Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 104

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls.

After two weeks without reviewing anything new, we’re back in reviewing mode with a new TV movie, a new miniseries and two new comedies this week.

Woo!

We also discuss the fall finale of AMC’s “Walking Dead” and debate what constitutes a “valuable” player in the National League.

This week’s breakdown:

“Innocent” (04:00 – 14:30)

“I Hate My Teenage Daughter” (14:40 – 25:40)

“The Exes” (25:45 – 33:30)

“Neverland” (33:30 – 41:00)

A few words on “Arrested Development” and Netflix (41:00 – 47:20)

Random Sports Blather (47:20 – 54:30)

“The Walking Dead” (54:30 – 01:05:20)

