Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 170

Sepinwall is back from Disney World, which must mean it’s time for the triumphant return of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.
Lots to talk about this week, but we start with a long discussion of the Oscars, followed by reviews of “Golden Boy,” “Red Widow” and “Vikings” and a few pieces of Listener Mail, culminating in a discussion of the “Downton Abbey” finale, with spoilers.
Here’s the breakdown:
Oscars (00:02:45 – 00:26:20)
“Golden Boy” (00:26:25 – 00:40:50)
“Red Widow” (00:40:55 – 00:51:50)
“Vikings” (00:51:50 – 01:02:00)
Listener Mail – Watching TV on the road (01:02:20 – 01:08:30)
Listener Mail – NBC’s need to experiment (01:08:35 – 01:15:45)
The “Downton Abbey” finale (01:15:55 – 01:36:30)
“YYYYyyyeah… ick.” well said, Dan.
I want Dan’s version of Golden Boy!
Absolutely. Dan’s versions are always better
So many good simpsons riffs this week… i need to isolate Dan’s “MENDOZAAAAAAAA” and turn it into my text message alert.
I can’t believe neither of you mentioned the best/worst write off of a character of all time: Elisabeth Rohm’s exiting Law and Order on, ‘Is it because I’m a lesbian?’
The writing off of a character that still makes me laugh and laugh and laugh: Dawson’s dad’s tragic death by ice cream cone. One of the most inglorious deaths in the history of television.
[www.youtube.com]
I think more people are interested in the lesser awards that Alan might think. If you assume that people who love movies watch the Oscars, many many of those people will be interested in who created the best special effects. The nerds in the TV audience will certainly be interested. And the behind the scenes people often give some of the more charming speeches. Certainly more charming than the totally rehearsed “nervous spontaneity” that people like Hathaway gave us.
Does the West Wing’s Mandy count as being badly written off, even though she mostly just disappeared with no acknowledgment?
Doesn’t seem like you guys connect your computers to your HD television so you can see things on your tv, even if from the computer/internet (which usually has HD quality options and gives you the full experience by connecting to TV). Technophobes
Liam – Network press screener sites do not have HD options. They’re barely SD.
And that was what we were discussing.
-Daniel
Buster Bluth is outraged by your dismissive attitude towards Chicago.