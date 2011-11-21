Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 103

#How I Met Your Mother #The Office #Parks And Recreation #Homeland #Happy Endings #Community #It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia
11.21.11 7 years ago 21 Comments

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls!
 
How did a week in which we had nothing new to discuss end up being our longest podcast ever?
 
I have no idea.
 
But last week, we caught up with many of our favorite TV dramas and this week we caught up with many of our favorite TV comedies and that somehow resulted in an epic 100-minute-plus podcast.
 
I can’t really explain it, but Justin Verlander is probably to blame.
 
This week’s exhausting breakdown:
 
“How I Met Your Mother” (01:35 – 10:50)
“2 Broke Girls” (10:50 – 19:05)
“New Girl” (19:05 – 25:00)
“Suburgatory” (25:00 – 30:05)
“Modern Family” (30:05 – 34:50)
Justin Verlander winning AL MVP (34:50 – 37:50)
“Happy Endings” (38:05 – 42:50)
The shelving of “Cougar Town” and “Community” (42:50 – 52:00)
“Community” (52:00 – 01:01:25)
“Parks and Rec” (01:01:30 – 01:08:50)
“The Office” (01:08:50 – 01:19:14)
“Always Sunny” (01:19:20 – 01:23:55)
Listener Mail: Miscasting vs. Bad acting (01:23:55 – 01:28:45)
“Homeland” (01:28:50 – 01:38:00)
 
 

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.] 

And here’s the podcast…

Around The Web

TOPICS#How I Met Your Mother#The Office#Parks And Recreation#Homeland#Happy Endings#Community#It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia
TAGSALAN SEPINWALLCommunitydaniel fienbergFirewall IcebergHAPPY ENDINGSHOMELANDHOW I MET YOUR MOTHERIT'S ALWAYS SUNNY IN PHILADELPHIANEW GIRLPARKS AND RECREATIONPODCASTSUBURGATORYTHE OFFICETwo Broke Girls

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 14 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP