Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 167

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls!
After taking last week off, we’re back for another installment of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.
We didn’t miss any new shows in our absence, but we did miss the series finale of “Fringe” and the season (hopefully not series) finale of “Parenthood.” So we talked about those. We also reviewed FX’s “The Americans,” NBC’s “Do No Harm” and the first two episodes of Netflix’s “House of Cards.” We also pre-eulogize NBC’s “30 Rock” on the eve of its series finale. We may check back in on “30 Rock” next week after Thursday’s finale, so if there’s anything retrospective you want from us, feel free to ask.
It’s a full podcast and next week’s podcast also seems likely to be busy!
Today’s breakdown:
Sundance (00:00:50 – 00:4:30)
“The Americans” (00:04:40 – 00:15:55)
“Do No Harm” (00:15:55 – 00:29:20)
“House of Cards” (00:29:25 – 00:51:30)
“30 Rock” Pre-Finale Retrospective (00:51:35 – 01:10:25)
“Fringe” Finale (01:10:50 – 01:21:20)
“Parenthood” Finale” (01:21:25 – 01:35:25)
“The Office” (01:35:30 – 01:41:50)
What no Private Practice thoughts?
As a big fan of the original House Of Cards since it first aired in Australia (when I was 13 so on reflection a bit weird to have been so into it and since there’s a bit of sex in the UK version … hooray for slack parenting!) I have been so looking forward to this version. Glad the early reviews have been so good. Lucky my weekend is clear so I expect to splurge on it …..
The best episode of 30 Rock is Apollo, Apollo. At the very least it has my favorite joke in the history of the show (this one: [www.youtube.com]).
Apollo Apollo would absolutely be in my top 5. But I’ve been rewatching a lot of 30 Rock lately, and I don’t know that anything touches Rosemary’s Baby, which not only has the Jack/Tracy therapy scene where the honkie shoot Jack, but is just perfectly structured throughout.
I can’t argue against Rosemary’s Baby being a classic. It might be in my top 5 too, if I felt confident in doing a top 5 (I really need to rewatch Jack-Tor, Tracy Does Conan and some episodes of season 1).
Never go with a hippie to a second location.
I think as a whole season 1 is definite the strongest. It’s still got some silliness and its incredibly funny but the show hadn’t become a live-action cartoon yet.
Peter Gallagher did sing on the OC, I believe it was season 2 during Olivia Wilde’s pre lesbianic affair with Mischa Barton. He belted out a pretty great version of Solomon Burke’s “please don’t give up on me”… the link good sirs [www.youtube.com]
On House of Cards, I think another reason the asides are important is because it turns the audience into co-conspirators with F.U.
My one fear is how they can solve the fundamental separation of powers in the American system – and the unique aspects of the American presidency.
Question about House of Cards. Do you know if Netflix also plans to make it (or any of their shows, really) available on DVD at some point too? It seems like exactly the type of show my father would love, but he’s not really the most tech savvy and there’s no way he’ll be able to deal with watching them streaming.
The extended length for the Americans pilot seems like a stupid decision for FX especially if it is filled with tons of commercials. It makes sense doing that with already established hits but a pilot is a lot of times a shows only chance to hook an audience and if it is too long and filled with extra commercial time it could put off viewers. It also probably lowers the amount of encore viewers because the encore comes on so late.
James – I’ve been assured it isn’t more padded than any 90 minute programming block… That may or may not be true. But it’s what I hear!
There’s enough action in the pilot that people’ll probably stick with it…
I prefer the extended pilot. I think “The Following” would have done well with an extended pilot.
The pilot for ‘The Americans’ is actually 70 minutes long (not including commercials). I don’t know where Alan looked it up, but I have just watched it and that’s how long it was.
I like that you both hit on the fact that since many of us are hoping/assuming that parenthood will be back, even if for another short order, one of the reasons (among the others you mentioned about being rushed, not all earned, etc.) these happy endings felt a bit off is because they’ll just have to be “torn asunder” when they come back. But on the other hand, I did actually think, at the end of that episode, that there are some pretty interesting stories they could tell next season with where everyone will be as a result…Drew at Berkeley, Crosby and Jasmine dealing with an infant for the first time, Amber planning an Amber-ish non-traditional ceremony of some kind while attempting to mesh with Ryan’s family? I guess what this got me thinking is that of course life; if we are lucky enough to get to keep living it, doesn’t stop with any of the ‘happy endings’ along the way (a new job, a pregnancy, an engagement, whatever) but is a moment of celebration that just opens the door to more messiness. And capturing the messiness of life is what this show does best. So perhaps the thing that felt weird about the finale is that it just showed the happy endings, and swept away the messiness. Maybe “sticking the landing” on a Parenthood finale would involve both giving us some emotional closure, but without sweeping away the reality that nothing is easy/perfect, or without consequences– at least not for long.
Im really looking forward to the rest of the episodes of House of Cards (US). I think the first episode is very much alike the english-version. But after that, in the second episode i takes more it`s own turn.
I really like the show, and like have said around the net and i my Norwegian review of the this show is good. It makes Boss look like even mora a weaker production than i ever came in mind before.
Now try giving someone episode 2 of “The Shield” and telling them it’s the pilot.
What are these alleged weak patches in AD’s run?
Season 3. MRF in particular, but a lot of it. Many of the original writers had left by that point, and the seams were showing a lot more than in previous seasons.
If you are happy to watch quality science fiction TV, why dont you regularly watch Doctor Who?
If you guys are gonna talk a lot more about 30 Rock in the next podcast, I’d be curious to hear more details about the slump that I didn’t really notice. Does it go beyond Jenna (always the shows weakest link, I thought) and Kenneth? I’m pretty forgiving, maybe indiscriminating, with shows I like. I did think that Will Forte’s character was one of the worst decisions they made. Kinda funny once, just a one-note joke after that.