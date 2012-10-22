Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 155

10.22.12

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls!
This was going to be a slow week on The Firewall & Iceberg, with only ABC’s “Happy Endings” and “Don’t Trust the B—- in Apartment 23” and NBC’s “Mockingbird Lane” to review. But then we added Dan’s Reality Roundup, a couple questions from readers and a “Homeland” segment and suddenly there we were at 80-ish minutes, same as usual. 
Today’s Breakdown:
“Happy Endings” (00:01:45 – 00:12:00)
“Don’t Trust the B—- in Apartment 23” (00:12:00 – 00:24:25)
“Mockingbird Lane” (00:24:30 – 00:39:15)
Dan’s Reality Roundup (00:39:20 – 00:52:30)
Listener Mail – Token Diversity (00:52: 48 – 00:59:20)
Listener Mail – Girls vs. Boys (00:59:25 – 01:04:20)
“Homeland” (01:05:00 – 01:20:45)

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.] 

And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.

