Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 170

02.25.13 5 years ago 11 Comments

Sepinwall is back from Disney World, which must mean it’s time for the triumphant return of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.
Lots to talk about this week, but we start with a long discussion of the Oscars, followed by reviews of “Golden Boy,” “Red Widow” and “Vikings” and a few pieces of Listener Mail, culminating in a discussion of the “Downton Abbey” finale, with spoilers.
Here’s the breakdown:
Oscars (00:02:45 – 00:26:20)
“Golden Boy” (00:26:25 – 00:40:50)
“Red Widow” (00:40:55 – 00:51:50)
“Vikings” (00:51:50 – 01:02:00)
Listener Mail – Watching TV on the road (01:02:20 – 01:08:30)
Listener Mail – NBC’s need to experiment (01:08:35 – 01:15:45)
The “Downton Abbey” finale (01:15:55 – 01:36:30)

the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.] 

And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.

Around The Web

TAGSALAN SEPINWALLdaniel fienbergDOWNTON ABBEYFirewall IcebergGolden BoyOSCARSPODCASTRed WidowVIKINGS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP