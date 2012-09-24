Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 150

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls!
It’s time for the first of two installments of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast this week.
Today, we spend a long time debriefing from Sunday’s Emmy Awards telecast, with its mixture of surprising and predictable awards. And then we review the premieres of “Ben and Kate,” “The Mindy Project,” “Vegas” and “Neighbors.”
That takes us through Wednesday’s new show premieres. We’ll pick back up again on Thursday with reviews of a handful more new shows, plus thoughts on new seasons of “Dexter” and Emmy-winning “Homeland.”
But here’s today’s breakdown:
Emmys (00:01:10 – 00:38:20)
“Ben and Kate” (00:38:45 – 00:45:20)
“The Mindy Project” (00:45:30 – 00:52:30)
“Vegas” (00:52:30 – 01:02:00)
“The Neighbors” (01:02:05 – 01:14:00)
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.]
And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.
I think Hamm could win next year because Cranston has his worst submission yet, and I don’t see Lewis winning again. I’m sure the Emmy voters want Mad Men to win an acting Emmy by now, and are more likely with each year to think Hamm is more overdue than ever. He could have beaten the competition this year if he didn’t have an episode in which he was upstaged by Hendricks and Moss.
Yea I’d probably agree it’s Cranston’s “worst” (read: still pretty damn good) season. I’d like to see Jonathan Banks and Anna Gunn get some love next year though! And while Jesse had a slightly diminished role this season, Aaron Paul killed it in most of his scenes and could easily win again.
Aww.. I though Aaron Paul was being sincere.
Nicole – But he’s such a good actor! Who would know? And whether or not I *thought* he was being sincere, I want to believe it…
-Daniel
Then just believe Dan! :)
I agree that the Emmys voting system is flawed, but that reality is no excuse not to attempt to make incremental improvements. The Oscars ask Academy voters to watch a handfull of movies, each over an hour of material (in most categories). Could we not ask the voters to watch just a bit more of the shows? Maybe every show gets up to 90 min of material. If the voters only watch 22 minutes, great. But maybe it improves the reasonableness of the results. Why not tinker with it? One key attribute that distinguishes TV programing from theatrical releases is that television is storytelling over time. Removing the “over time” aspect and limiting the story to such a small fragment distorts the reality of the medium. It’s a bit analogous to the Pepsi Challenge – flawed in that it only rates the colas by one sip. Modern Family is the Pepsi of comedy. It is one sweet beverage if you are only watching one episode, but if you are going to be watching multiple shows a week every single week, I believe the more “Coke-y” (possibly less sweet, but more substantial) programs are more deserving of the “Best ____” title given out by the Emmys.
I think Jon Hamm still has a chance to win, if the final season of Mad Men airs in summer 2014 (bringing it back to its original summer schedule, with Breaking Bad over next summer). That way AMC could focus all of its energy on a big Final Season of Breaking Bad Emmy push, and wait a full year to do the same with Mad Men.
Andre Braugher and Kyle Chandler both won in their final seasons ( of Homicide and FNL). Hamm has a shot.
And wouldnt it have been funnier if Jackie Joyner Kersee was the husbands name on Neighbors?
I like this idea alot. Give Breaking Bad a shot to finally win Best Drama in a Mad Men-less year for its final 8 episodes and give Jon Hamm a shot to win in his final year as Don with Walter White already retired.
Arrested Development is probably the next best shot to end the Modern Family juggernaut. Nothing nominated this year will likely top it next year and no brand new shows look like it has the chops to top it from this Fall.
Murph – “Arrested Development” is gonna be a CRAZY interesting case come next Emmy season. I wish we’d remembered to toss it out there are a hypothetical, just for discussion’s sake…
-Daniel
I just finished watching the HIMYM partners CBS double. Ted Moseby and Brooke Davis really need to meet soon. HIMYM needs a fresh cast injection if they are getting rid ob Bekki newton and Sophia Bush deserves a better show.
JDStorm – I’d argue that Sophia Bush also deserves a better show than HIMYM at this point… But one step at a time, perhaps…
-Daniel
hmmm….could it be that Dexter is actually good this season?
Just with regards to the whole “was Poehler hogging the spotlight” thing, there’s an interview roundtable online where she talks about how, when she was younger, her favorite parts of the emmys was always when people did bits, and clearly she’s followed up on that in recent years – it’s a follow up to a question about what categories to cut out of the show to make the emmys more bearable. (go to 04.10) [www.youtube.com]
I remember Ausiello tweeting out that Mad Men had lost the Best Drama emmy the moment it became all about Megan this season. I agree with Dan that the anti-Megan movement came in when Jessica didn’t get her nomination, but I don’t think her dominance helped…especially since she was promoted up the food chain so fast and there was no real affection for her being built up. I would assume next season sees her role decreased dramatically.
Dan seems a little cranky.