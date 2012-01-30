Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 113

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls. After a one-week Sundance hiatus, The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast is BACK!
The bulk of this week’s extra-long podcast is dedicated to remembering and celebrating “Chuck” (and my quibbles about the finale, I suppose). That’s nearly an hour of podcasting time. But we also did a full review of HBO’s “Luck” — we chatted a bit about it last month after the tease, but this is longer — and a review of Comedy Central’s very good “Key & Peele.” Oh and we teased the Super Bowl a bit, since it pits Alan’s Giants against my Patriots.
But here’s the breakdown:
Dan’s Sundance (02:00 – 07:00)
“Key & Peele” (07:00 – 14:30)
“Luck” (14:30 – 33:40)
“Chuck” (33:40 – 01:25:20)
Super Bowl Preview (01:25:30 – 01:34:45)
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.]
And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.
I think whoever’s team loses has to, by himself, host a podcast retrospective of Josh Cooke’s career. Or record commentary tracks for Work It.
And the podcast must be at least an hour
Also, go Patriots. I should have figured out all my thoughts and commented once. My apologies.
Dan-
Ellie’s idea to use the intersect to facilitate Sarah’s recovery wasn’t nearly as manipulative/immoral as you imply. The intersect has only ever been used to transmit *information* not emotions/love/etc. The intersect would have given Sarah detailed knowledge of the events of the past 5 years of her life (which, clearly, she’s entitled to)–that is, it would have greatly expedited, and improved upon, the process that Sarah was undergoing as the series ended. As such, the moment in which Chuck uses the glasses to save lives rather than near-guarantee Sarah’s renewed love for him carried ample dramatic weight and showed growth within Chuck’s character (since in previous analogous situations he has continually made the more selfish decision).
Regarding the use of the porn virus: It’s not as though this particular mission was any more important than those of previous episodes. Instead, it served as an action-packed backdrop for the episode’s real drama: Sarah’s memory loss. As such, the completion of the mission didn’t need to be a moment for Chuck to show off his growth–the focus needed to be on Sarah’s incontrovertible recall of a specific moment from her life with Chuck. That this scene also served as a reminder of Chuck’s non-spy-related abilities and his nerd-herd origin was just an added bonus.
And, yeah, they really should have planted seeds for the Ellie and Awesome do Chicago subplot at the beginning of the season. Frankly, I’m surprised they didn’t–this type of ending was inevitable for those two characters, it would’ve been easy to mention it earlier.
In any case, loved the finale. Worked perfectly on an emotional level, which is all I expect from “Chuck” (paying attention to plot on “Chuck” is pointless and frustrating). I was surprised and impressed (not to mention a complete emotional wreck) when it ended on such a bittersweet, potentially controversial, note.
Matt – I never said it was manipulative/immoral. Just that it was wrong, dramatically. And that it violated all of the story’s internal logic regarding the ambivalent morality of The Intersect versus The Hero Inside. A Sarah whose love for Chuck was reconstructed through Ellie’s computer programming would never be as satisfying as a Sarah whose love for Chuck was reconstructed through the core connection between the two characters. The WRITERS realized this was the case and that’s why they didn’t use the out. Chuck had to realize it as well.
-Daniel
Okay, I see where you’re coming from. However, if you don’t find it immoral/manipulative, but merely dramatically wrong, Ellie’s idea is technically the better option for reviving Sarah. Given that Chuck isn’t considering what will be most dramatically satisfying for viewers, I don’t see why you expect him to realize that he shouldn’t use The Intersect in this case. I *would* be upset if the writers went that route, but they created a natural, dramatically satisfying motivation for Chuck to lose the Intersect option.
^”that route” being the Intersect-cures-Sarah route (which I would find reasonable, acceptable within the world of “Chuck,” but dramatically unsatisfying as a viewer)
Matt – It’s just my sense that Chuck’s own Intersect experiences and his witnessing of the Intersect experiences for Morgan and Sarah should have taught him that the solution/cure for Intersect-induced problems should NOT be *more* Intersect. And if anybody should have faith in his ability to make Sarah fall back in love with him via natural means, it should be Chuck. And that faith — if properly expressed — would, in my opinion here, be satisfying and appropriately romantic for the viewer.
-Daniel
Dan- Well sure, I have to agree with that. It’s just not such a no-brainer (especially given the fact that the show’s views on The Intersect are, at the very least, positive enough that we should be satisfied with an ending in which The Intersect still resides in Chuck’s brain) that it constitutes a flaw in the episode’s plotting, as you state.
One of my favorite shows in regards to use of music was Homicide ,Life on the Streets….which I still consider one of the best cop shows of all times.
Chuck was always a delightful fairy tale, and it didnt even occur to me that Chuck and Sarah, and all the rest of the cast wouldnt get their happy ending so I have no doubt that our beloved Chuck and Sarah will live happily ever after.
Chuck was a sweet, good natured show…a rarity in an age of crappy reality shows, mean girls and your favorite Dan, Haters,( none of which I could be PAID to watch) it was something special.
A-ha! I love you guys as much as i loved it on Chuck. More on Chuck, but a good nr. 2.
While Chuck was an enjoyable show, I don’t if there’s an hour’s worth of discussion in it.
Just as you called it; it’s Tuesday morning, and HBO gave Luck a second season.
Please, please, please do watch Vampire Diaries so you guys can talk about it sometime on the podcast, Dan, come on!
I mean Alan, Dan’s been watching.
Sorry guys, but I don’t know why people listen to this podcast. I’m typing this while Dan is still nitpicking a Chuck episode, and he’s just going on and on and on and on. And on. And on.
Oh thank God, you finally started answering questions and thus expanding the narrative.
Oh well. Sorry, Blake!
-Daniel
Itunes doesn’t have the episode available yet. Even went to the itunes store to check and the most recent is from Jan 16.