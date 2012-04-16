Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 124

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls.

It’s another busy installment of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.

This week, we talk about the “Justified” finale and Sunday’s busy “Mad Men.” We also review HBO’s excellent “Veep” and chat about 25 Years of FOX.

And because that wasn’t enough? Mail!

Next week’s gonna be a bit lighter in terms of content, so mail is always appreciated. And maybe it’ll be time for some sports talk…

Here’s the podcast breakdown:

25 Years of FOX (00:00:40 – 00:22:00)

“Veep” (00:22:00 – 00:31:50)

Listener Mail – Ashley Judd’s “puffy face” article (00:32:10 – 00:38:20)

Listener Mail – “The Office”/”Parks & Rec” (00:38:25 – 00:45:45)

Listener Mail – “Suburgatory” Emmy chances (00:46:00 – 00:50:30)

“Justified” finale (00:51:35 – 01:04:50)

Sunday’s “Mad Men” (01:04:50 – 01:20:30)

