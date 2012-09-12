Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 148

Happy Wednesday, Boys & Girls!
After the promised early-week delayed, it’s time for a review-packed installment of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.
In this episode, we preview NBC’s “Revolution” and “Guys with Kids,” as well as FOX’s “Mob Doctor.” We also review new seasons of “Glee” and “Boardwalk Empire.” And we answered a piece of mail, just for kicks.
Next week, we’ll be delayed for Rosh Hashanah, but expect plenty more reviews and whatnot as things start to get REALLY busy!
Here’s the breakdown:
Second episodes of “Go On” and “New Normal” (00:01:10 – 00:02:45)
“Guys With Kids” (00:02:50 – 00:11:30)
“Glee” (00:11:30 – 00:22:35)
“Boardwalk Empire” (00:22:35 – 00:35:40)
“The Mob Doctor” (00:35:40 – 00:45:25)
“Revolution” (00:45:30 – 00:56:50)
Listener Mail – Worst Characters, Best Shows (00:57:40 – 01:13:20)

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.] 

And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.

