Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 140

#Breaking Bad
07.25.12 6 years ago 19 Comments
Happy Whatever-Day-Today-Is, Boys & Girls!
It’s time for our third straight mid-week installment of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.
Two weeks ago, we were delayed by the start of Comic-Con. Last week, we were delayed for the Emmy nominations. And this week, we were delayed by the start of the Television Critics Association press tour and the challenging of finding the necessary pocket of recording time.
In this week’s gabfast, we discuss the first four days of press tour, we answer a few pieces of Comic-Con-based mail and we offer this week’s reviews of “Breaking Bad” and “Buffy the Vampire Slayer.”
Today’s breakdown:
TCA Press Tour (00:00:00 – 00:40:30)
Comic-Con Listener Mail (00:41:25 – 00:49:40)
“Breaking Bad” (00:49:40 – 01:03:20)
“Buffy the Vampire slayer” (01:03:25 – 01:13:30)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Breaking Bad
TAGSALAN SEPINWALLBREAKING BADBUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYERdaniel fienbergFirewall IcebergPODCASTPress Tour 2012

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 22 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP