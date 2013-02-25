Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 170

Sepinwall is back from Disney World, which must mean it’s time for the triumphant return of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.

Lots to talk about this week, but we start with a long discussion of the Oscars, followed by reviews of “Golden Boy,” “Red Widow” and “Vikings” and a few pieces of Listener Mail, culminating in a discussion of the “Downton Abbey” finale, with spoilers.

Here’s the breakdown:

Oscars (00:02:45 – 00:26:20)

“Golden Boy” (00:26:25 – 00:40:50)

“Red Widow” (00:40:55 – 00:51:50)

“Vikings” (00:51:50 – 01:02:00)

Listener Mail – Watching TV on the road (01:02:20 – 01:08:30)

Listener Mail – NBC’s need to experiment (01:08:35 – 01:15:45)

The “Downton Abbey” finale (01:15:55 – 01:36:30)

