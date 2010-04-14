Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 12

It looked as if a Wednesday had passed without a Firewall & Iceberg Podcast. But looks can often be deceiving.
Just when things were at their most bleak, Alan Sepinwall came through with a window of time that he used to podcast, rather than sleeping. For that, we all salute Alan.
In this week’s podcast, we covered a lot of topics, including the usuals — “Lost” and “American Idol” — and a few new things including Matt Smith’s Doctor Who, Conan O’Brien’s big move to TBS and the return of “Glee.”
Here’s the full breakdown:
00:00-09:30 — “Lost”
9:35-17:30 — Conan O’Brien to TBS
17:35-24:15 — “Doctor Who”
24:20-29:15 — “Glee”
29:20-37:30 — “American Idol”
37:40-38:25 — The Census
And here’s this week’s podcast…
It is as if Alan was never on vacation. Kudos!
I watched the first half of the “Vogue” remake video. Maybe if I knew the song or the original video, or if I had kept up with “Glee” after the pilot, it might have had more resonance for me. As it was, it seemed pretty pointless.