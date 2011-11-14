Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 102

11.14.11 7 years ago 10 Comments

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls.
We’re baaaaaaaaack.
First off, sorry about last week. Or the absence of last week. Not just the absence of a podcast last week, but the absence of last week in general. It’s like it never happened.
So this week? We went a little extra-long as a bonus. Not two-hours, or anything. But nearly 90 minutes.
This week, we caught up on a heaping plateful of our favorite dramas, or at least dramas we haven’t talked about lately, including “Parenthood,” “Prime Suspect” and “Homeland.” We also answered some mail.
Next week? Another slow week, so we’ll catch up on a bunch of our favorite comedies. And answer more mail. If you e-mail us both as sepinwall@hitfix.com and dan@hitfix.com.
Anyway…
This week’s breakdown:
“Parenthood” — 02:30 – 12:45
“Prime Suspect” — 12:50 – 18:30
“Fringe” — 18:35 – 26:00
“Good Wife” — 26:10 – 34:45
“Boardwalk Empire” — 34:50 – 42:20
“The Walking Dead” — 42:25 – 48:05
“Pan Am” — 48:05 – 57:50
“Homeland” — 57:55 – 01:07:45
Listener Mail: Real actors vs. Characters — 01:09:30 – 01:14:35
Listener Mail: Past TV moments if we’d had Twitter — 01:14:45 – 01:21:15
Listener Mail: Reflections on “Scrubs” — 01:21:30 – 01:28:20

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.] 

And here’s the podcast…

