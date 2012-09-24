Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 150

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls!

It’s time for the first of two installments of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast this week.

Today, we spend a long time debriefing from Sunday’s Emmy Awards telecast, with its mixture of surprising and predictable awards. And then we review the premieres of “Ben and Kate,” “The Mindy Project,” “Vegas” and “Neighbors.”

That takes us through Wednesday’s new show premieres. We’ll pick back up again on Thursday with reviews of a handful more new shows, plus thoughts on new seasons of “Dexter” and Emmy-winning “Homeland.”

But here’s today’s breakdown:

Emmys (00:01:10 – 00:38:20)

“Ben and Kate” (00:38:45 – 00:45:20)

“The Mindy Project” (00:45:30 – 00:52:30)

“Vegas” (00:52:30 – 01:02:00)

“The Neighbors” (01:02:05 – 01:14:00)

