Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 16

It’s time for a comedy-heavy edition of the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.

This week, Alan Sepinwall and I spent the first half of the podcast talking about three comedies we like — “Cougar Town,” “Modern Family” and “Parks and Recreation” — and then the last 20 minutes arguing about Tuesday’s “Lost,” which Alan quite liked and which irked me. Oh well. It happens.

As we note at the beginning of the podcast, things may be irregular next week due to network upfronts. We will definitely still podcast, but no promises on when that podcasting will occur. It’s possible we may even try for a double-podcast next week as we have to look over schedules for the full new slates for all four-ish (Sorry, The CW) networks.

Here’s the time breakdown for this week’s podcast:

“American Idol” — 02:10 – 04:00

“Cougar Town” — 04:15 – 12:10

“Modern Family” — 12:15 – 19:35

“Parks and Recreation” — 19:45 – 26:00

“The Pacific” — 26:00 – 29:00

“Lost” — 29:10 – 48:15

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store , where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed .]

And here’s this week’s podcast…