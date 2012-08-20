Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 145

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls!
Time for another installment of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.
In this week’s installment, we review MTV’s take on “The Inbetweeners,” tease (with no real spoilers) the summer finale of “Bunheads,” discuss the finale of “Political Animals,” chat about this week’s “Breaking Bad” and answer a few letters. We also briefly talk about the legacy of the late Tony Scott.
We may be light on topics next week, so we welcome your mail!
Here’s today’s breakdown:
“The Inbetweeners” (00:00:55 – 00:12:15)
“Bunheads” finale preview (00:12:15 – 00:25:50)
Tony Scott (00:25:55 – 00:31:45)
Listener Mail – Sight & Sound rankings (00:32:00 – 43:00)
Listener Mail – Big-name producers (00:43:00 – 49:10)
“Political Animals” finale (00:49:10 – 01:03:00)
“Breaking Bad” (01:03:15 – 01:20:45)
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.]
And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.
Light on topics for next week? If only Alan hadn’t forbidden watching Season 2 of Buffy! :(
Sepinwall crimes!
I really don’t think that line “I’m in the empire business” was that good, Jesse’s question too “Are we in the meth business or in the money business?” Um, every business is about money, and an empire isn’t a business, a business CAN be an empire. I know it’s semantics, but it makes for eye rolling when these cheesy lines are presented as being so dramatic, eliciting an “ooooh” from the audience.
Aaron Paul was phenomenal througout the episode, but the writing and arc for his character wasn’t up to par. I agree the dinner scene was fabulous, especially the following line readings: “We don’t really talk about personal, personal things” and “Did you tell him about my affair?” I love that Skyler! Oh and you guys must have missed it, but Jesse was under the impression SSkyler didn’t know anything about the meth business, one of his arguments to convince Walt to leave the business was “you wouln’t have to worry about your family finding out”.
Let me note all the quotes in this comment aren’t verbatim.
The way I listen to this podcast, is I go right to where you talk about BB, then listen to it from the beginning, including the BB discussion again.
Liria- that’s how I listen as well
I have a hard time believing that Jesse would not be all about killing Todd.. He went on a suicide mission after Tomás was killed to kill his killers and he was about to kill Walt last year for poisoning Brock.
So it was a bit irritating that it was not clear what Jesse wanted in that scene.
Vince Gilligan likes to have those ambiguous moments so the viewer will draw their own conclusion. Personally, it seemed clear to me that Jesse didn’t want to dispose of Todd, even though he hates his guts.
Also, if the operation ends, why would Todd be a concern? It’s not like he’ll go to the police, he’s the one who pulled the trigger, unless he wants a family reunion in prison, I don’t think he’d talk.
Carl – So… You’re going to sell out your business for $5 million and leave a loose end who knows everything about your transaction and your entire business out there? A loose cannon who we know is prone to acting first and thinking second? A loose cannon who was already involved in a piddling criminal enterprise before this began? It’s not like Todd is going to go to the police voluntarily, but I can think of plenty of circumstances under which Todd would find himself in police custody for something else and circumstances in which the ability to out a multi-state drug ring might ameliorate a potentially worse sentence EVEN if it also involved his confession to a murder.
Todd knows too much. Every second he’s alive is a risk.
-Daniel
I see your point Dan, Mike might see it that way as well, the subject of Todd will have to come up again if they end the partnership for good. Personally i’m all for Todd being killed, but if Mike and Jesse really leave and Walt continues, I can see Walt bringing Todd in, he’s desperate to please Walt, Walt loves that in a protege figure, and he has no one else. That’s just a theory though.
I don’t think Jesse not wanting Todd killed is that out of character. The examples you gave of his murderous rage involved children who were close to him or at least to his girlfriend. He didn’t know that kid at all.
You mentioned that during the meeting that Walt might have wanted to kill Todd. I think this couldn’t be further from the truth. Walt has to see after Todd killed the young boy that he’s a guy that will do Walt’s dirty work and never question it. Unlike Jesse who has never been comfortable with that side of the business. Especially if Walt is truly looking to be in the “Empire Business” that business is going to need a hit man to fight off all the looming threats.
