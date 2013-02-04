Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 168

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls!

I hope your post-Super Bowl hangovers have passed, because it’s time for another installment of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.

In this week’s podcast, we talk extensively about the Super Bowl, including the commercials, the halftime show and the blackout. We talk about Monday’s premiere of the TNT’s “Monday Mornings,” as well as the variably successful returns of NBC’s “Smash” and “Community” and AMC’s “The Walking Dead.”

And we dedicate much more time to the “30 Rock” finale, including answering a handful of Listener Mail queries.

Here’s the breakdown:

Super Bowl XLVII (00:00:55 – 23:20)

“Monday Mornings” (00:23:20 – 00:35:10)

“Smash” (00:35:10 – 00:46:40)

“Community” (00:46:40 – 00:56:15)

“The Walking Dead” (00:56:20 – 01:03:10)

Listener Mail – Kareem’s Thoughts on “Girls” (01:03:30 – 01:09:45)

“30 Rock” finale (01:09:45 – 01:37:10)

