Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 113

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls. After a one-week Sundance hiatus, The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast is BACK!

The bulk of this week’s extra-long podcast is dedicated to remembering and celebrating “Chuck” (and my quibbles about the finale, I suppose). That’s nearly an hour of podcasting time. But we also did a full review of HBO’s “Luck” — we chatted a bit about it last month after the tease, but this is longer — and a review of Comedy Central’s very good “Key & Peele.” Oh and we teased the Super Bowl a bit, since it pits Alan’s Giants against my Patriots.

But here’s the breakdown:

Dan’s Sundance (02:00 – 07:00)

“Key & Peele” (07:00 – 14:30)

“Luck” (14:30 – 33:40)

“Chuck” (33:40 – 01:25:20)

Super Bowl Preview (01:25:30 – 01:34:45)

