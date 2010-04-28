Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 14

It’s time for another Wednesday installment of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.
It’s Alan Sepinwall and my 13th consecutive week of on-time podcasts, but our last week podcasting from different online venues because, as you’ve already read, I hope, Sepinwall is coming to HitFix.
In a lean-and-mean 30:20 podcast (“Lost” was a repeat and “American Idol” was too dull to be worth the time), we mostly discussed ABC’s new drama “Happy Town” and gave a midseason report on “Breaking Bad.”
Here’s the breakdown:
Sepinwall’s coming to HitFix — 00:00 – 02:15
“American Idol” — 02:35 – 04:20
“Happy Town” — 4:25 – 11:40
Reader Questions (“Lost”-ish and “Survivor”) — 11:50 – 21:30
“Breaking Bad” — 22:00 – 29:00
Love your podcasts! :)
I totally agree with you, Breaking Bad & The Pacific are the best things on TV right now (and for the record, completing the list is Supernatural. You guys have to get on board and watch the show, it really is terrific!)
(Off topic, but it is my personal belief that Daniel, you have to get Alan to watch Wonderfalls. I know you like the show, I don’t think Alan ever watched it (fully), and I feel it’s one of the best shows ever, I just love it. Do it.)
And now I have to find a way to make time go faster or something, as thanks to you I don’t think I’ll be able to wait until the next BB!! Are we Sunday yet?? About now? About now?…
I watched a decent chunk of Wonderfalls, Fred. Show was just never for me. Really, Pushing Daisies is the only Bryan Fuller show I entirely connected with.
Oh.. my bad. Well, can’t say I’m not disappointed, there’s such great writing/acting on that show!
Anyways; I can’t wait for the time you make Supernatural a summer project of yours…
As an avid Lost fan, I didn’t want to admit it, but Breaking Bad is indeed the best show on TV right now. Besides the amazing acting and writing, the direction has been one of my favorite aspects of the show this season. You know a television series is going above and beyond when the shots can be just as memorable as the performances.