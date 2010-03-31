Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 10

It’s time for another Wednesday installment of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.

With our next two weeks a little bit up in the air due to Alan Sepinwall’s schedule, we skipped ahead a little bit and talked about HBO’s excellent “Treme.”

We also covered Thursday’s returns of “Bones” and “Fringe,” Friday’s premiere of “Miami Medical” and, as always, “American Idol” and “Lost” as our bookends.

The “V” Countdown Bug – 00:00 – 04:00

“American Idol” – 04:00 – 10:00

“Treme” and David Mills – 10:00 – 20:10

“Miami Medical” – 20:15 – 25:00

“Fringe” and “Bones” – 25:40 – 33:00

Reader Mail – 33:00 – 36:45

“Lost” – 36:50 – 43:22

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store , where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed .]

And here’s this week’s podcast…