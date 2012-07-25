Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 140

Happy Whatever-Day-Today-Is, Boys & Girls!

It’s time for our third straight mid-week installment of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.

Two weeks ago, we were delayed by the start of Comic-Con. Last week, we were delayed for the Emmy nominations. And this week, we were delayed by the start of the Television Critics Association press tour and the challenging of finding the necessary pocket of recording time.

In this week’s gabfast, we discuss the first four days of press tour, we answer a few pieces of Comic-Con-based mail and we offer this week’s reviews of “Breaking Bad” and “Buffy the Vampire Slayer.”

Today’s breakdown:

TCA Press Tour (00:00:00 – 00:40:30)

Comic-Con Listener Mail (00:41:25 – 00:49:40)

“Breaking Bad” (00:49:40 – 01:03:20)

“Buffy the Vampire slayer” (01:03:25 – 01:13:30)