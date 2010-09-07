Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 34

Happy Tuesday, boys and girls, and this week’s Firewall & Iceberg Podcast is an unusual one, in that Iceberg wasn’t available. Dan’s out of the country on special assignment (I’m posting this to both blogs because the podcast’s RSS feed is tied to Dan’s blog), and because this is a relatively busy week (four notable premieres), I didn’t want to miss a show. So I recruited Mo Ryan, who recently left the Chicago Tribune to be the senior TV critic for AOL (you can find her new blog here), to fill in for the episode, which features the following segments:

Alan welcomes special guest co-host Maureen Ryan from AOL to fill in for Dan (0:00-3:07)

“Sons of Anarchy” season 3 (3:07-15:30)

“Terriers” (15:30-25:59)

Mo yells at Alan about “Supernatural” (25:59-27:22)

“Hellcats” (27:22-31:10)

“Nikita” (31:10-37:28)

Mo’s fall favorites (37:28-39:44)

“Mad Men” (39:44-1:01:01)

