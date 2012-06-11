Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 134

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls.

Seems like we haven’t had a Monday installment of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast for a few weeks. So… Here!

In this week’s podcast episode [only one this week], we discuss the “Mad Men” finale, the premiere of ABC Family’s “Bunheads,” TNT’s “Dallas” and Falling Skies” and then this week’s “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” Rewatch episode “Teacher’s Pet.”

Lots to talk about and I am, unfortunately, a bit brain-dead this week. Apologies.

Here’s the breakdown:

“Bunheads” (00:00:40 – 00:16:45)

“Dallas” (00:16:45 – 00:29:55)

“Falling Skies” (00:30:00 – 00:38:50)

“Mad Men” finale (00:39:40 – 01:11:45)

Buffy: “Teacher’s Pet” (01:11:45 – 01:22:00)

