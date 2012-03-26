Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 121

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls!

Time for another lengthy Firewall & Iceberg Podcast. It’s 90+ minutes even without any sports filler, so if you were hoping for discussion of Tim Tebow, we didn’t have time. Also, I can’t deal with being battered by Kenny Britt fans again.

We had lots of TV to talk about, including finales for “Luck” and “The River” and our discussion of the premiere of “Mad Men” (somewhat discombobulated and strained by some Skype issues). We also reviewed the start of the new seasons of “The Killing” and “Game of Thrones” (watch out for that segment if you haven’t season S.1, since we spoil the heck out of that… no serious S.2 spoilers, though, so don’t worry).

Plus, Alan apologizes to Dermot Mulroney!

Here’s the breakdown:

Dermot Mulroney on “New Girl” (00:01:25 – 00:06:55)

“The Killing” (00:07:00 – 00:21:15)

“Game of Thrones” (00:21:15 – 00:33:40)

Listener Mail – CBS Sunday Delays (00:33:45 – 00:39:10)

“The River” finale (00:39:20 – 00:51:10)

“Luck” finale (00:51:10 – 01:08:30)

“Mad Men” premiere (01:08:30 – 01:34:40)

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.]

And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.