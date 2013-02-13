Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 169

Happy Wednesday, Boys & Girls!

I was out of the country on Monday and traveling back yesterday, so it’s time for a delayed mid-week installment of The Firewall & Iceberg podcast.

[As Sepinwall warns, there won’t be a podcast next week. I’ll probably remind y’all. But… yeah.]

By pushing a tiny bit of material from next week into this podcast, we got to discuss both of midseason’s craziest [awful] new shows in “Zero Hour” and “Cult.” We also discussed HBO’s weekend Beyonce doc and answered a few questions, including one that let us talk for a long time about the current season of “Scandal.” Oh and after taking a while off, we reinstated a favorite podcast segment: Why NBC Sucks Now.

Here’s today’s breakdown…

“Zero Hour” (00:01:10 – 00:13:40)

“Cult” (00:13:40 – 00:28:30)

“Beyonce: Life Is But a Dream” (00:28:30 – 00:36:25)

NBC’s return to suckage (00:36:25 – 00:53:50)

Listener Mail – The Rise of “Scandal” (00:55:05 – 01:11:30)

Listener Mail – Who gets to end shows? (01:11:30 – 01:18:20)

Listener Mail – post-Super Bowl “Elementary” (01:18:25 – 01:24:30)

