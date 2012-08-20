Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 145

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls!

Time for another installment of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.

In this week’s installment, we review MTV’s take on “The Inbetweeners,” tease (with no real spoilers) the summer finale of “Bunheads,” discuss the finale of “Political Animals,” chat about this week’s “Breaking Bad” and answer a few letters. We also briefly talk about the legacy of the late Tony Scott.

We may be light on topics next week, so we welcome your mail!

Here’s today’s breakdown:

“The Inbetweeners” (00:00:55 – 00:12:15)

“Bunheads” finale preview (00:12:15 – 00:25:50)

Tony Scott (00:25:55 – 00:31:45)

Listener Mail – Sight & Sound rankings (00:32:00 – 43:00)

Listener Mail – Big-name producers (00:43:00 – 49:10)

“Political Animals” finale (00:49:10 – 01:03:00)

“Breaking Bad” (01:03:15 – 01:20:45)

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.]

And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.