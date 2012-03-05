Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 118

03.05.12 6 years ago 13 Comments

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls.
It’s time for a very FOX-y Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, in which we cover the returns of “Breaking In” and “Bob’s Burgers,” as well as checking in on “Raising Hope” and “New Girl.” 
We also reviewed HBO’s telefilm “Game Change.”
And we answered some Listener Mail.
No sports talk this week. Sorry.
Here’s the breakdown:
“Breaking In” (00:00:45 – 00:10:35)
“Raising Hope” (00:10:35 – 00:17:40)
“New Girl” (00:17:45 – 00:27:35)
“Game Change” (00:27:40 – 00:40:00)
“Bob’s Burgers” (00:40:00 – 00:45:00)
Grantland’s “Wire” Bracket (00:45:00 – 00:49:15)
Listener Mail: Skippable Seasons (00:49:40 – 00:56:30)
Listener Mail: Unlikable Characters (00:56:30 – 01:01:10)
Listener Mail: The State of “Modern Family” (01:01:20 – 01:11:10)

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.] 

And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.

