Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 155

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls!
This was going to be a slow week on The Firewall & Iceberg, with only ABC’s “Happy Endings” and “Don’t Trust the B—- in Apartment 23” and NBC’s “Mockingbird Lane” to review. But then we added Dan’s Reality Roundup, a couple questions from readers and a “Homeland” segment and suddenly there we were at 80-ish minutes, same as usual.
Today’s Breakdown:
“Happy Endings” (00:01:45 – 00:12:00)
“Don’t Trust the B—- in Apartment 23” (00:12:00 – 00:24:25)
“Mockingbird Lane” (00:24:30 – 00:39:15)
Dan’s Reality Roundup (00:39:20 – 00:52:30)
Listener Mail – Token Diversity (00:52: 48 – 00:59:20)
Listener Mail – Girls vs. Boys (00:59:25 – 01:04:20)
“Homeland” (01:05:00 – 01:20:45)
If it’s Bryan-Fullery, it’s must see TV.
judging only by outline) No discussion of all of the recent renewals between this week and last?
What are the prospects for shows that got only two extra episodes?
Tausif – Which shows are you referring to?
-Daniel
Last Resort and Raising Hope
I am also worried about Nashville in general.
Tausif – “Raising Hope” got two additional episodes on top of the original 22. Whereas “Last Resort” only got two additional scripts, but no additional episodes thus far. “Nashville” hasn’t gotten anything. But it’s all a shell game…
-Daniel
What do you mean it’s all a shell game?
I have heard about the numbers I was wondering what you guys had heard about what the networks were thinking about these shows.
Raising Hope just barely survived from last year and neither Last Resort nor Nashville fit with what ABC is doing on those nights.
I was wondering if these shows had network support in that even though ratings are struggling the network execs are behind them.
I remember when Shawn Ryan was talking about Last Resort he had said that as soon as Paul Lee heard the pitch he knew he was going to buy the show.
I was wondering if you had any non-statistical data to give context to the idea of whether these shows are coming back for more.
Tausif – It means that NBC ordered FIVE new scripts for “Guys with Kids,” while ABC ordered two new scripts for “Last Resort.” It’s all just numbers.
“Nashville” fits fine with what ABC is doing on Wednesday, in the sense that it’s an upscale primetime soap in the mode of “Revenge,” which was a success there last year. And “Nashville” fits well with what ABC is doing as a network and a brand. Of course, if “Nashville” takes another huge drop this week, it obviously won’t look especially good anymore.
“Last Resort” doesn’t fit so well. But it’s in a time slot where NOTHING has fit well for ABC other than “Wipeout” for the better part of a decade, so ABC can stand behind a show that it supports, at least for a while. Again, if the numbers drop, that doesn’t apply anymore. But last week there was a tiny bump and the DVR numbers are good. If I had to bet? I’d bet on ABC sticking with both “Last Resort” and “Nashville” for a while to see what happens. Again, if either show falls off a cliff, ratings-wise, all bets are off.
-Daniel
The very brief mention has me curious: Dan, did you ever read all the way through A Dance with Dragons?
Hatfield – I’ve read up to “Dance of Dragons,” but I haven’t read that one yet…
-Daniel
We get plenty of Jack Gleeson’s Joffrey, and he’s giving a great performance. Nolan Gould and Rico Rodriguez are pretty good too.
WaltEagle – All true. Absolutely…
-Daniel
Here is a theory on the preponderance of “girl” actors on shows currently. It seems that many of the most critically acclaimed shows right now have very strong male leads. Father-daughter relationships often lead to great dramatic moments/scenes, whether it be literal (Don and Sally Draper) or by proxy (Arya and Tywin Lannister).
Tonight’s Parenthood reminded me that Max and Drew are good young male characters–if Max is supposed to be adolescent? Their parts are admittedly slighter than Sally Draper, but they actors and the writing give them more to do than just pout and rebel against authority figures.
