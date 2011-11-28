Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 104

#The Walking Dead
11.28.11 7 years ago 14 Comments

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls.
After two weeks without reviewing anything new, we’re back in reviewing mode with a new TV movie, a new miniseries and two new comedies this week. 
Woo!
We also discuss the fall finale of AMC’s “Walking Dead” and debate what constitutes a “valuable” player in the National League.
This week’s breakdown:
“Innocent” (04:00 – 14:30)
“I Hate My Teenage Daughter” (14:40 – 25:40)
“The Exes” (25:45 – 33:30)
“Neverland” (33:30 – 41:00)
A few words on “Arrested Development” and Netflix (41:00 – 47:20)
Random Sports Blather (47:20 – 54:30)
“The Walking Dead” (54:30 – 01:05:20)

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.] 

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Walking Dead
TAGSALAN SEPINWALLdaniel fienbergFirewall IcebergI HATE MY TEENAGE DAUGHTERInnocentNeverlandPODCASTthe exesThe Walking Dead

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 14 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP