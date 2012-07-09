Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 137

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls!

Did you miss us last week?

After taking a 4th of July breather, The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast is back for the first of two podcasts this week.

If you’re waiting for “Breaking Bad” and “Political Animals,” we’re going to be discussing those two, plus Comic-Con, in our Third Annual Comic-Con Roadtrip Podcast.

In this podcast, we talk about TNT’s “Perception,” DirecTV’s airing of “Hit & Miss,” plus two episodes of “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” one of which is awesome and the other of which kinda sucks. And we answered a little mail.

Here’s the breakdown:

“Perception” (00:02:00 – 00:14:45)

“Hit & Miss” (00:14:45 – 00:27:25)

Listener Mail – Reviewing shows (00:28:00 – 00:33:15)

Listener Mail – Writerly tics (00:33:20 – 00:39:49)

Listener Mail – Why “Cheers” still looks good (00:39:50 – 00:48:00)

Two “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” episodes (00:48:15 – 01:12:50)

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.]

And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.