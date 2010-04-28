Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 14

It’s time for another Wednesday installment of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.

It’s Alan Sepinwall and my 13th consecutive week of on-time podcasts, but our last week podcasting from different online venues because, as you’ve already read , I hope, Sepinwall is coming to HitFix.

In a lean-and-mean 30:20 podcast (“Lost” was a repeat and “American Idol” was too dull to be worth the time), we mostly discussed ABC’s new drama “Happy Town” and gave a midseason report on “Breaking Bad.”

Here’s the breakdown:

Sepinwall’s coming to HitFix — 00:00 – 02:15

“American Idol” — 02:35 – 04:20

“Happy Town” — 4:25 – 11:40

Reader Questions (“Lost”-ish and “Survivor”) — 11:50 – 21:30

“Breaking Bad” — 22:00 – 29:00

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store , where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed .]

And here’s this week’s podcast…