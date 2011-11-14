Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 102

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls.
We’re baaaaaaaaack.
First off, sorry about last week. Or the absence of last week. Not just the absence of a podcast last week, but the absence of last week in general. It’s like it never happened.
So this week? We went a little extra-long as a bonus. Not two-hours, or anything. But nearly 90 minutes.
This week, we caught up on a heaping plateful of our favorite dramas, or at least dramas we haven’t talked about lately, including “Parenthood,” “Prime Suspect” and “Homeland.” We also answered some mail.
Next week? Another slow week, so we’ll catch up on a bunch of our favorite comedies. And answer more mail. If you e-mail us both as sepinwall@hitfix.com and dan@hitfix.com.
Anyway…
This week’s breakdown:
“Parenthood” — 02:30 – 12:45
“Prime Suspect” — 12:50 – 18:30
“Fringe” — 18:35 – 26:00
“Good Wife” — 26:10 – 34:45
“Boardwalk Empire” — 34:50 – 42:20
“The Walking Dead” — 42:25 – 48:05
“Pan Am” — 48:05 – 57:50
“Homeland” — 57:55 – 01:07:45
Listener Mail: Real actors vs. Characters — 01:09:30 – 01:14:35
Listener Mail: Past TV moments if we’d had Twitter — 01:14:45 – 01:21:15
Listener Mail: Reflections on “Scrubs” — 01:21:30 – 01:28:20
And here’s the podcast…
Hey Fienberg lay off my jokes! (said facetiously)
What I wrote on Alan’s blog last week:
“Doesn’t Lorelai realize that Chris will never be her man? All it will do is hurt Rory. Rory can see that Lorelai is trying to make it work with Mr. Medina but Chris just keeps on getting in the way. Maybe if they can get Luke back from Glee and Shameless she may find true love.”
*(my explanation which I wrote a couple of minutes ago) Sarah Watson writer on Parenthood is a Gilmore Girls obsessive and it shows.
Lorelai= Sarah
Rory= Amber
Mr. Max Medina= Mr. Mark Cyr
Chris= Seth
Luke= Jim Kazinsky Sarah’s old man barista boyfriend/poet (actor Mike O’Malley played this character at the same time he played Burt Hummel on Glee he was on the writing of the staff of Showtime’s Shameless).
The stories play differently as the tone is so wildly different. The stories themselves seem oddly familiar…
Tausif – Great minds… etc!
-Daniel
If as many people watched it as they should have…
The insane #heartbreak of Wire 4-12
Twitter would have ruined the endings of Life on Mars and Ashes to Ashes for people.
And I expect that if people would have clogged Twitter with Seinfeld references, it may have been even worse for the early years of the Simpsons.
#monorail
#helpmedrzaius
#whackingday
#rakescene
There would have been a ton of tweets when Marcia Cross’ character from Melrose Place removed her wig.
I disagree with your discussion on Alicia’s character a little bit. I don’t think this story is at all about her “choosing” between Peter and Will. It’s more about her deciding to be her own person after years of living under Peter’s shadow. She’s obviously uncomfortable with Will’s desire to take things further than a fun affair, and they’re obviously headed for some collision course between their different definitions of the relationship. Also, I think the POINT is going to be her realizing Will is corrupt, and how that knowledge will affect her. I find this extremely interesting, but I understand if others do not.
Twitter would’ve gone nuts when Ellen kissed Laura Dern.
The problem I had with the first few episodes of Prime Suspect were hat-related; not so much that it’s a bad hat (although it is), but more what the hat made me realize. Namely, that — at least in those first four episodes — the costume designers seemed to care more about making Maria Bello’s character stand out from the background than the writers did, and even then, the only thing they came up with was “She could wear this dumb hat, and maybe tie her scarf in a weird way?” Meanwhile, the writers seemed to show little or no interest in giving her any interesting scenes to act in.
Kind of irrelevant now, since the show is dead, but there it is. (And for the record, I never watched Cougartown, and that was entirely because of the name.)
Chalky was briefly in episode 6 at a meeting with Rothstein and co.
The thing with Zach Braff now is that he’s worse than invisible – he’s become an obnoxious, and instantly recognizable, commercial voiceover talent. I swear, I’ll never buy any Pur or Cottonelle product for as long as Braff remains their voice.
And I say that as someone who would’ve bought the complete series DVD set had they pulled the plug after Season 5.