Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 106

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls.
It’s a finale-filled installment of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, with chatter about the season-enders for “Sons of Anarchy,” “Boardwalk Empire” and “Boss.” We also chatted about the sneak premiere of HBO’s “Luck,” answered some mail and held our sports blather for last.
As we mention on the podcast, there *may* be another podcast on Thursday. Knock wood.
This week’s breakdown:
“Sons of Anarchy” (02:00 – 23:55)
“Boardwalk Empire” (23:55 – 42:40)
“Boss” (42:40 – 49:50)
“Luck” (49:55 – 58:45)
Listener Mail: Enduring comedies (58:55 – 01:04:28)
Listener Mail: Increasingly niche networks (01:04:30 – 01:09:30)
Listener Mail: Single-cam/multi-cam comedies (01:09:35 – 01:14:10)
Random Sports Blather (01:14:40 – 01:26:45)
Dan! BETTY DRAPER IS A WITCH!
Betty Draper is a witch, but she didn’t sleep with her son or convince him to kill multiple people. Just sayin’.
Not yet, anyway. Her oldest kid is still only about 11. There’s still time.
Awww. I say thanks for defending Betty Draper. She’s awful at times, but Alan’s way too hard on her.
About Boardwalk Empire’s Chalky and Richard episodes this season, I’ve always been under the impression that they were stand-alone b-storylines that were there to illustrate the characters motivations and to give the audience something to keep in mind whenever those characters are on the screen for the rest of the season. Considering Jimmy’s final decision to commit suicide by Nucky, I found that look on Richard’s face when he saw the dog tags on Tommy quite telling. Less so with Chalky’s “Welcome Home” to the trio of KKK guys.
I would say the reader question on enduring comedies is the problem with the post 2000 Simpsons: it’s started parodying ever societal fad instead of finding humor in family life and life in general, like the early seasons. That makes it age a lot quicker, so episodes from 2000 feel older than episodes from 1995
What about Mags Bennett? She was worse that Betty Draper. She hit Coover’s hand with a hammer, cut Dickie off and chose Loretta over her boys.
Catching up a bit late. Must say I was a bit disappointed Dan didn’t point out Luck seems to revolve largely around Dustin Hoffman’s character seeking …. REVENGE.