Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 149

Happy Tuesday, Boys & Girls!
After a day off for Rosh Hashanah, it’s time for the regular, weekly installment of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.
This week’s installment is mostly dedicated to a ton of Emmy predictions blather. It’s a lot of the same thing that Sepinwall and I have been doing in his predictions blog posts, only this time… It’s with our voices! I’ll leave it for you to decide if that’s an improvement.
We also talk about the new season of HBO’s “Treme” and we got a head start on Monday’s premiere of CBS’ “Partners.”
Expect two podcasts next week as premieres kick into high gear!
Here’s today’s breakdown:
“Treme” (00:01:10 – 00:19:15)
“Partners” (00:20:00 – 00:29:45)
Emmy Predictions (00:29:50 – 01:23:45)
Listener Mail – First Show Cancelled (01:23:50 – 01:32:30)
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.]
And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.
Any chance you’ll say a few words about the Weeds finale in an upcoming podcast?
Or Damages. Well, I think they both stopped to watch the show maybe three or four years ago… but it doesn’t hurt to ask.
*stopped watching
I’d also like to hear a few words on Weeds (which, if I remember correctly, Dan’s been following) if there’s time.
We talk about so many different shows of so many different types… And all three of the comments on this week’s podcast posts so far are asking us about shows we don’t cover. #SadPanda
We did both stop watching “Damages.” I still watch “Weeds,” but I haven’t watched the finale yet due to Rosh Hashanah, but Alan stopped watching…
-Daniel
Rules of Engagement will be ready. Production begun 2-3 weeks ago based on tweets from the cast. And I don’t see where else it would go at this point unless CBS put 2.5 Men or Mike and Molly on hiatus for the winter, which is highly, highly unlikely.
Ryan – If “Partners” is a success, CBS could pair “Rules” with the McLovin’ Groupon sitcom [I love that that’s a real thing] and try for a new comedy block somewhere else in the lineup. Maybe between seasons of “Survivor” or something? But yes, obviously if “Partners” fails, that could be a speedy swap-in, if required. Good to know…
-Daniel
Best comment of the podcast: “If anyone other than the two butlers win I’ll be happy”. I got a bad feeling that “Downton Abbey” will win the number of Emmys that Dan predicted for “Homeland”. Hopefully I’m wrong.
I think Boardwalk Empire and Game of Thrones are both capable of incorporating most of their cast in useful ways but they just annoyingly opted not to in their second seasons, partly because the size of the cast increased. In Boardwalk Empire Season 1, Eli, Van Alden, Angela, and Rothstein were all in 11 out of 12 episodes; none of the supporting cast are even close to that anymore. You’d think the departure of one of the main characters would free up time to give everyone a season-long arc that each episode develops, Treme-style.
As for Game of Thrones, it’s a little more forgiveable to have people miss episodes because not everyone is as close together or involved with each other as Boardwalk. Season 1 really worked because there was basically just Ned&friends, Dany, Tyrion, and Jon as the four dominant storylines; most of the main characters were all in King’s Landing. Season 2 changed from 4 main storylines to about 10: Tyrion, Jon, Dany, Robb, Theon, Arya, Sansa, Bran, Renly, Stannis all relatively separate.
They have to follow George R. R. Martin’s books. So don’t blame them for that. The only other alternative would be what they (successfully) did on ‘Blackwater’. But that simply doesn’t work on a weekly basis because everything is happening simultaneously.
Always remember what Melisandre said to Stannis: “This war (and the TV show) will last for years…” The cast of Game of Thrones is still small. Just wait until we get to season 10. Some of its best characters has not even been introduced yet.
I’ve read all the books, but it doesn’t have to be this disjointed. Book 2 flows just as well as Book 1, and the characters on the fringes of the war get whole chapters at a time instead of a two minute scene. Just because they’re following the books (a lot more loosely in Season 2, I might add), doesn’t mean they are writing as well as they possibly can be and I can’t make complaints about it.
And yes, “Blackwater” was brilliant, but I don’t want every episode to be that focused. I just want episodes in which all subplots are as focused as every Season 1 episode.
“Pregnant” is possibly the weakest writing submission Louie could have picked. The best: Duckling, Subway/Pamela, Come On God, Eddie.
While I don’t think “Pregnant” is the strongest episode from Louie, I don’t think it’s the weakest. The conversation between Louie and his sister, and the speeches from Louie’s neighbor are great writing.
I would have nominated Louie’s speech to Pamela in the market for everything, though. Every award ever.
I think Harris’ real money scene is when he’s confronted by Don. I’m still going with Esposito, though.
I actually think it’s Hamm’s weakest season. Certainly his worst submission; he’s upstaged by Hendricks and Moss in “The Other Woman”. I’m still rooting for him because he needs an Emmy most for the role, but Cranston and Lewis had better seasons and submissions. He should have gone with “Far Away Places”.
Rules of Engagement is still on air? WUT
the way Dan says “Modern Family” when Alan asks him who will win best comedy is hilarious
Lead Actor in a Comedy is the first category in years where all six nominees have a chance at winning. Louis and Larry are GoldDerby favourites and worthiest, Baldwin/Parsons/Cryer are Emmy-loved past winners, Cheadle is a movie star. My money’s on Louis though.
I really despise the “logic” of giving an Emmy to Jon Hamm (or anybody else) over Bryan Cranstaon this year because “he’s won so many times already.” This is the exact same logic that led to Karl Malone winning the 1997 NBA MVP over Michael Jordan. Just vote for the best performance. If it really is a tie, fine. Then, you can go with the guy who hasn’t won it. But it’s not a tie–Cranston’s performance in “Crawl Space is the best I’ve ever seen from an actor on television, and not voting for him this year for any reason is ridiculous.