Paul – Hmmm… That doesn’t sound anything like the Walter White I’ve gotten to know, but if that’s the inference you want to make, that’s fine. I’d say, however, that inferring is all that anybody — including me and Sepinwall — can do with that scene. Nothing is really implied [as evidence I’d point to the three different reads on the same scene that people have tweeted at me as if they were so obvious only a moron would miss them].
-Daniel
Paul, I think you’re onto something. If Jesse is leaving the biz, Walt might make Todd his new Jesse. I thought it was kind of poignant that Todd called Walt “Mr.White”. He was supposed to call him “Yes sir”. I hate Todd so much though that I hope he’s offed soon. I can’t believe this is Jesse Plemons, wow.
I have to say that I felt Jesse was more for Plans A or B than C… And at this point, I hardly doubt sparing Jesse’s feelings would be a motivator for Walt. Also, I believe that Walt revealed to Jesse that he decided to tell his wife everything earlier this season and Flynn would be missing from dinner bc he’s staying with Marie and Hank, right?
“Reply to comment…Also, I believe that Walt revealed to Jesse that he decided to tell his wife everything earlier this season and Flynn would be missing from dinner bc he’s staying with Marie and Hank, right?”
Amanda, hee never actually revealed to Jesse that Skyler knew anything about the business. Walt just did what he usually does: play the victim to elicit sympathy without taking any of the blame for Skyler’s actions, just as with Marie and Hank.
Carl, I think you’re right. In “hazard pay”. I got the sense that Walter was inferring to Jesse that he had let skyler in on their business info ( during the conversation where he’s manipulating Jesse to break up w/ Andrea). But I don’t think he actually came out and said it- I can’t really remember. Probably something I’m inferring.
She’s the best part of the show! Her hilarious snarking never let’s me down.
Serialization was only really perfected in the late 90s. The introduction of video, DVD, PVR, On Demand, etc. has allowed for shows where you can’t miss an episode. This allows for shows, especially dramas, to be fantastic complete stories as long as they need to be. Films have always been able to be that.
thanks for your segment on Tony Scott. i loved the additional information about Scott Free — didn’t know all that stuff about the mini-serieses and stuff.
i know you guys see the connection of Tony Scott’s work to Michael Bay but i think they are so different (and i never enjoy Michael Bay movies without feeling dirty — and that never happens with Tony Scott films).
you really nailed it on the head = Tony Scott got great performances out of truly interesting and wonderful casts. one of my favorite Tony Scott films is ENEMY OF THE STATE. it’s one of those movies i own but if it comes on TV i always stop and watch it. Gene Hackman is just so great in the movie. and it’s tight and fun and gorgeous. just love love love it.
i loved NUMBERS so much. there was just this sense of ease to the show. gorgeous visuals, well written, everything you want in a crime procedural. and the cast, very Jewy in the best west (i’m jewish so i feel like i can say that). the chemistry between Judd Hirsch, Rob Morrow and David Krumholtz just gave me warm fuzzies all the time.
so yeah, it has been a sad day to lose such a seriously talented man who gave me so much enjoyment.
dang it, you guys just ripped POLITICAL ANIMALS apart in every logical way possible. i feel like a fool for enjoying it as much as i did! my romanticizing / enjoyment of the cast really distracted me from how awful it actually was.
yeah, Greg Berlanti should be better at this plotting, shouldn’t he?
i still blame James Wolk for the Carla Gugino relationship more than anything….
I think Jesse did express a preference for what to do with Todd during that scene. He doesn’t SAY anything but he gestures to indicate that this is his choice when Walt starts by saying something to the effect of “we could fire him”
Hmm, I’m not sure if a “Sight and Sound TV” list would be really as aughts-centric as we think it would be.
Consider:
– The potential unfairness and lack of foresight of adding shows that haven’t finished yet. (Mad Men, Breaking Bad, Community, Parks & Rec, Louie, etc.)
– Seminal cult favorites of which those polled may consider themselves as faithful members of the fan base…(Star Trek, Dr. Who, Buffy)
– Long-running institutions. These may have produced a slew of episodes-worth (or even seasons-worth) of mediocre-to-awful episodes, but which had phenomenal runs…(The Simpsons, The Office, ER, Law & Order)
– Attempting a fair representation of genres and types of programming (single-camera sitcom, multi-camera sitcom, variety, news, miniseries, anthology, procedural, serialized, reality, cartoons, etc.)
