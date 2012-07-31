Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 141

Happy Tuesday, Boys and Girls!
It’s time for the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.
This week’s installment was recorded in two chunk. The Sunday chunk includes coverage of the Television Critics Association press tour days since our last podcast (including our discussion of the TCA Awards), as well as conversation about the penultimate Season One episode of “Buffy the Vampire Slayer.” The second chunk is all about this week’s “Breaking Bad.”
There’s a lot to cover!
Here’s the breakdown:
TCA Press Tour (00:02:05 – 00:42:15)
“Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and a little mail (00:42:15 – 00:58:50)
“Breaking Bad” (00:59:15 – 01:26:45)
Alan called it esoteric on Facebook, but “Outta Mind (Outtasite)” seems dead on. And I say that in a good way, as I love me some Wilco.
Hatfield – Keep going… You’ll get to the esoteric part!
-Daniel
Uh oh, I’m not sure about that one. The Batman score?
See? ESOTERIC!
-Daniel
Ha, fair enough.
Just curious if Dan, Alan, or Hitfix users in general want to comment. At what point did you stop liking Walt, or go from finding him a relatively good but beaten down man doing what was necessary (or seemed so to him), to viewing him as a villain? I still like Walt, and generally speaking (with some huge notable exceptions) his moves all seemed pretty much survivalistic in nature. However this season with nothing holding him back he seems (to me) much cockier and slimy. Just curious if there was a specific point where Walt stopped being the heroic sort of protagonist.
-Cheers
I don’t think I ever liked him. He was impressive at times as he came into his badassery, if you will, but he’s always been a petty, prideful man. I think the show has done a better job of turning my sympathies in regard to Hank and Jesse, both of whom I didn’t think much of in the beginning. Jesse has grown up a lot through all of this and I really want to see him make it through.
Where did he cross the point of no return ? umm.. maybe when he watch and let Jesse’s girlfriend die ?
I think the tide turned with my view towards Walt when he had the opportunity to get out of the business, but went back anyway when financially he really didn’t need to. From that point forward, it felt to me that Walt’s talk of providing for his family and needing to do this out of desperation felt like pure self-delusions about who he truly was (and who he wanted to be) and it became clear that he was actually doing this because had begun to like who Heisenberg was (and the agency and control he had in that facade) more than who Walter White was, no other reason. From that point forward, Walt became the villain of Breaking Bad from my perspective.
You look at someone like Vic Mackey, who Dan and Alan talked about in the wives of anti-hero leads discussion a few weeks back as arguably the ‘villain’ of The Shield right from day 1 and certainly the worst of the worst among lead driven anti-heroes. And that may be true, but while Vic was arguably worse than Walt in many ways, it always felt like there was some honorable motivation there within his character to a lot of what he did (and you sensed that he loves his family a lot more than Walt does. I don’t see Vic ever making Corinne his emotional prisoner). I recall for instance (extremely vague spoiler inc) when Vic is ready to fall on his sword rather than throw Shane to the wolves. Even if both Vic and Shane are bad people, to me, there’s at least some honor in that. Would Walt do the same for Jesse? I sure as hell doubt it.
The point of no return for me was his treatment of Skyler in season 2, particularly his attempted rape in 2×01
The person doing those crossover reviews was actually Noel Murray from AV Club. Myles did it briefly at the start of season four, but spun them off into separate reviews.
Dan, your take on Walt watching Scarface kind of bothered me. On the one hand, if it’s brand placement for Mob Week, I think you’re 100% correct, and that that is shameful. My problem comes in with your criticism of it as an overarticulation of theme. I actually fundamentally agree with you that it was too on the nose, but my problem comes in when this one scene is viewed as too didactic, but yet Mad Men just beating you over the head with its themes like a brick is viewed as totally fine and great television. I don’t see how this short scene is nearly as egregious ‘Don’t go out there, it’s toxic’ or “Something you can truly own”… unlike Megan, or ‘It’s not the tooth that’s rotten, it’s you’ or Glen’s speech about everything you think will be good turning to crap or any of the other relentlessly ham-fisted explications of Mad Men’s themes this year. If you feel that Mad Men’s lack of subtlety is a problem (like I personally do), then I can totally understand being frustrated with Walt watching Scarface, but if you think that stuff is perfectly fine, then it just seems like a disconnection, at least to my eyes.
