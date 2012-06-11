Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 134

#Mad Men
06.11.12 6 years ago 44 Comments

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls. 
Seems like we haven’t had a Monday installment of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast for a few weeks. So… Here!
In this week’s podcast episode [only one this week], we discuss the “Mad Men” finale, the premiere of ABC Family’s “Bunheads,” TNT’s “Dallas” and Falling Skies” and then this week’s “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” Rewatch episode “Teacher’s Pet.”
Lots to talk about and I am, unfortunately, a bit brain-dead this week. Apologies.
Here’s the breakdown:
“Bunheads” (00:00:40 – 00:16:45)
“Dallas” (00:16:45 – 00:29:55)
“Falling Skies” (00:30:00 – 00:38:50)
“Mad Men” finale (00:39:40 – 01:11:45)
Buffy: “Teacher’s Pet” (01:11:45 – 01:22:00)

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.] 

And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.

