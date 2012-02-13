Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 115

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls.
We’re a bit late, but it’s always a good time for another installment of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.
This week… Grammy talk! “Cougar Town” returns! You told us to watch “Lilyhammer,” so we did! Mail! And Alan gets to talk about Jeremy Lin.
As always, regarding the Linsanity segment, the sports talk is at the end of a podcast that was already over an hour. Think of it as bonus content. Or filler. But it isn’t impacting your weekly TV chatter.
Here’s the breakdown:
The Grammys (00:00:45 – 00:15:35)
“Cougar Town” (00:15:40 – 00:29:50)
“Life’s Too Short” (00:29:50 – 38:45)
“Lilyhammer” (00:38:55 – 00:51:10)
Listen Mail – “Person of Interest” (00:52:00 – 00:59:05)
Listener Mail – New shows we’re sticking with (00:59:05 – 01:07:25)
LINSANITY (01:08:15 – 01:20:45)

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.] 

And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.

