Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 12

It looked as if a Wednesday had passed without a Firewall & Iceberg Podcast. But looks can often be deceiving.
Just when things were at their most bleak, Alan Sepinwall came through with a window of time that he used to podcast, rather than sleeping. For that, we all salute Alan.
In this week’s podcast, we covered a lot of topics, including the usuals — “Lost” and “American Idol” — and a few new things including Matt Smith’s Doctor Who, Conan O’Brien’s big move to TBS and the return of “Glee.”
Here’s the full breakdown:
00:00-09:30 — “Lost”
9:35-17:30 — Conan O’Brien to TBS
17:35-24:15 — “Doctor Who”
24:20-29:15 — “Glee”
29:20-37:30 — “American Idol”
37:40-38:25 — The Census
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us.
And here’s this week’s podcast…

