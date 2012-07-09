Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 137

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls!
Did you miss us last week?
After taking a 4th of July breather, The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast is back for the first of two podcasts this week.
If you’re waiting for “Breaking Bad” and “Political Animals,” we’re going to be discussing those two, plus Comic-Con, in our Third Annual Comic-Con Roadtrip Podcast.
In this podcast, we talk about TNT’s “Perception,” DirecTV’s airing of “Hit & Miss,” plus two episodes of “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” one of which is awesome and the other of which kinda sucks. And we answered a little mail.
Here’s the breakdown:
“Perception” (00:02:00 – 00:14:45)
“Hit & Miss” (00:14:45 – 00:27:25)
Listener Mail – Reviewing shows (00:28:00 – 00:33:15)
Listener Mail – Writerly tics (00:33:20 – 00:39:49)
Listener Mail – Why “Cheers” still looks good (00:39:50 – 00:48:00)
Two “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” episodes (00:48:15 – 01:12:50)
Would rather you had given “Angel” its own segment, then doubled up on “I Robot…You Jane” and “The Puppet Show”.
As long as “Prophecy Girl” gets its own segment, you can double (or even triple) up on the rest.
Andrei – I felt like we still spent enough time on “Angel,” despite the doubling up. And I kinda dug the gap in quality between this week’s two episodes…
-Daniel
The antecipation for Breaking Bad is killing me. I was expecting this podcast to preview the new season (I expect you’ve seen some screeners?), but i’m okay with waiting a little bit more for some thoughts on it, because double the podcasts, double the fun!
Mia – We’ve seen two episodes and will discuss as best we can in the podcast on Wednesday/Thursday. And Alan’ll probably have his review up before that, even…
-Daniel
Fair enough Dan – I see your point about the quality contrast.
If you really want whiplash, though, think about “Go Fish” and “Becoming” airing back-to-back!
I lol’ed with the use of Randy Orton’s theme song for Perception… well played Mr. Feinberg, well played.
Glad you enjoyed… It made me happy as well.
-Daniel
I’m surprised that TNT is still playing coy in regards to Perception. Commercials for the show pretty much give away the twist.
Aww, bummed we’re not getting anything on what looks to be a wild final season of Damages. I feel like conversations about shows you aren’t regular watchers of are even more interesting frankly. Gives a fresher perspective. But I suppose I’m in the minority.
Anyway, gosh the premise for Hit and Miss sure is out there. Not an easy sell. Would’ve loved to be in on that pitch meeting.
And as with everyone else, so eagerly awaiting your takes on Breaking Bad and Political Animals!
I watched all 6 eps of Hit & Miss. Though I use the word “watched” somewhat loosely as it quickly became background noise as I did other things. For a show with a cheeky play on words for a title, the show itself is completely dour and devoid of humor. The assassin story lines were woefully underwritten in my opinion and the family story lines were hard to take because so many of them revolved around the Riley character whom I quickly grew to hate. I won’t say more so as not to spoil anything, but for those who are still interested, DirectTV has put the first episode on Youtube: [www.youtube.com]
thank you for the warning on PERCEPTION. i slogged through about a third of the show and was so freaking bored i felt like i was going insane.
the first reader mail letter, well, Robert, the Sorkin fan, was just being a Wendy Whiner IMO — i agree with your take(s) on this. i think you have both been much more nice about the show than it actually probably merits.
are we as viewers so desperate to like new shows that we blindly accept anything HBO puts out? i don’t know, but i’m really glad to have a critical eye on stuff by Sorkin so i can at least have an intelligent perspective to check my experience against.
that made me laugh — the fact that TRUE BLOOD totally sucks. awesome!
The discussion about poisoning the well in advance for shows like The Newsroom was great. I’ll admit I was one of the ones that really liked its premiere and stated as much online and also pointed out how badly the critics were off on the show. Since then, yeah, I now get the criticisms of the show having seen Episodes 2 and 3. My only suggestion in reviewing shows where you’ve seen multiple episodes in advance is to really stress that point home to readers/listeners.
About Alan and Dan talking about Hit & Miss’s central character’s “British” accent — it isn’t British, it is Irish, and unlike Scots, the Irish aren’t British. Alan says something about Irish later in the discussion, but he definitely started the discussion throwing the word “British” around.
Barney Miller was set and filmed in a dingy way, Pre-Cheers
In defense of Reiley Finn….he was better than Adam. Granted that’s not necessarily saying much
I watched Buffy on DVD never saw the television version.
I thought the Angel relationship was creepy and abnormal. I felt that Angel’s attraction to Buffy was awkward in that same why Dean’s attraction to Rory was awkward. Dean seemed like a stalker. There was also the age thing and that Buffy and Angel could only have a relationship at night and could not go into direct sunlight.
Riley was very normal in the beginning. Besides being a TA for Buffy their relationship seemed fairly healthy in the beginning. So I liked their relationship a lot more.
Dan, you’re really making the claim that Ray Allen showed a lack of loyalty? The Celtics tried to shop him before the trade deadline. Where was the Celtics’ loyalty? And last week they already signed his replacement in Jason Terry. Plus, it wasn’t like Ray Allen was a life-long Celtic; he was there for 5 years.
Cool Lester Smooth – How hard did I make that claim? Not very hard at all. In fact… Barely at best. Mostly, I wished him well and thanked him for his service to bringing a title to Beantown. I had just made a joke with Alan before the podcast that if we did a sports segment, I could rant about Ray Allen and he could celebrate Jason Kidd or something. I never really had that much annoyance with Ray Allen for leaving. He made a choice.
-Daniel
Sorry, didn’t mean to come off as confrontational. Had just dealt with someone who felt Allen had legitimately betrayed the Celtics and was on edge.
Chloe Sevigny’s last name is pronounced Sevenyay
Sarah Michelle Gellar at the beginning of Buffy was 23 years old. I believe David Boreanaz was 30.
Nope, SMG was 19 when this was filmed. He is 8 years older than her, so he was 27.