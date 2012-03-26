Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 121

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls!
Time for another lengthy Firewall & Iceberg Podcast. It’s 90+ minutes even without any sports filler, so if you were hoping for discussion of Tim Tebow, we didn’t have time. Also, I can’t deal with being battered by Kenny Britt fans again.
We had lots of TV to talk about, including finales for “Luck” and “The River” and our discussion of the premiere of “Mad Men” (somewhat discombobulated and strained by some Skype issues). We also reviewed the start of the new seasons of “The Killing” and “Game of Thrones” (watch out for that segment if you haven’t season S.1, since we spoil the heck out of that… no serious S.2 spoilers, though, so don’t worry).
Plus, Alan apologizes to Dermot Mulroney!
Here’s the breakdown:
Dermot Mulroney on “New Girl” (00:01:25 – 00:06:55)
“The Killing” (00:07:00 – 00:21:15)
“Game of Thrones” (00:21:15 – 00:33:40)
Listener Mail – CBS Sunday Delays (00:33:45 – 00:39:10)
“The River” finale (00:39:20 – 00:51:10)
“Luck” finale (00:51:10 – 01:08:30)
“Mad Men” premiere (01:08:30 – 01:34:40)
No Archer???
I thought this was the most elegant podcast with the most elegant TV critics in allll the Internet.
Alan has mentioned (on Twitter, I think) that due to other commitments, he is several episodes behind on Archer. I’m sure that when he gets around to marathoning them, he’ll have something to say about
Bryan Cranston’s killer guest star performance in the finale.
I’m looking forward to the discussion of Archer’s season, since it was very strong and funny as any other. =)
As part of my full on boycott of The Killing I am not listening to that portion of the podcast. Please tell me the conclusion is that you aren’t going to watch it this year.
No More – I’ll never tell… I’ll never tell…
-Daniel
Just like the killer of Rosie..
BTW – Killer of Rosie – Veena Sud – she killed the show
Well, Alan mentioned a good performance by Billy Campbell, so I guess he survived the idiotic shooting at the end of season one.
As for who killed Rosie Larsen, it just doesn’t matter because I’m sure the writers decided who it would be moments before they shot the scene.
Wow Terra Nova is not going forward at Netflix. They mentioned it in the podcast how both it and The River were early negotiations.
i hate that you have seen 4 hours of GoT…
Dan you were wrong about there being only “about half a dozen” original scenes in Season 1. There were at least three or four an episode, except maybe the pilot which might have had none. The actual number would be 4 or 5 times your estimate.
Harry – Not sure what to say other than “Sorry.”
-Daniel
Geez, Dan!
Thank you, Dan. Thank you.
For recognizing Megan’s “fundamental misunderstanding of who Don Draper is.”
GREAT foundation for a life-long relationship, as so many are convinced. (Grrr.)
I thought Dan did a good job of pointing out parts of the premier that weren’t quite right (the opening scene, Megan’s weird idea to sing Zou Bisou Bisou).
Without being specific, but (spoiler) and (spoiler) are minimal presences in A Clash of Kings, so most scenes involving them would have to be made up. Are those handled well from what you’ve seen?
If you want to like Dermot Mulroney in something, watch The Grey. Besides being terrifying and awesome, it contains a good Dermot Mulroney performance. In related news: he’s borderline unrecognizable in the role.
As my wife was very, very, very excited to point out, the new Bobby Draper is M.J. (Lois Lane’s son) from Desperate Housewives. In fact, something I learned over the last year watching Mad Men on Netflix with my wife is that there is apparently a TON of Desperate Housewives / Mad Men overlap.
1) Dan, why are you so intent on getting Alan to watch and blog about The Killing? If you are so keen about watching and discussing The Killing with Hitfix readers you can start a thread on the Hitfix boards (half-sarcasm/genuine curiosity about why Alan must blog about The Killing).
2) How can you talk about great Canadian actors and not talk about Nathan Fillion?
Tausif – I never told him he had to blog about The Killing. I jokingly said he’d have to check in on the ending when the finale airs and not catch up at some future time.
And I like Nathan Fillion. Even if I was jokingly referring to getting desperate enough to list Jim Carrey, I can list hundreds of great Canadian actors without feeling guilty for missing Nathan Fillion.
-Daniel
Dan has no fear of the ‘Browncoats”.. >:)
It’s not like Mr. Fillion is in anything worth watching lately… unless I missed a movie role or Dr. Horrible 2. (Did I miss Dr. Horrible 2???1!?)
I was disappointed with The Killing’s first season. That said, I’m glad Alan sucked it up and gave season 2 another chance. I’m also happy to know that Joel Kinnamen or however you spell it gave a good performance, because he was easily the best thing about season 2. I will probably watch season 2, but I don’t feel compelled to watch it live
or even watch it each week.
So happy to hear that Brienne and Stannis are cast well in season 2. Margaery is nothing like I pictured from the book, but I’m curious to see the show’s version. Also, GoT is one of the few shows where I don’t feel like fast forwarding through the opening credits. From the song to the animated world of Westeros and Essos, it’s just fun to watch.
I’m so glad to hear that the casting of the new characters for GoT is approved by you guys, that really was my biggest concern. SO EXCITED!! !!
GoT and Mad Men! My sundays are fully booked for the next 11 weeks.