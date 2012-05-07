Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 127

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls.
Time for another installment of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.
Due to a paucity of new show premieres this week — USA’s “Common Law” is our only review — most of this podcast is dedicated to premiering next week’s upfronts. Oh and we talked about Rory Gilmore and Mr. Belding guesting on “Mad Men.”
As we mention in podcast, due to upfronts we have no clue when we’ll be able to podcast next week or how many times. Smart money says there’ll be a podcast on Monday or Tuesday and then a second podcast on Thursday or Friday.
Here’s today’s breakdown:
“Common Law” (00:01:00 – 00:11:10)
“Desperate Housewives” reflections (00:11:10 – 00:18:20)
Upfronts Preview (00:18:20 – 01:01:50)
“Mad Men” (01:02:00 – 01:26:20)
It’s called fanservice. Male actors who deliver it regularly for female viewers are called Mr Fanservice.
I don’t see how CBS can keep Unforgettable. They already renewed most of their shows and will obviously premiere two or three new dramas on fall. And there’s still the possibility that they add another comedy hour to their schedule. That leaves absolutely no room for any other drama. I can see CBS keeping one of the CSIs just in case one of their new dramas fail, but not Unforgettable.
Greg – It’s not as simple as holes in the schedule. It’s more about if CBS decides to reshape the Friday block, for example, as a female-centric night built around “The Good Wife” and “Unforgettable.” Or if CBS decides “The Good Wife” leading into “Unforgettable” on Sundays night be a good match. Compatibility absolutely could favor “Unforgettable.”
-Daniel
I’d like to think that Unforgettable would have been more successful if they had stuck with the show’s original title, “The Rememberer”.
I really don’t think Terry Winter follows what you’re calling the “David Chase/Terry Winter formula” either, if you recall the last Boardwalk Empire finale.
Personally, White Collar is the one USA show I watch, and while I think excellent might be pushing it a bit, it’s definitely quite good, particularly the chemistry between Bomer and DeKay that’s always been there, but even the larger arc stuff got much better once they ditched the unbelievably dull Kate storyline.
I think all signs point to something happening to Megan, not Pete – The fourth episode and then the one where she disappeared, and this one with that montage with the song about death with her laying in black on the floor, and Don looking at the elevator… And now she’s wandering around Manhattan alone, not going with Don to work, morre possibilities of something happening.
Also, the fact that the writers have given Megan so much this season and done so much with the Don/Magan marriage makes me think they’re using her for all she’s worth, and milking the Don/Megan relationship before whatever happens, happens. I’ll be surprised if i’m wrong.
Warren Kole is in Avengers as a SHIELD Agent and was on Chicago Code as the new driver/bodyguard for Jennifer beals after the first one was killed
You guys forgot to mention The LA Complex. It’s my favorite new show of the year on CW, is it coming back?
Jonathan – We talked about it two straight weeks. The fact is that while L.A. Complex may run out its episodes into the summer, there’s no chance The CW will ever put new episodes on during a season again. But maybe new episodes could return next summer? Maybe? Ratings are WAY low…
-Daniel
As for LA Complex, you need to remember that it is a Canadian show that was actually quite successful when it aired in Canada. If I’m not mistaken, the show has already been renewed for a second season. Even if it doesn’t come to the US, there are always other ways to watch the episodes.
BSG also started in 2004/2005
Burn Notice remains appointment viewing for my household. We’re also fairly loyal viewers of White Collar and, on occasion, Royal Pains, but nothing on USA tops Burn Notice. We love the characterizations, plots, and general tone of the show. Hoping for the Season 7 renewal.
Dan, you’ve probably heard this before, but to address your comments about Harry’s Law and that NBC ought to be able to make money given the large total audience despite the small demos: prime network time television is about selling advertising for the 18-49 demo. Older viewers can be reached more cheaply by advertisers using other outlets (e.g. the national news). The 18-49 demo is more difficult for advertisers to reach and thus they will pay more for them. Despite the falling viewership, network prime time television can still deliver this demographic.
So, if NBC were to renew the show as ‘Geritol presents Harry’s Law sponsored by Depends’ they would be sacrificing the opportunity to make more money. It would be like growing corn on top of an oil field. Sure, you might make money selling corn but there’s a ton more if you build an oil rig.
But given how much trouble they’ve had finding oil in so many other places, the guaranteed income from some corn might not be a terrible idea.
But that corn is so hairy. I don’t think anyone wants to eat it…
Ray – The issue isn’t that the 18-49 demo is difficult to reach. It’s that it’s the demographic that’s considered still changeable in its advertising preferences. And yes, I’m well aware of the importance of the 18-49 demographic to TV networks. I do this for a living, you know.
However, it still feels to me like if NBC’s choice is Show A with a 1.1 rating in the 18-49 demo and, say, 4 million viewers and Show B with a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demo and nearly 8 million viewers and you have literally ZERO other scripted shows with 8 million viewers it SHOULD be possible to make money off of that available audience. I understand completely that it’s not the way the industry is structured at this moment. That doesn’t mean it’s right.
-Daniel
Dan, I didn’t intend to impugn your professionalism or knowledge of television. I will stipulate that you know more about the industry than myself. I was hoping to convey that in my original comment but clearly failed.
My impression (mostly from sites like bythenumbers) was that the changeability wasn’t the primary concern but that it was as I laid out in my comment.
I’m curious as to what you mean by ‘right’ at the end of your comment. I’m assuming you agree that the business reality means that NBC would prefer show A because the advertisers prefer show A (because they need to reach the malleable demographic). On the other hand you say that they should be able to make money from show B. More money than show A or just make a profit?
Or are you just trying to say it’s too bad there isn’t room in the industry for a popular show like Harry’s Law?
Ray – Not to diss TVbythenumbers, the the traditional rationale behind the 18-49 demo and its value had to do with changeability, since people 49-64 have plenty of disposable income as well and ought to be as valuable to reach via TV as via any other media. The theory has always been that older people are set in their consumer habits, with the theory being that you advertise to help people change their minds or to buy something they wouldn’t buy otherwise. That TV is the best way to reach that demo isn’t in doubt. But the specificity of the demo relates to their buying habits. So really we’re saying two different things here, I think, neither of which is mutually exclusive.
And what I mean by “right,” with the Show A and Show B example, I mean that there should be ways to make money with each scenario. Conventional wisdom says Show A is more valuable. It seems absurd to me that Show A’s 50 percent advantage at a VERY low point in the key demo should be worth more than Show B’s 100 percent advantage in viewers. In this case, BOTH shows really suck in the key demo, but one show has an audience which is completely respectable, i.e. better than anything on NBC and many comparable shows on ABC and FOX. Those additional viewers can’t be worthless. Or they shouldn’t be worthless. And if I’m NBC and I have a sea of shows with awful demo ratings and I have one show that has a slightly-worse-than-awful demo, but a decent audience, surely it behooves me to be creative and find a way to capitalize on the asset that I have, doesn’t it? It’s not like NBC has latitude to make decisions only on what’s cosmetically desirable. “Harry’s Law” isn’t cosmetically desirable. But it ought to have value.
-Daniel
Did Dan just Moneyball the business of selling tv adspace? Jeremy Brown:Old School Scouts as Harry’s Law:NBC
TVBTN Sucks – I tried to, but I fear I lost to the Twins in the first round of the playoffs… *And* “Harry’s Law” got cancelled…
-Daniel
I would watch a show with the tag line “they already share a face– now they share a fetus!”