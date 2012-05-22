Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 130

Happy Tuesday, Boys & Girls.
Time for a fairly lengthy installment of The Firewall & Iceberg podcast, which includes a dismissive review of TBS’ “Men at Work,” plus thoughts on the “Community,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Scandal” and “House” finales. We also talked “Mad Men” and, because a few people wanted to hear it, we talked “Avengers.”
And we also announced the Firewall & Iceberg Summer Re-Watch show for 2012!
Since we spoiled a lot of things in a lot of sections, pay close attention to the times if you don’t want things spoiled…
This week’s breakdown:
Tessa’s Mom Candidates (00:01:30 – 00:05:00)
“Men at Work” (00:05:00 – 00:10:45)
“Community” finale/Dan Harmon (00:10:45 – 00:28:00)
“Grey’s Anatomy”/”Scandal” finales (00:28:10 – 00:45:45)
“House” finale (00:45:45 – 00:58:45)
Listener Mail – “Breaking Bad” premiere (00:59:00 – 01:03:45)
“Mad Men” (01:03:50 – 01:20:00)
“Avengers” (01:20:10 – 01:36:00)
Our Summer Re-Watch Announcement (01:36:10 – 01:39:25)
Christina didn’t die but she did get impaled by an icicle!
Ha. #GreysAnatomyArcsIRepressed
Had I know the story at the time of Keep Me In Your Heart….I think I would have been balling last night
*known
This might blow your minds, Dan & Alan, but Heather Graham is a whopping 18 months younger than Gillian Anderson. I am always as surprised at this as everyone else.
I would have thought that Heather was at least 10 years younger
For a future podcast, who do you think should play Kalinda’s husband?
Dev from Smash…lol
You guys didn’t think Whedon might have killed off Stellan Skarsgaard’s character? We knew him a lot better than Cobie Smulders.
Prettok – He could have, but I wouldn’t have cared in the slightest. It wouldn’t have had an iota of impact, because none of the human characters grounding the Skarsgaard character — the Portman or Dennings characters from Thor — were around to grieve. There was only one expendable character whose death would be grieved and who therefore the audience might grieve…
-Daniel
So did Buffy kill Laura Palmer? I’m still unsure from last summer.
I would like it if you guys spent one week in the summer talking about the last episode of Twin Peaks. I ended up watching the whole series last summer and it would be good to talk about it.
I saw The Avengers in Australia and there was no shawarma scene. Google tells me it was North America only. What’s the point of that? ;-( ;-(
There was a scene that was filmed after the US premiere. I am assuming that the movie came out around the world before it came to the US. I know Marvel did that with Thor. So I think that might be the reason that happened.
also sharwma is delicious.
Fairly certain it was out the US a fair bit before here since I heard the raves long before I was able to see it. I found a grainy pirate version of it on youtube so I’m good now.
ANYWAY. Sharwma is indeed delicious. Unlike Alan I am lucky to have the Turkish, Lebanese and Greek variants of it within short walking distance … nom.
Dan, I’d like to know how Sorkin blew up The West Wing in season 4? Obviously it wasn’t up to par with the previous seasons, but it sure was better than what came after (even the election season).
John Wells beat us over the head with a sledgehammer compared to the way Sorkin operated. And like ER at the time TWW got overly-preachy and self-righteous without the benefit of great writing to make it easier for people to swallow.
The end of season 4 (Zoey kidnapped, Bartlet steps down, John Goodman takes over) was a big middle finger to John Wells, since Sorkin knew he was being forced out.
^Yeah, I see your point. Though the Zoey kidnapping was foreshadowed in the first episode Zoey appeared.
Wells still bungled that up with the “republicanz is evil and will use this crisis to abolish Roe vs Wade, Social Security and the 13th amendment”.
I think Community will change as a mandate from Sony. I feel this for three reasons. One, Sony didn’t like the esoteric direction of the show. Two, the new show runners worked on Happy Endings. Three TVDW’s piece at The AV Club on showrunner changes. He mentioned how Glen and Les Charles stepped down from Cheers after two seasons and that the humor became a lot broader after season 2.
The writing on Happy Endings is a lot of rapid fire pop culture references from all of the cast members. I feel the characters on Community will be diluted and all of them will become a bit more pop culture savvy and the show will just be a lot of riffing and become more like Happy Ending and a hang out show like Friends.
Also Alison Brie, Donald Glover, Joel Mchale, Jim Rash are all writers of various sorts so I feel the cast will have greater input on production and the show will rely more on improv.
I say this because in the commentary for Out of Gas David Solomon mentioned that at one point in the production of the episode he had to sit down with Summer Glau and ask her how far gone and/or psychic River has been shown to be on the show.
I am guessing that the new showrunners will want to may the case that they are trying to make their Community in the same universe as Harmon’s Community and not their own show and for that reason I feel they will be relying on the cast provide continuity as most of the original writers for the show have left the program.
Hey, I’ve never watched Buffy (I can’t stand SMG).
I haven’t really liked SMG in anything other than Buffy, but I still love Buffy.
I am one of those few who have not seen Buffy yet. I’ve seen the movie about a million times. Does that count?
nop.
Anyone still checking the comments, by the way, please note that whenever we podcast next, we are going to be discussing the first TWO hours of “Buffy,” both “Welcome to the Hellmouth” and “The Harvest,” which were made as a two-hour pilot and then split into two individual episodes.
Tessa’s mom: Judy Greer? She reads young but is actually about the same age as Sisto. Yes, ABC passed on her latest pilot, but they seem to like her enough to keep trying her out in different projects.