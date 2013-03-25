Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 174

Happy Monday and Happy Seder Night, Boys & Girls!

It’s time for another busy installment of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.

This week, we talk about “Revolution,” “Orphan Black” and the new season of “Game of Thrones.” We also talk about a random assortment of other stuff. It’s a full week!

Next week? Much more to talk about!

This week’s breakdown:

“Revolution” (00:01:10 – 00:13:55)

“Orphan Black” (00:14:00 – 00:23:10)

“Game of Thrones” (00:24:00 – 00:37:45)

“Mr. Selfridge” (00:37:45 – 43:50)

A few words on “Happy Endings” on Friday and Jaypocalypse 2.0 (00:44:00 – 01:01:20)

Listener Mail – Marketing versus Creative (01:01:35 – 01:05:55)

Listener Mail – The future of “Law & Order” (01:06:00 – 01:12:05)

Listener Mail – Showrunners on multiple shows (01:12:10 – 01:18:20)

Listener Mail – Live+3 versus C3 ratings (01:18:25 – 01:20:20)

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.]

