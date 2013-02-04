Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 168

02.04.13 6 years ago 16 Comments

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls! 
I hope your post-Super Bowl hangovers have passed, because it’s time for another installment of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.
In this week’s podcast, we talk extensively about the Super Bowl, including the commercials, the halftime show and the blackout. We talk about Monday’s premiere of the TNT’s “Monday Mornings,” as well as the variably successful returns of NBC’s “Smash” and “Community” and AMC’s “The Walking Dead.”
And we dedicate much more time to the “30 Rock” finale, including answering a handful of Listener Mail queries. 
Here’s the breakdown:
Super Bowl XLVII (00:00:55 – 23:20)
“Monday Mornings” (00:23:20 – 00:35:10)
“Smash” (00:35:10 – 00:46:40)
“Community” (00:46:40 – 00:56:15)
“The Walking Dead” (00:56:20 – 01:03:10)
Listener Mail – Kareem’s Thoughts on “Girls” (01:03:30 – 01:09:45)
“30 Rock” finale (01:09:45 – 01:37:10)

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.] 

And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.

