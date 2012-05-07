Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 127

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls.

Due to a paucity of new show premieres this week — USA’s “Common Law” is our only review — most of this podcast is dedicated to premiering next week’s upfronts. Oh and we talked about Rory Gilmore and Mr. Belding guesting on “Mad Men.”

As we mention in podcast, due to upfronts we have no clue when we’ll be able to podcast next week or how many times. Smart money says there’ll be a podcast on Monday or Tuesday and then a second podcast on Thursday or Friday.

Here’s today’s breakdown:

“Common Law” (00:01:00 – 00:11:10)

“Desperate Housewives” reflections (00:11:10 – 00:18:20)

Upfronts Preview (00:18:20 – 01:01:50)

“Mad Men” (01:02:00 – 01:26:20)

