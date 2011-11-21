Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 103

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls!
How did a week in which we had nothing new to discuss end up being our longest podcast ever?
I have no idea.
But last week, we caught up with many of our favorite TV dramas and this week we caught up with many of our favorite TV comedies and that somehow resulted in an epic 100-minute-plus podcast.
I can’t really explain it, but Justin Verlander is probably to blame.
This week’s exhausting breakdown:
“How I Met Your Mother” (01:35 – 10:50)
“2 Broke Girls” (10:50 – 19:05)
“New Girl” (19:05 – 25:00)
“Suburgatory” (25:00 – 30:05)
“Modern Family” (30:05 – 34:50)
Justin Verlander winning AL MVP (34:50 – 37:50)
“Happy Endings” (38:05 – 42:50)
The shelving of “Cougar Town” and “Community” (42:50 – 52:00)
“Community” (52:00 – 01:01:25)
“Parks and Rec” (01:01:30 – 01:08:50)
“The Office” (01:08:50 – 01:19:14)
“Always Sunny” (01:19:20 – 01:23:55)
Listener Mail: Miscasting vs. Bad acting (01:23:55 – 01:28:45)
“Homeland” (01:28:50 – 01:38:00)
And here’s the podcast…
It’s not showing up in the iTunes stores for me…
Do you subscribe? If not, it may show up much more slowly, for reasons I still don’t entirely understand. I subscribed, and it downloaded almost immediately after Dan’s post published.
Let’s see – George took Tessa to the suburbs when finding the condoms, he doesn’t date, she had no friends in NYC, and she finds a relationship with Ryan Shay “bad for her”. I think the cartoonish nature of the suburbanites is Tessa’s projection.
My problem with the show though, has been the downward trend. Although Ryan McGee says this episode is better.
Is it possible that ABC is looking to get rid of “Work It” as soon as possible, so they’re airing it in early January, where it will die and therefore be forgotten among the rush of other new mid-season shows? Like the television equivalent of ripping off a Band-Aid?
Now that you’ve discussed baseball in the podcast, how about some NFL football or English Premier League Soccer? A discussion on whether the Colts should draft Andrew Luck and trade Manning or whether Manchester City has already won the Premier League title would be fascinating*.
*Sarcasm… sort of.
Dan
Thank You Thank You so much for the misogynistic writing of the women on How I Met Your Mother.
*facepalm*
*for mentioning
An MVP who only plays in 20% of the games is a bad enough choice, but one with a batting average of .000?
We can ignore the argument about whether the AL is real baseball (and the real fear that the NL will adopt the DH with the realignment to appeal to the lowest common denominator of people who insist on a homerun derby). But a baseball player who can’t even swing a bat should not be eligible for MVP. I agree that under the current regulations he was the most accomplished of the lot, but pitchers should not be eligible for the award, much less AL pitchers.
MATT BARKLEY FOR HEISMAN!!! ONE MORE YEAR
GEAUX TIGERS!
It’s Always Sunny has become the comedy that I look forward to the most each week. I still love Community and Parks, but I haven’t really been as excited for them as I was the last two years.
Maybe it’s the male pig in me but I really think it would be more intresting to watch 2 Broke Girls if they got the two girls romantically involved with each other.
The best thing about that show is the friendship between them, the male romantic intrest just seemed forced and made Kat Dennings character weak and stupid.
Rizzoli & Isles is another show that should just go with the lesbian subtext already. Instead now they are intended to make Dr. Isles seem like a cheap lay wanting every man in sight.
On a side note; this weeks Castle episode “Kill Shot” should put an end to anyone complaining about Stana Katics acting skills. She has constantly improved since season 1 and the writers give her more drama to work with.
Dan – I haven’t complained about Stana’s acting for a while. They just needed to figure out how to write the character, but she’s been a fine partner for Fillion since the second season… [I need to watch this week’s episode still…]
-Daniel
Homeland is a political thriller, albeit a classy, character driven one, and twists and turns are part of that genre so I haven’t expected it to abandon that form although, yes it could get too much at some point. Don’t think it’s close yet for my taste. I loved Rubicon but I don’t need Homeland to defy the convention in that way, but I also don’t want it to be 24 so as long as it can steer a middle course I’m cool. Some of the character decisions – they way Brody and Carrie are playing each other but also have a genuine connection, the painful and poignant but realistic Saul/Mira breakup, Carrie confessing to Saul rather than dragging it out – have really won me its goodwill so I can also accept the cliffhanger aspects.
As for baseball, I’m happy for more baseball talk! I hope the finale of Homeland has them chasing Abu Nazir around through the stadium at a Washington Nationals game, or Ben Zajac’s brilliant career on Boss gets derailed when he is seen wearing a Cardinals cap.
They referenced the douche jar in the opening to New Girl (Schmidt made a joke how the turkey wouldn’t fit in the oven “We’ve all been there” and Nick just said “Jar” to him).
And Sepinwall referred to the MVP voters as “writers” because they were choosing the Verlander story. Funny stuff.
And because they’re members of the Baseball Writers Association of America.
Dan – For future reference, here’s an article where the writer/interviewer doesn’t drop the ball on the relevant mustache. ;)
[blogs.laweekly.com]
cc: @sepinwall
LJA – Oh come on! Totally different. Asking about a present-tense mustache is easy. I’ve talked beards with stars constantly. Mustaches too. In this instance, my failing was in not talking to Bradley Whitford about a mustache he had on a previous role, but which he doesn’t currently have!
I must protest!
-Daniel
Dude, I’m totally teasing you.
My protests are equally in jest…
:-)
Daniel
I’ve subscribed to Firewall and Iceberg since episode 1, but I’ve yet to find a real answer about why ALL tv networks outside BBC America and maybe Cartoon Network/Adult Swim write away that night of the week between Friday and Sunday, whereas I can remember easily when that particular timespace was filled with actual hits. The excuse “Nobody stays home then” always feels like a lazy canard, especially these days when real estate on the airwaves should have top value inj the face of competition on all other nights.
– Ben in NJ