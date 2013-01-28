Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 167

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls!

After taking last week off, we’re back for another installment of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.

We didn’t miss any new shows in our absence, but we did miss the series finale of “Fringe” and the season (hopefully not series) finale of “Parenthood.” So we talked about those. We also reviewed FX’s “The Americans,” NBC’s “Do No Harm” and the first two episodes of Netflix’s “House of Cards.” We also pre-eulogize NBC’s “30 Rock” on the eve of its series finale. We may check back in on “30 Rock” next week after Thursday’s finale, so if there’s anything retrospective you want from us, feel free to ask.

It’s a full podcast and next week’s podcast also seems likely to be busy!

Today’s breakdown:

Sundance (00:00:50 – 00:4:30)

“The Americans” (00:04:40 – 00:15:55)

“Do No Harm” (00:15:55 – 00:29:20)

“House of Cards” (00:29:25 – 00:51:30)

“30 Rock” Pre-Finale Retrospective (00:51:35 – 01:10:25)

“Fringe” Finale (01:10:50 – 01:21:20)

“Parenthood” Finale” (01:21:25 – 01:35:25)

“The Office” (01:35:30 – 01:41:50)

