Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 34

Senior Television Writer
09.07.10

Happy Tuesday, boys and girls, and this week’s Firewall & Iceberg Podcast is an unusual one, in that Iceberg wasn’t available. Dan’s out of the country on special assignment (I’m posting this to both blogs because the podcast’s RSS feed is tied to Dan’s blog), and because this is a relatively busy week (four notable premieres), I didn’t want to miss a show. So I recruited Mo Ryan, who recently left the Chicago Tribune to be the senior TV critic for AOL (you can find her new blog here), to fill in for the episode, which features the following segments:

Alan welcomes special guest co-host Maureen Ryan from AOL to fill in for Dan (0:00-3:07)

“Sons of Anarchy” season 3 (3:07-15:30)

“Terriers” (15:30-25:59)

Mo yells at Alan about “Supernatural” (25:59-27:22)

“Hellcats” (27:22-31:10)

“Nikita” (31:10-37:28)

Mo’s fall favorites (37:28-39:44)

“Mad Men” (39:44-1:01:01)

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.

And here’s this week’s podcast…

Around The Web

TAGSFirewall Iceberg

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 7 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP