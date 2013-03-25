Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 174

#Game of Thrones
03.25.13 5 years ago 19 Comments

Happy Monday and Happy Seder Night, Boys & Girls!
It’s time for another busy installment of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.
This week, we talk about “Revolution,” “Orphan Black” and the new season of “Game of Thrones.” We also talk about a random assortment of other stuff. It’s a full week!
Next week? Much more to talk about!
This week’s breakdown:
“Revolution” (00:01:10 – 00:13:55)
“Orphan Black” (00:14:00 – 00:23:10)
“Game of Thrones” (00:24:00 – 00:37:45)
“Mr. Selfridge” (00:37:45 – 43:50)
A few words on “Happy Endings” on Friday and Jaypocalypse 2.0 (00:44:00 – 01:01:20)
Listener Mail – Marketing versus Creative (01:01:35 – 01:05:55)
Listener Mail – The future of “Law & Order” (01:06:00 – 01:12:05)
Listener Mail – Showrunners on multiple shows (01:12:10 – 01:18:20)
Listener Mail – Live+3 versus C3 ratings (01:18:25 – 01:20:20)

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.] 

And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Game of Thrones
TAGSALAN SEPINWALLdaniel fienbergFirewall Iceberggame of thronesorphan blackPODCASTREVOLUTION

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP