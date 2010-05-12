Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 16

It’s time for a comedy-heavy edition of the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.
This week, Alan Sepinwall and I spent the first half of the podcast talking about three comedies we like — “Cougar Town,” “Modern Family” and “Parks and Recreation” — and then the last 20 minutes arguing about Tuesday’s “Lost,” which Alan quite liked and which irked me. Oh well. It happens.
As we note at the beginning of the podcast, things may be irregular next week due to network upfronts. We will definitely still podcast, but no promises on when that podcasting will occur. It’s possible we may even try for a double-podcast next week as we have to look over schedules for the full new slates for all four-ish (Sorry, The CW) networks.
Here’s the time breakdown for this week’s podcast:
“American Idol” — 02:10 – 04:00
“Cougar Town” — 04:15 – 12:10
“Modern Family” — 12:15 – 19:35
“Parks and Recreation” — 19:45 – 26:00
“The Pacific” — 26:00 – 29:00
“Lost” — 29:10 – 48:15
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us.
And here’s this week’s podcast…
I’m glad one of you disliked last night’s episode. Looking forward to listening to this one.
Hah. Thanks Dan, for arguing my point about the flashback better than I could :)
And I as I said in the LOST post on Alan’s section, they ALREADY re-introduced Adam and Eve in the episode “Lighthouse”. We simply didn’t need that flashback.
Ahem. Very good Lost discussion! As much as I loved “Across the Sea”, I really appreciated Dan’s points. And especially that he hasn’t allowed his grievances with this episode disenchant him from the rest of the series. And also that you guys didn’t end up calling each other names! Heh. Yes, I’m enjoying how “polarized” the reaction to the episode has been, but not so much the tone of some of the debate. So thanks for this.
I agree the final scene with Jack, Kate, and Locke was unnecessary and seemed out of character for the way this show usually treats its audience. I wonder, though, if the episode had begun with a “previously on Lost” segment that included that scene, would you still have felt insulted, Dan? Or would you have thought that was an appropriate way to remind some members of the audience of the Adam & Eve scene?
M – That wouldn’t have offended me, but it *would* have taken away from the momentary pleasure I had of going, “Oh DUH! They’re Adam and Eve.” I’d have been looking for that ahead of time and I’d have seen it coming. In this case, I had maybe 10 seconds of feeling smart (other viewers probably had longer) because Jack, Kate and Locke showed up to spell it out… So no, not offended. But I understand why they didn’t do a “Previously on…” for that… -Daniel
I wish Fien wouldn’t push the jokes so much. We get it. “Tarantula” jumping-the-shark-ness. Repeating it over and over again and the long pauses after each joke are so labored. Keep it snappy. We want critical analysis, not lame sarcastic comments.
And I get the network comedy theme, but why all the long talk about a Modern Family episode that you can’t spoil at all. Keep that in your private conversation- it provides no content to the audience.