Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 146

We’re all over the place on this week’s installment of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.
We review an A&E miniseries (“Coma”), a failed FX pilot that aired last week as a movie (“Outlaw Country”), an HBO finale (“The Gnusroom”) and, of course, “Breaking Bad.” We also answered a couple pieces of Listener Mail touching on characters devolving and the returning “Survivor” castways.
Here’s today’s breakdown:
“Coma” (00:00:40 – 00:12:05)
“Outlaw Country” (00:12:10 – 00:25:50)
“The Newsroom” (00:25:50 – 00:45:00)
Listener Mail – Devolving Characters (00:45:20 – 00:54:00)
Listener Mail – “Survivor” returnees (00:54:00 – 01:00:40)
“Breaking Bad” (01:00:40 – 01:25:30)
Dan, you would make me very happy if you took some time on the next podcast to recap the awfulness of this last season of True Blood.
Bill – I still have to watch the finale, but if I finish it in the next day or two, I’ll try to write up a post about the season for the end of the week or the weekend. Might be a bit late, but I’m sure somebody would still read it!
-Daniel
I became really annoyed with the devolution of Chase on House. He never had Shakespearean depths or anything, but at the beginning of the show, he had a weaselly quality that I found kind of interesting, and he never hid the fact that he would gladly screw over one of his colleagues if that’s what it would take to get ahead. Plus, religious hang-ups and daddy issues.
But by the end of the show, Chase was practically a himbo whose most notable character trait was his ability to sleep with an impressive amount of women in a short period of time. It’s like when Jesse Spencer cut his hair, the writers figured they should shave some points off of Chase’s IQ, just to be safe.
I would have been happy to see the old Chase be made the head of diagnostics. But the Chase at the end of the series? Bleh.
Liz – For me, the problem with all of the cottages is that no matter their other character trait, they all served only one *real* purpose: Being dumber than House. So within that range, Chase and Cameron and Foreman all went up and down and up and down, but they could never get above a certain level…
-Daniel
One that immediately sprung to mind for me with “the person with the Magic Recipe leaving” was Kenneth on 30 Rock. It seems like once Donald Glover left the writers room, the show really forgot how to write Kenneth as anything other than a total stereotype. (Granted he was written a bit better this year, but still not nearly the Kenneth of the first few seasons)
Am I missing some sort of inside joke with “The Gnusroom?” As much as I’d watch at least one episode of a show about gnus, I would like to know exactly what is happening there.
Other Scott – Nope. I’m just easily amused. And I was partially raised on “The Great Space Coaster.”
-Daniel
Gnu’s Not Unix
i hope its a New Zoo Revue homage.
“If Skyler doesn’t want the pizza they can just throw it on the roof” LOL Good one Alan.
Also, that Lydia line, whether it represented genuine regret or not on Walt’s part, was completely tactless. It showed that the 9 guys were still his main concern in that moment, not that he killed this guy for no good reason. Walt had to make it all about him, he couldn’t even give Mike the respect of his silence in his last moments.
I thought Outlaw Country had a really strong pilot. Too bad they don’t air these more often and if there is a good audience, they should consider trying again. I thought Luke Grimes and John Hawkes were very compelling and wish I could see more. I was definitely thinking of Nashville and Justified, but in good ways. Oh well.
TV Tropes has a good article about “Flanderization” aka one of a character’s personality traits slowly defining the character entirely, making them a lot more one dimensional and annoying. I would argue it happened to almost everyone on The Office.
By the way, I think Alan nailed the problems with Breaking Bad right now. It used to be that everything was so organic that there would be none of these arguments on whether something was realistic or not. But with the whole Walt poisoning Brock thing, it was a shortcut. I had no problem with it at the time, but it was a change to their modus operandi.
This used to be a show, in Season 3, that didn’t plan ahead, painted themselves into corners and tried to write themselves out. Now that they are planning ahead to the end, I feel like they are trying to write to put themselves somewhere rather than let the show goes where it will go naturally. And for me, that is a problem. Still a great show, but after two near perfect seasons, this one has been much bumpier.
