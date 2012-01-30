Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 113

#Key and Peele
01.30.12 7 years ago 18 Comments

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls. After a one-week Sundance hiatus, The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast is BACK!
The bulk of this week’s extra-long podcast is dedicated to remembering and celebrating “Chuck” (and my quibbles about the finale, I suppose). That’s nearly an hour of podcasting time. But we also did a full review of HBO’s “Luck” — we chatted a bit about it last month after the tease, but this is longer — and a review of Comedy Central’s very good “Key & Peele.” Oh and we teased the Super Bowl a bit, since it pits Alan’s Giants against my Patriots.
But here’s the breakdown:
Dan’s Sundance (02:00 – 07:00)
“Key & Peele” (07:00 – 14:30)
“Luck” (14:30 – 33:40)
“Chuck” (33:40 – 01:25:20)
Super Bowl Preview (01:25:30 – 01:34:45)

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.] 

And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.

