Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 133

Just under the wire, we discuss Thursday’s premiere of NBC’s “Saving Hope.” We also talk about IFC’s “Comedy Bang Bang!” and “Bunk.” I complain about HBO’s “True Blood,” while Sepinwall vows to never watch again unless I force him. We also briefly discuss the TCA Award nominations and then Alan shared some of his preferences in TV for kids.

And, finally, we talk about the “Witch” episode of “Buffy the Vampire Slayer.”

This is probably our shortest podcast in a while, but combined with the 90+ minutes on Monday, that’s still a lot of podcasting.

Today’s breakdown:

“Saving Hope” (00:00:50 – 00:10:15)

“Comedy Bang Bang!” and “Bunk” (00:10:20 – 00:19:00)

“True Blood” (00:19:00 – 00:32:00)

TCA Award Nominations (00:32:00 – 00:42:25)

Alan’s Kids’ TV Roundup (00:42:35 – 00:49:25)

“Buffy the Vampire Slayer” Rewatch (00:49:30 – 01:03:45)

