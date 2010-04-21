Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 13

Happy Wednesday and time for another Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.

In this week’s installment, I suffer 34 minutes of brain-freeze and apparently decided to let Alan Sepinwall carry me through a conversation that includes Starz’ “Party Down” and “Gravity,” HBO’s “You Don’t Know Jack” and last night’s “Lost.” Oh well. It happens sometimes.

Here’s the minute-by-minute breakdown:

“Idol”/”Glee” — 01:00 – 6:30

“Party Down”/”Gravity” – 6:35 – 15:20

“You Don’t Know Jack” – 15:25 – 21:00

Reader Mail — 21:10 – 24:40

A minute on “Chuck” — 24:45 – 26:00

“Lost” — 26:00 – 34:00

And here’s this week’s podcast…