Mike – I don’t find Mad Men’s lack of subtlety to be a problem in the same way, because that’s what Mad Men does. This scene in particular didn’t feel like “what ‘Breaking Bad’ does.” It felt like a deviation.
Also, as unsubtle as Mad Men is, I’d argue that it has never done anything as on-the-nose as the Scarface scene…
-Daniel
I didn’t really mind that scene. I got a chuckle out of Walt gleefully mentioning that “Everyone dies in this movie!”. I also thought that it was a nice reminder that although, in this episode in particular, things are going well for the gang, things will eventually end up just as bleak.
Who knows, they could be foreshadowing the end of the series with a fully-haired 52 yr old Walt going out in a blaze of glory.
I only found it slightly annoying because of how often Vince Giligan has used that analogy. But I just sort of rolled my eyes and it didn’t make me angry or anything.
Did you talk about Nashville anywhere?
John – No. It wasn’t an especially notable panel, so it just didn’t come up.
-Daniel
I don’t think the Leaves of Grass book was there to remind us of something that Hank will piece together, especially since this was a Hank-less episode.
I thought it was there to show that Walt now has no remorse over his role in Gale’s death. He was seen reading that book in the same episode he meets Gale (and Gale recites the poem to him), so it’s obviously something that would remind him of Gale. And since Gale’s coffee machine was destroyed when Walt and Jesse torched the lab, this is the only physical object that’s left of Gale. That Walt chuckles when he sees it is very unsettling.
Dan or fellow Flamecicles:
Can anyone note when the Listener Mail begins? I’m guessing it’s mostly Buffy-centric, but from the little I heard while jumping to the Breaking Bad segment, it seemed intriguing enough. Thanks!
Yes, I am lazy.
Ruben – The question starts at 52:30-ish. It starts Buffy-ish, but kinda expands…
-Daniel
Man, if only I knew you were going to answer the Buffy Angel crossover question a week ago, as around that time I’d finished season 3 and was very much wondering what my plan of attack for Buffy and Angel should be from that point on.
I considered making a twitter account just to ask that one question, but I didn’t. Instead I googled Buffy Angel crossover and found a website that listed them all out, but that spoiled a couple things for me even though I only glanced at it real quickly. Bit of a bummer, that.
I decided there seemed to be enough crossover stuff to make it worth my while to try and get through them concurrently. Although I have been watching a few Buffy’s then a few Angel’s rather than going one for one, mostly because I’ve liked season 4 of Buffy quite a bit, so far. Really I spent most of season 3 eagerly anticipating Angel going off and getting his own damn show, already, as I found the Buffy/Angel stuff in that season a bit tiresome.
Only now Angel is an impediment to my Buffy enjoyment in a different way. I like his character well enough, when he’s not romantically entangled with Buffy, anyway, but the show needs at least 1 more strong character, as at this point the ones they have aren’t quite strong enough to really grab my interest.
Just finished season 3 of Buffy myself and am thinking of doing the Buffy/Angel thing. I found this watching guide that I may or may not follow:
[buffyfest.blogspot.ca]
I have a feeling that I’ll just end up alternating between seasons.
@Peter Wilson You know, that looks more or less like the order I’ve been watching them in, myself. I think I’ll continue with it from now on.
I also thought about going season for season, but I’m so hooked on Buffy at this point that I didn’t feel like I could go so long between episodes. I need my fix… At this point, I am to Buffy as Bubbles was to heroin.
If you watch both, make sure you watch the Buffy episode first and don’t get ahead on Angel. There is at least one thing from Buffy that would be spoiled if you watched the Angel episode first.
