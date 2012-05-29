Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 131

05.29.12 6 years ago 46 Comments

Happy Tuesday, Boys & Girls!
Hope you had a happy and reverential Memorial Day. Now it’s time for another installment of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, recorded with a full ocean between us.
In this week’s podcast, we review A&E’s “Longmire,” discuss the series finale of NBC’s “Awake,” talk about Sunday’s mighty eventful “Mad Men” and then we begin our summer rewatch of “Buffy the Vampire Slayer.”
So that’s a lot of ground to cover.
[On a side note: If the “Buffy” character who we say at the end of the podcast is never mentioned again happens to be mentioned again in the next episode, no need to tell us. That’s the beauty of a rewatch: We’ll discover next episode and I’ll be sure to apologize profusely. To the character, not the actor.]
Anyway… 
Here’s the breakdown:
“Longmire” (00:01:45 – 00:11:00)
“Awake” finale (00:11:00 – 00:26:15)
Listener Mail (00:26:15 – 00:36:15)
“Mad Men” (00:37:35 – 01:01:20)
“Buffy” Rewatch Part I (01:01:30 – 01:25:10)

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.] 

And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.

