Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 149

Happy Tuesday, Boys & Girls!

After a day off for Rosh Hashanah, it’s time for the regular, weekly installment of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.

This week’s installment is mostly dedicated to a ton of Emmy predictions blather. It’s a lot of the same thing that Sepinwall and I have been doing in his predictions blog posts, only this time… It’s with our voices! I’ll leave it for you to decide if that’s an improvement.

We also talk about the new season of HBO’s “Treme” and we got a head start on Monday’s premiere of CBS’ “Partners.”

Expect two podcasts next week as premieres kick into high gear!

Here’s today’s breakdown:

“Treme” (00:01:10 – 00:19:15)

“Partners” (00:20:00 – 00:29:45)

Emmy Predictions (00:29:50 – 01:23:45)

Listener Mail – First Show Cancelled (01:23:50 – 01:32:30)

