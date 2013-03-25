Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 174

Happy Monday and Happy Seder Night, Boys & Girls!
It’s time for another busy installment of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.
This week, we talk about “Revolution,” “Orphan Black” and the new season of “Game of Thrones.” We also talk about a random assortment of other stuff. It’s a full week!
Next week? Much more to talk about!
This week’s breakdown:
“Revolution” (00:01:10 – 00:13:55)
“Orphan Black” (00:14:00 – 00:23:10)
“Game of Thrones” (00:24:00 – 00:37:45)
“Mr. Selfridge” (00:37:45 – 43:50)
A few words on “Happy Endings” on Friday and Jaypocalypse 2.0 (00:44:00 – 01:01:20)
Listener Mail – Marketing versus Creative (01:01:35 – 01:05:55)
Listener Mail – The future of “Law & Order” (01:06:00 – 01:12:05)
Listener Mail – Showrunners on multiple shows (01:12:10 – 01:18:20)
Listener Mail – Live+3 versus C3 ratings (01:18:25 – 01:20:20)
no mention of Shonda Rhimes – for shame.
#Shamed
-Daniel
Regarding “Game of Thrones,” the reason you didn’t remember Theon’s story in the third book is that he wasn’t in the third book. He didn’t pop up until Book 5. The new storyline is basically made what from he revealed happened to him during that time. As for why it might be confusing, I think they are trying to hide for new viewers about the identity of his captor (to avoid spoiling the captor’s relationship with another character responsible for this season’s biggest twist). If they revealed that, it might give away a certain betrayal…
Synnerman – It always makes me happy when the reason I don’t remember things is because I’m not supposed to remember them. And then it makes me sad that I didn’t remember I wasn’t supposed to remember them.
-Daniel
I still don’t really get why they need to keep things secret. It’s not like other characters would be THAT upset by what’s happening.
But, I am surprised we are going to be seeing him so early and in so many episodes. I wasn’t expecting to see him until halfway through the season.
Yeah, Theon’s part in Book 3 is very very small.
Indeed NYI, he only gets a small piece of the action.
That talk about Mad Men premiere… were you guys joking or is the premiere really that bad?!
Tommy – Joking. Dontcha worry!
-Daniel
Thanks for calling Alan out on his racism.
Did I just miss it or did you guys not talk about or review on the site the HBO “Phil Spector” movie? I enjoyed it quite a bit…but then again I’m a pretty huge Mamet fanboy.
Would be interested to hear your guys feelings.
They talked about it on last weeks podcast.
That Theon storyline makes me intrigued because it is very much changed from the book. Theon’s captor is introduced in book 2 and he is a very important character, just tell me is that character introduced properly? I mean is he intimidating and scary? I really would love to know…
Marko – It’s an interesting introduction and I think it’s a good-but-maybe-slight-against-expectations casting choice and that’s all I’ll say about that! I’m positive on it.
-Daniel
Here’s to hoping you boys have something to say regarding the finale of Walking Dead and Justified in the next few weeks. I bring this up because I’d like to hear your opinions on Walking Dead’s new show runner based on the episodes he’s written so far, and I’d love to hear a little of your take on the difference between being the writer of great episodes and the showrunner of a great season.
Geez, maybe I’ll just email you this one.
Happy Pesach!
I’m psychotically jealous of your advanced screeners for Mad Men and Game of Thrones!
Regarding your discussion of marketing vs. creative, I’ve never seen Revolution, but the early marketing made it look similar to The Hunger Games. But based on everything I’ve heard, it’s not like Hunger Games at all.