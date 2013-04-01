Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 175

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls! And happy Opening Day, baseball fans!

This week, though a busy installment of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, Sepinwall and I watch the Red Sox/Yankees game while talking about tons and tons of new stuff including some stuff we love (“Mad Men” and NBC’s “Hannibal”) as well as some stuff we don’t love (“Rogue” and ABC’s “HTLwYPFtRoYL”), plus the “Walking Dead” finale.

Note that the “Rogue” conversation ends up being much more about the state of TV saturation than about “Rogue,” so if may interest you even if you don’t care about “Rogue.”

Check it out…

Monday’s breakdown:

“Mad Men” (00:02:25 – 00:10:05)

“Rogue” and TV Saturation (00:10:05 – 00:22:30)

“How to Live With Your Parents For the Rest of Your Life” (00:22:31 – 00:32:10)

“Hannibal” (00:32:10 – 00:48:35)

Listener Mail: HBO’s “Vice” (00:49:00 – 00:53:55)

Listener Mail: Garret Dillahunt (00:54:00 – 00:58:38

Listener Mail: Shows and their networks (00:58:40 – 01:03:45)

The “Walking Dead” finale (01:03:45 – 01:26:45)

