Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 146

Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 146

08.27.12

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls.
We’re all over the place on this week’s installment of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.
We review an A&E miniseries (“Coma”), a failed FX pilot that aired last week as a movie (“Outlaw Country”), an HBO finale (“The Gnusroom”) and, of course, “Breaking Bad.” We also answered a couple pieces of Listener Mail touching on characters devolving and the returning “Survivor” castways.
Here’s today’s breakdown:
“Coma” (00:00:40 – 00:12:05)
“Outlaw Country” (00:12:10 – 00:25:50)
“The Newsroom” (00:25:50 – 00:45:00)
Listener Mail – Devolving Characters (00:45:20 – 00:54:00)
Listener Mail – “Survivor” returnees (00:54:00 – 01:00:40)
“Breaking Bad” (01:00:40 – 01:25:30)