As others have pointed out above, Noel Murray at the AV Club watched both series in broadcast order, and having followed along with him, I think it’s the best way to do it. I would also recommend looking up his reviews as you go. They are quite excellent.
P.S. When you start Angel, you should keep in mind that the first season is pretty weak for the most part, with a few high points. Like Buffy, the show doesn’t really come into its own until season 2.
As a person who is just interested in good television my list of television executives I really like are John Landgraff and Paul Lee. Landgraff built FX and Paul Lee helped give a sure footing to BBC America and ABC Family. He green lit Huge.
Paul Lee brought back quality and solid ratings to ABC and for that I respect him a lot.
Executive I don’t like Kevin Reilly. He brought back Joss Whedon, Mitch Hurwitz to Fox and didn’t let them do their thing and eventually didn’t promote their shows. Also, he did not do good things for Fringe which considering Fox’s drama slate could have been promoted more. Essentially killed science fiction and fantasy at Fox and wasn’t doing that great of a job being an exec at NBC before he came to Fox.
Alan or Dan,
Is Bunheads getting a panel at TCAs? I really would like to know their chances of coming back for a second season.
Also, for the Hulu panel I am curious about two things.
1) I want to know what the question “Is this ad relevant to you?” means to Hulu executives. To me it can mean a multitude of things. Two of which mean different things. One being I don’t like this product or two being I like the product but do not like this ad. If they are going to let me vote on ads I want to affect the ads that I am watching.
2) How does the star rating system on Hulu affect what they consider to be popular clips? I really want to understand how the star rating system works in hopes that rating struggling shows higher might increase their chances of getting renewed on the television machine thing.
Thanks,
Tausif
Tausif – No “Bunheads” panel. Sorry! [Contractually, it would be a back-end pickup that “Bunheads” is still waiting on…]
And as for Hulu, the panel was entire showcasing five new shows. Nobody on the Hulu executive level took questions…
Double sorry!
-Daniel
Will you guys be podcasting about Buffy S2 as well? Pretty please?
What was with the Pruit Igoe at the act break?
Bill – It’s my favorite piece of the “Koyaanisqatsi” score and, if I’m being honest, I forgot exactly what it lined up with in the movie. In a perfect world, it would have lined up with something time-lapse-y wouldn’t it?
-Daniel
not to totally be a backseat podcast listener, but i would have laughed myself silly if you had used the intermission from Holy Grail.
I hope there is time next week for Olympics TV talk, but TCA might have kept you guys from wathing a lot of the (plausibly live) coverage.
I skipped over the commercials, so I mostly thought the scarface thing was just an overemphasis on the theme, because we’ve heard Gilligan say it about 100 times in interviews.
With the last scene, I thought it was a way of showing that Walt – having everything go exactly as he planned, and then to have Mike emasculate him so easily with the money – isn’t the level headed business man Gus was, and is still prone to letting his emotion/ego slip out. Like exposing a more ruthless side to him that he normally wouldn’t in front of Jesse.
Also…I honestly expected more Landry serial killer jokes. There’s always next week, I guess. :D
I felt like the scarface scene was worth including because it contributed to the growing feeling that Breaking Bad is going to end with a lot of these characters dying, probably violently. If this is the tragedy of walter white, his death is kind of inevitable right? although i guess i thought the same about tony soprano at one point…
Given how far-gone Walt is at this point, I kind of feel that something happening to his family, or Jesse, would be substantially more tragic. At this point, the only reason I’m rooting for Walt to survive is that it’s his show, and if he died, there would be no more Breaking Bad. At the end of the final season, there’s no BB left, so I’m not sure how saddened I’d be with Walt not making it out, but Jesse on the other hand…
but if he realized what a monster he had become, tried to make amends and then died, that would be tragic. I assume that some other characters go down with him
Out of Sight, Out of Mind wasn’t Harmony’s first appearance, I’m pretty sure she was in The Harvest.