Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 137

07.09.12 6 years ago 23 Comments

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls!
Did you miss us last week?
After taking a 4th of July breather, The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast is back for the first of two podcasts this week. 
If you’re waiting for “Breaking Bad” and “Political Animals,” we’re going to be discussing those two, plus Comic-Con, in our Third Annual Comic-Con Roadtrip Podcast. 
In this podcast, we talk about TNT’s “Perception,” DirecTV’s airing of “Hit & Miss,” plus two episodes of “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” one of which is awesome and the other of which kinda sucks. And we answered a little mail.
Here’s the breakdown:
“Perception” (00:02:00 – 00:14:45)
“Hit & Miss” (00:14:45 – 00:27:25)
Listener Mail – Reviewing shows (00:28:00 – 00:33:15)
Listener Mail – Writerly tics (00:33:20 – 00:39:49)
Listener Mail – Why “Cheers” still looks good (00:39:50 – 00:48:00)
Two “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” episodes (00:48:15 – 01:12:50)

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.] 

And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.

