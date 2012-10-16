Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 154

Happy Late Tuesday, Boys & Girls! Time for a later-than-we-were-hoping-for installment of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.
We were delayed yesterday by my travel and the sheer quantity of stuff to watch and then time slipped through the cracks today as well.
But hopefully this podcast’ll make it up before the premiere of “Emily Owens, MD” tonight. Or, at the least, it’ll certainly make it up before tonight’s premiere of MTV’s “Underemployed.”
That’s not saying much. Sorry about the lateness.
But we discussed a lot of stuff this week, including HBO’s “The Girl,” FX’s “American Horror Story: Asylum,” Cinemax’s “Hunted” and this week’s episode of “Homeland.”
Today’s breakdown:
“Emily Owens MD” (00:01:00 – 00:08:15)
“Underemployed” (00:08:20 – 00:16:15)
“Suburgatory” (00:16:15 – 00:23:45)
“American Horror Story” (00:23:50 – 00:32:20)
“Hunted” (00:32:25 – 00:44:15)
“The Girl” (00:44:20 – 00:54:40)
Early cancellations (00:54:40 – 01:05:20)
“X Factor” Hosts (01:05:25 – 01:10:35)
“Homeland” (01:10:40 – 01:23:30)
Pardon the nitpicking, but Alan’s blog says that this is No.153. As a person who gets annoyed by small inconsistencies, what’s the correct number?
155
CoolSid – It’s 154.
-Daniel
Funny you mention Riget, I just watched that this month. Pretty great series although I enjoyed more for its comedic value than for the general horror.. (Those danish scum!!!)
Great podcast guys
Yawn Wayne – I think they’re going after similar tonal things, AHS and Riget, both the horror and the comedy. I just feel like one succeeds and the other fails. But obviously many Americans disagree (or don’t know any better)…
-Daniel
I thought the scenes where Brody was dragging the tailor around the woods after he was injured were a little Keane-esque (for some reason I can’t explain at all)
I watched the first 15 minutes of Hunted on Cinemax’s website and have to say it looks quite good. It felt like I was watching a British series, for some reason, maybe because of the way it was filmed, the close ups, the way the scenery was being filmed. I don’t have Cinemax, so I’ll have to wait until it comes out on DVD/VOD. Oh, and in that short amount of time I didn’t notice Adewale’s accent…just remembered being excited to see Adebisi/Mr. Echo on screen.
Your description of American Horror Story as hardcore porn reminds me of what I didn’t like about the first season. Too much sex and twisted violence without making me care about the characters. I watched the first 5 minutes of season 2 and again Ryan Murphy seems to be obsessed with the sex. Setting it in an asylum, I guess there will be torture, too. I think I’ll get my horror fix from The Walking Dead instead.
LOVED the mention to Cheryl Cole replacing Britney Spears. They should get rid of L.A. Reid too! will.i.am would be a great addition to the show. His “caterpillar turning into a dragon instead of a butterfly” description of Carly Rose was awesome.
It’s sad world we live in. Cheryl is no longer a judge on The X Factor UK because she was invited to be part of the American version. She was replaced by Nicole Sherqwertyuiop – who did a terrible job – and now who is judging The X Factor UK? Nicole Sherasdfghjkl! The “A.C. (After Cheryl) Singing competitions Era” is awful.
I’m with Alan on the Saul thing, Dan. The airport scene I see as a incident Saul has been many times, some people say that they were after him or they could steal his case. No, they wouldn’t it’s a standart procedure that Saul has been many times and he knew what to do.
Another thing, what he found out’s HUGE on international level, if Saul just sends it to Estes then he’s out of loop and Estes push this in what direction he wants.
I’m not sure about the story of Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje creating the Adebisi character via “speaking in his real voice”… I believe his natural voice is actually a British accent and the “Nigerian” accent used in Oz and a couple of other roles thereafter (and which I always thought was not even that good) was the affectation.
Totally agree with Alan and Dan about the Brody plot on Homeland. Bringing a cellphone into the Pentagon situation room was implausible enough, but having Abu Nazir’s future Manchurian Candidate running courier duty makes no sense at all. I enjoy the acting performances tremendously, but it’s going to become almost too easy for the CIA to bus Brody at this rate.
An explanation for having Brody do that is they might have wanted to kill both Brody and the tailor at the safe house, especially if they realized that Saul had the information and it would be released soon.