Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 169

#Beyonce #Scandal
02.13.13 5 years ago 5 Comments

Happy Wednesday, Boys & Girls!
I was out of the country on Monday and traveling back yesterday, so it’s time for a delayed mid-week installment of The Firewall & Iceberg podcast. 
[As Sepinwall warns, there won’t be a podcast next week. I’ll probably remind y’all. But… yeah.]
By pushing a tiny bit of material from next week into this podcast, we got to discuss both of midseason’s craziest [awful] new shows in “Zero Hour” and “Cult.” We also discussed HBO’s weekend Beyonce doc and answered a few questions, including one that let us talk for a long time about the current season of “Scandal.” Oh and after taking a while off, we reinstated a favorite podcast segment: Why NBC Sucks Now.
Here’s today’s breakdown…
“Zero Hour” (00:01:10 – 00:13:40)
“Cult” (00:13:40 – 00:28:30)
“Beyonce: Life Is But a Dream” (00:28:30 – 00:36:25)
NBC’s return to suckage (00:36:25 – 00:53:50)
Listener Mail – The Rise of “Scandal” (00:55:05 – 01:11:30)
Listener Mail – Who gets to end shows? (01:11:30 – 01:18:20)
Listener Mail – post-Super Bowl “Elementary” (01:18:25 – 01:24:30)

the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.] 

And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Beyonce#Scandal
TAGSALAN SEPINWALLBEYONCEcultdaniel fienbergFirewall IcebergPODCASTSCANDALThe Zero Hour

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP