Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 154

Happy Late Tuesday, Boys & Girls! Time for a later-than-we-were-hoping-for installment of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.
We were delayed yesterday by my travel and the sheer quantity of stuff to watch and then time slipped through the cracks today as well.
But hopefully this podcast’ll make it up before the premiere of “Emily Owens, MD” tonight. Or, at the least, it’ll certainly make it up before tonight’s premiere of MTV’s “Underemployed.”
That’s not saying much. Sorry about the lateness.
But we discussed a lot of stuff this week, including HBO’s “The Girl,” FX’s “American Horror Story: Asylum,” Cinemax’s “Hunted” and this week’s episode of “Homeland.”
Today’s breakdown:
“Emily Owens MD” (00:01:00 – 00:08:15)
“Underemployed” (00:08:20 – 00:16:15)
“Suburgatory” (00:16:15 – 00:23:45)
“American Horror Story” (00:23:50 – 00:32:20)
“Hunted” (00:32:25 – 00:44:15)
“The Girl” (00:44:20 – 00:54:40)
Early cancellations (00:54:40 – 01:05:20)
“X Factor” Hosts (01:05:25 – 01:10:35)
“Homeland” (01:10:40 – 01:23:30)

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.] 

And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.

