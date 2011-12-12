Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 106

#Boardwalk Empire #Sons Of Anarchy
12.12.11 7 years ago 8 Comments

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls.
It’s a finale-filled installment of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, with chatter about the season-enders for “Sons of Anarchy,” “Boardwalk Empire” and “Boss.” We also chatted about the sneak premiere of HBO’s “Luck,” answered some mail and held our sports blather for last.
As we mention on the podcast, there *may* be another podcast on Thursday. Knock wood.
This week’s breakdown:
“Sons of Anarchy” (02:00 – 23:55)
“Boardwalk Empire” (23:55 – 42:40)
“Boss” (42:40 – 49:50)
“Luck” (49:55 – 58:45)
Listener Mail: Enduring comedies (58:55 – 01:04:28)
Listener Mail: Increasingly niche networks (01:04:30 – 01:09:30)
Listener Mail: Single-cam/multi-cam comedies (01:09:35 – 01:14:10)
Random Sports Blather (01:14:40 – 01:26:45)

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.] 

TOPICS#Boardwalk Empire#Sons Of Anarchy
