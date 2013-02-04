Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 168

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls!
I hope your post-Super Bowl hangovers have passed, because it’s time for another installment of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.
In this week’s podcast, we talk extensively about the Super Bowl, including the commercials, the halftime show and the blackout. We talk about Monday’s premiere of the TNT’s “Monday Mornings,” as well as the variably successful returns of NBC’s “Smash” and “Community” and AMC’s “The Walking Dead.”
And we dedicate much more time to the “30 Rock” finale, including answering a handful of Listener Mail queries.
Here’s the breakdown:
Super Bowl XLVII (00:00:55 – 23:20)
“Monday Mornings” (00:23:20 – 00:35:10)
“Smash” (00:35:10 – 00:46:40)
“Community” (00:46:40 – 00:56:15)
“The Walking Dead” (00:56:20 – 01:03:10)
Listener Mail – Kareem’s Thoughts on “Girls” (01:03:30 – 01:09:45)
“30 Rock” finale (01:09:45 – 01:37:10)
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.]
And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.
Jeremy Jordan? All right!
The clear reason for the decrease in good Super Bowl commercials is that it is becoming difficult with many Canadian cable and satellite providers to actually see American commercials live.
They just don’t want us Canadian’s missing out on the good stuff.
(Instead we get saddled with endless ‘Motive’ advertisements. I don’t know anyone who was looking forward to that show.)
Strictly voice work, but Chris Parnell is Cyril Figgis, and that role is pretty hilarious.
In one of the season finale’s Kenneth exclaims to God that he wants more time with the people at 30 Rock with the implication that he was an angel and they hinted to this idea at least once after that season finale so I was looking for something a bit beyond Kenneth being immortal.
Comodo firewall is the product which is compatible to all kind of antivirus product.
I thought of “Knocked Up” with the Rogen/Rudd chemistry, not “40-Year-Old Virgin.” Did they have one-on-one scenes in “Virgin?”
Yes, the whole “Know how I know you’re gay?” scene.
Dan, you asked what networks can do to try and fix the terrible-ness of their pre-game shows and I think that the answer lies with what what ESPN has down with Countdown. Between Michael Wilbon, Bill Simmons, Jalen Rose and Magic Johnson it’s not just a bunch of incredibly dull ex-players and coaches. They have a more traditional journalist in Wilbon, a “journalist” that’s more or less a fan in Simmons, Rose who’s a legitimately funny guy in his own and Magic who…was a very good player.
Point is, they mixed it up and broke free of the traditional mold and created something that’s worth watching from time to time.
I remember Bram & Alive, but I’m old.
The pinnacle of Alfred Molina is the stuffy mayor in “Chocolat,” (AKA, the movie where Johnny Depp is a sexy gypsy).
I actually liked “Monday Mornings,” but I watched all 15 years of “ER.” I think I was predisposed to like it.
Bram & Alive? Wow…that was supposed to be Alice. LOL
your unquestioning love of girls really makes me doubt your taste in absolutely everything else – and dismissing completely relevant criticism of the show as being “not smart enough” or something like that has made me drop your podcast. right, only white dudebros are smart enough for textual analysis, I see. whatever. This girl thinks “Girls” was made for YOU and not for me, not at all, not even a little bit.
“White dudebros,” you say?
Oh well. We’ll miss you, WTF!
-Daniel
The vehemence of the hatred for this show is really pretty stunning. There are lots of shows that you or Alan might like that I don’t. None of them make me question your taste in anything else. Weird.
DAN HARMON this DAN HARMON that. I didn’t realize only he worked on the show. Seriously though, are you guys sleeping with him or soemthing?
Well,they were talking about Community and Harmon WAS the main creative voice of the show…
What about the m&m commercial? It was my favorite.