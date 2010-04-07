Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 11

#Justified
04.07.10 8 years ago

Despite our claims that The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast might take a couple weeks off while Alan takes a couple weeks off, Sepinwall wasn’t able to stay away this week.
That’s what happens when you have “Lost” delivering one of this best episodes of the season and “Chuck” delivering its best episode of the season.
So in a short-but-sweet installment of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, Sepinwall and I do away with silly stuff like “American Idol” and whatever shows happen to be premiering this week and we dig right in to the meat.
Here’s this week’s lineup:
“Lost” — 00:55 – 12:25
“Chuck” — 12:30 – 17:55
“Justified” and the need for serialization — 18:00 – 26:10
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.]
And here’s this week’s podcast…

