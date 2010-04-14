Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 12

It looked as if a Wednesday had passed without a Firewall & Iceberg Podcast. But looks can often be deceiving.

Just when things were at their most bleak, Alan Sepinwall came through with a window of time that he used to podcast, rather than sleeping. For that, we all salute Alan.

In this week’s podcast, we covered a lot of topics, including the usuals — “Lost” and “American Idol” — and a few new things including Matt Smith’s Doctor Who, Conan O’Brien’s big move to TBS and the return of “Glee.”

Here’s the full breakdown:

00:00-09:30 — “Lost”

9:35-17:30 — Conan O’Brien to TBS

17:35-24:15 — “Doctor Who”

24:20-29:15 — “Glee”

29:20-37:30 — “American Idol”

37:40-38:25 — The Census

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store , where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed .]

And here’s this week’s podcast…