Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 118

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls.

It’s time for a very FOX-y Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, in which we cover the returns of “Breaking In” and “Bob’s Burgers,” as well as checking in on “Raising Hope” and “New Girl.”

We also reviewed HBO’s telefilm “Game Change.”

And we answered some Listener Mail.

No sports talk this week. Sorry.

Here’s the breakdown:

“Breaking In” (00:00:45 – 00:10:35)

“Raising Hope” (00:10:35 – 00:17:40)

“New Girl” (00:17:45 – 00:27:35)

“Game Change” (00:27:40 – 00:40:00)

“Bob’s Burgers” (00:40:00 – 00:45:00)

Grantland’s “Wire” Bracket (00:45:00 – 00:49:15)

Listener Mail: Skippable Seasons (00:49:40 – 00:56:30)

Listener Mail: Unlikable Characters (00:56:30 – 01:01:10)

Listener Mail: The State of “Modern Family” (01:01:20 – 01:11:10)

And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.