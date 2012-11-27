Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 158

Happy Tuesday, Boys & Girls!

After taking last week off for Thanksgiving, we’re back with another installment of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.

In this week’s podcast, Sepinwall and I review the new season of BBC America’s “The Hour,” talk about the finale of “Treme” and the midseason finale of “Revolution” and discuss two weeks of “Homeland.” We also answered a few pieces of Listener Mail. Oh and Alan talks a little bit about a certain new book you might have heard of.

Next week’s podcast could be light, so feel free to send more mail and we’ll get to some of it!

Here’s today’s breakdown:

Alan’s Book (00:00:50 – 00:07:10)

“The Hour” (00:07:15 – 00:16:05)

Listener Mail – “Last Resort” cancellation (00:17:05 – 00:26:35)

Listener Mail – female TV stars in movie ensembles (00:27:00 – 00:30:35)

Listener Mail – Skippable “Cheers” seasons (00:30:35 – 00:32:30)

“Revolution” (00:32:50 – 00:43:05)

“Treme” (00:43:10 – 53:30)

“Homeland” (00:53:35 – 01:16:22)

