Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 173

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls. 
Time for another installment of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.
We went a little short last week, due to a total absence of new programming to review. But this week? Lots of new stuff. We’ve got reviews of “Top of the Lake” and “Bates Motel,” which both premiere tonight. We also review HBO’s upcoming Phil Spector movie.
We talk for a while about the “Veronica Mars” Kickstarter triumph.
And we also discussed the finale of HBO’s “Girls.”
Next week? Lots more new stuff!
Here’s the breakdown:
“Top of the Lake” (00:00:50 – 00:13:40)
“Bates Motel” (00:13:40 – 00:27:20)
“Phil Spector” (00:27:20 – 00:39:50)
“Veronica Mars” Kickstarter (00:39:50 – 01:04:20)

“Girls” finale (01:04:55 – 01:24:00) 

the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.] 

And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.

