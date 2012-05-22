Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 130

05.22.12 6 years ago 27 Comments

Happy Tuesday, Boys & Girls.
Time for a fairly lengthy installment of The Firewall & Iceberg podcast, which includes a dismissive review of TBS’ “Men at Work,” plus thoughts on the “Community,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Scandal” and “House” finales. We also talked “Mad Men” and, because a few people wanted to hear it, we talked “Avengers.”
And we also announced the Firewall & Iceberg Summer Re-Watch show for 2012!
Since we spoiled a lot of things in a lot of sections, pay close attention to the times if you don’t want things spoiled…
This week’s breakdown:
Tessa’s Mom Candidates (00:01:30 – 00:05:00)
“Men at Work” (00:05:00 – 00:10:45)
“Community” finale/Dan Harmon (00:10:45 – 00:28:00)
“Grey’s Anatomy”/”Scandal” finales (00:28:10 – 00:45:45)
“House” finale (00:45:45 – 00:58:45)
Listener Mail – “Breaking Bad” premiere (00:59:00 – 01:03:45)
“Mad Men” (01:03:50 – 01:20:00)
“Avengers” (01:20:10 – 01:36:00)
Our Summer Re-Watch Announcement (01:36:10 – 01:39:25)

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.] 

And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.

