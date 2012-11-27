Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 158

#Homeland
11.27.12 6 years ago 25 Comments

Happy Tuesday, Boys & Girls!
After taking last week off for Thanksgiving, we’re back with another installment of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.
In this week’s podcast, Sepinwall and I review the new season of BBC America’s “The Hour,” talk about the finale of “Treme” and the midseason finale of “Revolution” and discuss two weeks of “Homeland.” We also answered a few pieces of Listener Mail. Oh and Alan talks a little bit about a certain new book you might have heard of.
Next week’s podcast could be light, so feel free to send more mail and we’ll get to some of it!
Here’s today’s breakdown:
Alan’s Book (00:00:50 – 00:07:10)
“The Hour” (00:07:15 – 00:16:05)
Listener Mail – “Last Resort” cancellation (00:17:05 – 00:26:35)
Listener Mail – female TV stars in movie ensembles (00:27:00 – 00:30:35)
Listener Mail – Skippable “Cheers” seasons (00:30:35 – 00:32:30)
“Revolution” (00:32:50 – 00:43:05)
“Treme” (00:43:10 – 53:30)
“Homeland” (00:53:35 – 01:16:22)

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.] 

And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.

TOPICS#Homeland
TAGSALAN SEPINWALLdaniel fienbergFirewall IcebergHOMELANDPODCASTREVOLUTIONTHE HOURTreme

