Come You Never Go There” may sound grammatically incorrect, but this love song in context connects through its small, slow beat, Feist’s typical stacked vocals and a second verse that will just kill you.

What I love about Leslie Feist is that all of her vocal takes sound like they were recorded with her lips just so up against the hood of the mic, like she was somewhere dark and intimate for even the fleshiest of full-band encounters. It sounds sexy because it is. This is one of those sexy songs, despite the evident loneliness.

“Metals” was recorded in Big Sur, Calif. and will be out on Oct. 4. She will go on a somewhat brief tour overseas and in North America in support, dates below.

How Come You Never Go There by Feist

Here is the tracklist for ‘Metals’:

1 The Bad in Each Otherâ€¨

2 Graveyard

3 Caught a Long Windâ€¨

4 How Come You Never Go Thereâ€¨

5 A Commotionâ€¨

6 Bittersweet Melodiesâ€¨

7 Anti-Pioneer

8 The Undiscovered First

9 Cicadas and Gullsâ€¨

10 Woe Beâ€¨

11 Comfort Meâ€¨

12 Get It Wrong Get It Right

Here are Feist’s tour dates:

Oct 15 Amsterdam, Holland / Carre Theatre

Oct 17 London, UK / Palladium

Oct 19 Brussels, Belgium / Cirque Royale

Oct 22 Berlin, Germany / Tempodrom

Oct 29 Philadelphia, USA / World Café Live 20th Anniversary

Nov 02 Brooklyn, USA / Howard Gilman Opera House

Nov 04 Chicago, USA / Riviera Theatre

Nov 06 Atlanta, USA / Tabernacle

Nov 08 Dallas, USA / Majestic Theatre

Nov 12 Los Angeles, USA / Wiltern Theatre

Nov 14 San Francisco, USA / Warfield Theatre

Nov 16 Portland, USA/ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

Nov 17 Seattle, USA / Moore Theatre

Nov 18 Vancouver, Canada / Performing Arts Centre

Nov 20 Edmonton, Canada / Northern Alberta Jubilee

Nov 21 Calgary, Canada / Jack Singer Concert Hall

Dec 01 Toronto, Canada / Massey Hall

Dec 03 Montreal, Canada / Metropolis

Dec 05 Ottawa, Canada / National Arts Centre

Dec 06 Quebec City, Canada / Grand Theatre Du Quebec

Here is the cover art for ‘Metals’: