Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 13

04.21.10 8 years ago

 Happy Wednesday and time for another Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.

In this week’s installment, I suffer 34 minutes of brain-freeze and apparently decided to let Alan Sepinwall carry me through a conversation that includes Starz’ “Party Down” and “Gravity,” HBO’s “You Don’t Know Jack” and last night’s “Lost.” Oh well. It happens sometimes.
Here’s the minute-by-minute breakdown:
“Idol”/”Glee” — 01:00 – 6:30
“Party Down”/”Gravity” – 6:35 – 15:20
“You Don’t Know Jack” – 15:25 – 21:00
Reader Mail —  21:10 – 24:40
A minute on “Chuck” — 24:45 – 26:00
“Lost” — 26:00 – 34:00 
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.]
And here’s this week’s podcast…

