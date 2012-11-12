Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 157

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls.

It’s Firewall & Iceberg Podcast Time!

We didn’t review Ken Burns’ “Dust Bowl” or History’s “Mankind” this week. Sorry.

We did, however, review HBO’s “Crossfire Hurricane” and MTV’s “Catfish.” Plus, we dropped in on a wide array of shows, including “Boardwalk Empire,” “Dexter” and “Go On,” plus our obligatory discussion of this week’s “Homeland.”

WARNING: Next week, we will not be podcasting, due to Thanksgiving and whatnot. NO PODCAST. We’ll be back the following week with the usual stuff, likely on Tuesday.

Here’s today’s breakdown:

“Catfish: The TV Show” (00:02:35 – 00:14:50)

“Crossfire Hurricane” (00:14:50 – 00:24:20)

“Go On” (00:24:20 – 00:31:30)

“Boardwalk Empire” (00:31:30 – 00:42:20)

“Dexter” (00:42:25 – 00:52:40)

Listener Mail – “Mockingbird Lane” (00:52:55 – 00:58:20)

Listener Mail – TV stars in movie ensembles (00:58:20 – 01:03:40)

“Homeland” (01:03:40 – 01:23:15)

