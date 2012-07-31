Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 141

#Breaking Bad
07.31.12 6 years ago 41 Comments

Happy Tuesday, Boys and Girls!
It’s time for the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.
This week’s installment was recorded in two chunk. The Sunday chunk includes coverage of the Television Critics Association press tour days since our last podcast (including our discussion of the TCA Awards), as well as conversation about the penultimate Season One episode of “Buffy the Vampire Slayer.” The second chunk is all about this week’s “Breaking Bad.”
There’s a lot to cover!
Here’s the breakdown:
TCA Press Tour (00:02:05 – 00:42:15)
“Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and a little mail (00:42:15 – 00:58:50)
“Breaking Bad” (00:59:15 – 01:26:45)

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.] 

And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.

