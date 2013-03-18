Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 173

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls.

We went a little short last week, due to a total absence of new programming to review. But this week? Lots of new stuff. We’ve got reviews of “Top of the Lake” and “Bates Motel,” which both premiere tonight. We also review HBO’s upcoming Phil Spector movie.

We talk for a while about the “Veronica Mars” Kickstarter triumph.

And we also discussed the finale of HBO’s “Girls.”

Here’s the breakdown:

“Top of the Lake” (00:00:50 – 00:13:40)

“Bates Motel” (00:13:40 – 00:27:20)

“Phil Spector” (00:27:20 – 00:39:50)

“Veronica Mars” Kickstarter (00:39:50 – 01:04:20)

“Girls” finale (01:04:55 – 01:24:00)