Actually, Season 2 was completely mapped out from the start and was full of instances where the writers “painted themselves into corners and tried to write themselves out.” In that season, everything was meticulously planned out to eventually end with the plane crash.
Season 2 happens to be my favorite season of the series, so I think it would be a nice change if they returned to that writing structure. Interviews with Vince have suggested that the writes are still writing the show in the same style as the past two seasons. They are obviously writing towards a certain ending, but I don’t think everything is as mapped out as you suggest.
Breaking Bad will obviously end with Badger and Skinny Pete as the most powerful drug lords in the Western Hemisphere. The final shot of the series will be Badger river-dancing on Walter White’s grave.
“Bow before me. I am “Lord of the Dance!”
I think it would be funny if Walt would bring dipping sticks to try make Skyler happy.
I think the last time anyone aired a busted pilot was Fox’s airing of Virtuality in the summer of ’09.
Actually, I take it back. Showtime aired the pilot for Ronna & Beverly in December of ’09. In fact, they’ve aired several busted pilots in the past, though I believe that was the last one.
M – Good call on “Virtuality,” though the minor — totally quibbling — difference is that FOX hadn’t OFFICIALLY decided that one was dead. Yes, we all know it was dead, but FOX actually kinda publicized that airing. They did a small public premiere and made all of the actors available for interviews and a few of the things you do if you wouldn’t mind if the airing succeeds, by accident.
With this, FX didn’t bother putting up press stills for anybody who bothered to review it…
-Daniel
I think, Dan, that you kind of misrepresented what I and others have said about the complaints about the “realism” on the Newsroom. It’s not that people in the media take it personally, it’s that they notice it and decide to make it a point of contention because they have a frame of reference and seem relentless in wanting to make the discussion of the show revolve around it’s realism in a way that they don’t with others shows that are just as idealized and sensationalized but in different settings.
The Newsroom isn’t a realistic depiction of a news show or journalism just like the Good Wife isn’t a realistic depiction of a courtroom and House wasn’t a realistic depiction of a hospital.
Dr. Dunkenstein – If you didn’t say that people in the media take “Newsroom” extra personally because it takes place in the media, then I wasn’t talking about you. Because some critics-of-the-critics most CERTAINLY said that people in the media were harder on the show because we took its milieu personally and said dumb things like, “When did people in the media last like a show about the media?” and other silly things. If you didn’t say that, then I wasn’t talking about you at all! But I wasn’t misrepresenting the people who did say that.
-Daniel
Fair enough. I can’t say I’ve seen everything ever written about the show but from what I’ve seen here it doesn’t seem to be the case. It does seem, though, like you guys are paying way more attention to the question of whether or not the show is realistic than you guys would, as I said, a show in any other setting.
With regards to Breaking Bad, instead of nitpicking about unimportant plot points, I’d like to hear more actual discussion about themes, characters, and the bigger picture of the show.
Ari – We talk about character and the bigger picture all the time and for significantly more time than we “nitpick about unimportant plot points.” And by “unimportantly plot points,” you mean the catalysts for EVERYTHING that happens within the show? You may think we’re nitpicking and that’s fine, but none of the plot points we nitpicked were “unimportant.”
-Daniel
Great Breaking Bad discussion, i’m glad you weren’t fazed by the commenters in the review, I was expecting it to be awkward, but it wasn’t, you guys are professionals.
Thanks for the podcast.
Karen from Shameless was horrendously devolved in the second season.
Dan, I love ya, but I must correct you. Brandon and the gang attended the illustrious, fictional California University, not California State. (Blast Soapnet and their early Saturday morning reruns!)
Dan, the director of this episode of BB was also the writer, so Walt’s line “I could have gotten the names from Lydia” wasn’t a case of the execution going in a different direction than the writer intended.
There is a good reason for Eric’s devolution on “Boy Meets World.” The show was showing Eric through his younger brother’s eyes. When Cory was younger, he looked up to his older brother, and Eric seemed more normal. As Cory grew older he saw Eric in a more realistic way, and Eric became the moron that he usually is.
I just wish The Newsroom got cancelled.