Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 157

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls.
It’s Firewall & Iceberg Podcast Time!
We didn’t review Ken Burns’ “Dust Bowl” or History’s “Mankind” this week. Sorry.
We did, however, review HBO’s “Crossfire Hurricane” and MTV’s “Catfish.” Plus, we dropped in on a wide array of shows, including “Boardwalk Empire,” “Dexter” and “Go On,” plus our obligatory discussion of this week’s “Homeland.”
WARNING: Next week, we will not be podcasting, due to Thanksgiving and whatnot. NO PODCAST. We’ll be back the following week with the usual stuff, likely on Tuesday.
Here’s today’s breakdown:
“Catfish: The TV Show” (00:02:35 – 00:14:50)
“Crossfire Hurricane” (00:14:50 – 00:24:20)
“Go On” (00:24:20 – 00:31:30)
“Boardwalk Empire” (00:31:30 – 00:42:20)
“Dexter” (00:42:25 – 00:52:40)
Listener Mail – “Mockingbird Lane” (00:52:55 – 00:58:20)
Listener Mail – TV stars in movie ensembles (00:58:20 – 01:03:40)
“Homeland” (01:03:40 – 01:23:15)
I’m surprised that in the Catfish segment, in the context of Internet anonymity, you both failed to mention the sophisticated treatment that topic received in “I Robot… You Jane.”
you mean AMERICAN THANKSGIVING, right, Dan? :>
To heck with Thanksgiving; I want to know more about this “Whatnot”! Is this one of those new politically correct holidays? Are the schools closed? Will we get mail delivery? What is the proper gift-giving protocol for Whatnot?
i think it’s related to waste not and want not.
Regarding Homeland, Mike is a major. How about a spin off: “Major Dunce”
Tobias
The Bunk is in Breaking Dawn???!!!?!!!!!!!! lmao
You guys mentioned Go On as a sitcom with a high concept premise that it hasn’t shied away. That’s sort of the opposite of Up All Night, which had a low concept premise (tired parents) that literally hasn’t been glimpsed since the pilot. At this point its title is as unrelated to what the show is actually about as Cougar Town.
Great podcast. I loved the homeland discussion especially about Mandy Patinkin singing – think that should be a challenge for Homeland writers lol. I`m also enjoying your feedback on this season of Dexter. I think (one of) you summed it up very well when you discussed this season`s premiere, saying it was hard to judge the quality of the premiere of season 7 as it was such an improvement from the rubbish last season.
Also in one of your upcoming podcasts I`d be interested to hear what you thought of the last two episodes of Always Sunny (Charlie and Dee Find Love and The Gang Gets Analyzed). To me those two were back to the same quality of season 7, but the first two of season 8 were good but not great. Cheers
Over under .5 kills for Galvez this year? The fact they haven’t killed him off yet has gotta mean that he’s going to go Zombie Tony at some point.
It makes me happy that you’re still enjoying Dexter so much, and specifically Ray Stevenson’s mesmerizing performance. I’ve been in the bag for him pretty hard since Rome so I knew he would immediately make this season better, but I had no idea that the writers would know what to do with him. The episode where he really has his coming out party, with the conversation at Schooner or Later (Long Beach represent!), the shootout at the bar and then the conversation in prison, was my favorite episode of the show since Season 2. It made me sad that Alan is no longer covering Dexter
Given that Dexter has a good history of nominations at the Emmys, with Lithgow winning for his guest role, what do you think Stevenson’s chances are?
Re: TV stars in movie ensembles, don’t forget Drive: Bryan Cranston, Ron Perlman, and Christina Hendricks.