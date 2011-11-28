Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 104

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls.
After two weeks without reviewing anything new, we’re back in reviewing mode with a new TV movie, a new miniseries and two new comedies this week.
Woo!
We also discuss the fall finale of AMC’s “Walking Dead” and debate what constitutes a “valuable” player in the National League.
This week’s breakdown:
“Innocent” (04:00 – 14:30)
“I Hate My Teenage Daughter” (14:40 – 25:40)
“The Exes” (25:45 – 33:30)
“Neverland” (33:30 – 41:00)
A few words on “Arrested Development” and Netflix (41:00 – 47:20)
Random Sports Blather (47:20 – 54:30)
“The Walking Dead” (54:30 – 01:05:20)
Looks like an instant skip to 54:30…no offense.
Dude. What? I’ve been waiting for the I Hate My Teenage Daughter discussion since August.
I almost want to watch two minutes of the version of Teenage Daughter that Feinberg had to suffer thru, just to hear that annoying woman. That sounds funny enough to make it worth those two minutes.
War Chief Shake Zula – It’s the weirdest thing. Once I recognized the one laugh, it became impossible to hear anything else. It’s not a pain I’d wish on anybody else — The laugher *or* “I Hate My Teenage Daughter.”
-Daniel
How could you neglect to mention that 50-0 beatdown on Saturday against the hated Bruins?
Otherwise, good podcast.
If you guys have a chance I would like to hear some criticism of the part of ESPN that concerns itself with being serious or its journalism.
In prefacing his segment on Tim Tebow, Chris Berman said he is really good and you shouldn’t analyze it. The problem is he is producing programming on a 24 hour network dedicated to analyzing sports. Chris Berman is a silly, silly man.
Off topic, but I listened to your Friday Night Lights podcast today and you guys should definitely think about doing more podcasts devoted to one show. Incredibly entertaining.
Lance – Of our 104 podcasts (or my 103), that’s my favorite podcast by far. All we need is for more shows that we love to reach their end… I assume we’ll definitely do more single-show podcasts in the future.
-Daniel
Forget all the unanswered Lost outrigger questions, a more burning question is what happened to Skeeter???
Re: Walking Dead, I’m not buying Dan’s argument that the survivors should have known the barn was secure. It requires a sort of rational detachment that you’re not going to see with people who’ve just discovered that zombies are secretly being kept in the barn, seen zombies overcome barriers which appeared to be just as strong, and are witnessing their supposedly rational leaders wrangling additional zombies into the barn. Had I been one of the group, I suspect I would have introduced Hershel to a rifle butt.
I agree. You’re putting a lot of blind faith in an old barn being held together by a combination lock and a piece of wood to think that thing is perfectly secure. The door looked like it was ready to be broken down at any moment.
all i remember about presumed innocent is the kids in the hall sketch where hecubus ruins the end of the movie.
Evil! Evil!
Dan nailed it: there is no Arrested Development without Michael Cera’s character. Not only was the Michael/George Michael relationship the heart of the show, but one of the most brilliant sources of comedy was that Michael Bluth styled himself as the good, noble Bluth, but was completely blind to the fact that he was mostly a horrible father.