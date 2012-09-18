Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 149

09.18.12 6 years ago 19 Comments

Happy Tuesday, Boys & Girls!
After a day off for Rosh Hashanah, it’s time for the regular, weekly installment of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.
This week’s installment is mostly dedicated to a ton of Emmy predictions blather. It’s a lot of the same thing that Sepinwall and I have been doing in his predictions blog posts, only this time… It’s with our voices! I’ll leave it for you to decide if that’s an improvement.
We also talk about the new season of HBO’s “Treme” and we got a head start on Monday’s premiere of CBS’ “Partners.”
Expect two podcasts next week as premieres kick into high gear!
Here’s today’s breakdown:
“Treme” (00:01:10 – 00:19:15)
“Partners” (00:20:00 – 00:29:45)
Emmy Predictions (00:29:50 – 01:23:45)
Listener Mail – First Show Cancelled (01:23:50 – 01:32:30)

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.] 

And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.