– British programming (The Prisoner, Upstairs Downstairs)
– 50s “Golden Age” plays: (Marty, Patterns, Bang The Drum Slowly, etc.)
– Nostalgia
– Cultural and artistic significance
Having processed all that, I do think that a majority vote by critics (and showrunners?) would probably place the canon with “The Wire” and “The Sopranos” at the top.
I really liked the discussion of the Sight and Sound poll, and I do think you guys were pretty much spot on in terms of television’s representation on a potential TV based list(mostly post 2000 dramas, pre 2000 comedies). Personally, the only post-2000 debuting comedy that I would place on a list like that right now is Arrested Development(Simpsons started way before 2000, but would obviously make the list). I love Louie, Community, 30 Rock, and Parks and Rec to death, but I really hate the idea of placing them on a list like this before they’ve even finished airing without giving them time to percolate. Do they need 40 years to get musty like every sight and sound film, no, but they do need to at least be off the air for a bit to avoid recency bias.
For instance, if looking at dramas, my personal top 5 would be The Wire, Deadwood, The Shield, The Sopranos, and Friday Night Lights in that order. Now there’s virtually no way on earth that by the end of Breaking Bad, I won’t have it at worst 3rd on that list, and if these last 10 episodes kill, possibly first, but I just think giving at least SOME time from the ending before placing them on a ranking like this is the right approach.
In terms of film, I don’t have as big a problem as Dan does with the films being old and dusty, because I do think film has become less of an art form as time has gone on, whereas the artistry on TV has only increased. (And seemed to stall out a bit unfortunately. As much as I like Homeland, Game of Thrones, etc. I think Breaking Bad was the peak for cinematography and style, Deadwood was the peak for dialogue, and The Wire was the peak for writing, plotting, character development, etc., and the 3 together were the peak of television making, at least as of this moment) Even if some of the best films post 1968 should at least be in the conversation for top 10, I have no problem with the overwhelming majority feeling a bit arcane. You look at a film like Vertigo, and it may not be your or Alan’s favorite, which I have no issue with, but I truly think it’s hard to argue it wasn’t his objective best. The acting, writing, and score were all top notch, but the best word to describe the film is ‘tight’. There was nothing wasted, nothing extraneous, the script had no filler, no fluff. Everything that was there, needed to be there, and nothing was extraneous. In terms of pure filmmaking expertise, Vertigo was Hitchcock’s best.
Mike – ACK! Totally putting words in my mouth! “Old and dusty”? I don’t believe I said anything even resembling that. I just said I think it’s a absurd that no film from the past 44 years made the list. But I also think it’s nearly as absurd that no film pre-1927 made the list. You’ve got 110+ years of cinematic history and the Sight & Sound Top 10 features only films made between 1927 and 1968. That’s 41 years of cinematic history reflected. The Sight & Sound list is a barely-evolving document for a medium that’s constantly evolving.
But GRACIOUS I never called the list “old and dusty.” We just happened to be specifically asked about the contrast in new entries between what was in the Sight & Sound poll and what would be in a corresponding TV poll.
And I’d happily argue that “Vertigo” isn’t Hitchcock’s best “objectively.” Because I don’t even know what “objectively” means in this context.
-Daniel
My apologies Dan, I misspoke there. The old and dusty was meant to say “the list being old and dusty.” The Sight and Sound poll just always feels like it’s a roundtable of Victorian Era British men sipping brandy, wearing monocles, and challenging people to balloon races around the world.
As for objectively, I’m talking about the craftsmanship of the film, the way it’s shot, the attention to detail within how the scenes are framed, and that ilk. I do think there’s some objectivity to that, and it’s an area where Vertigo really shines, relative not just to Hitchcock’s work, but really film in general. I suppose in terms of the entire film from story, to writing, to acting, etc. there’s some debate as to whether it’s his best, but in terms of pure direction, I think that’s pretty clear.
Mike – Ah. That I can buy. The list is certainly calcified.
I think there’s a level of intellectual pretense to “Vertigo” which is simultaneously dazzling and distancing when I examine it as a piece of technical mastery. “Rear Window” or “Strangers on a Train” or even “Psycho” or “North by Northwest” don’t have that problem for me. In those films, I can just appreciate their technical glory and pacing… But that’s the thing about objective mastery: It’s subjective…
-Daniel