Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 175

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls! And happy Opening Day, baseball fans!
This week, though a busy installment of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, Sepinwall and I watch the Red Sox/Yankees game while talking about tons and tons of new stuff including some stuff we love (“Mad Men” and NBC’s “Hannibal”) as well as some stuff we don’t love (“Rogue” and ABC’s “HTLwYPFtRoYL”), plus the “Walking Dead” finale.
Note that the “Rogue” conversation ends up being much more about the state of TV saturation than about “Rogue,” so if may interest you even if you don’t care about “Rogue.”
Check it out…
Monday’s breakdown:
“Mad Men” (00:02:25 – 00:10:05)
“Rogue” and TV Saturation (00:10:05 – 00:22:30)
“How to Live With Your Parents For the Rest of Your Life” (00:22:31 – 00:32:10)
“Hannibal” (00:32:10 – 00:48:35)
Listener Mail: HBO’s “Vice” (00:49:00 – 00:53:55)
Listener Mail: Garret Dillahunt (00:54:00 – 00:58:38
Listener Mail: Shows and their networks (00:58:40 – 01:03:45)
The “Walking Dead” finale (01:03:45 – 01:26:45)
Harry’s haircut is better than Rogers? Jeez spoiler alert.
Please stop talking about the Red Sox and Yankees. If you do a baseball roundup segment then I am fine but I have no need for Red Sox and Yankees updates.
This podcast exists to satisfy Tausif Khan’s needs and do nothing else. Alan and Dan have no right to be asking each other how they’re doing and very briefly talking about what’s on their minds; this is a casual politeness that they are insolent to perform on Tausif Khan’s time. Tausif Khan is paying them millions to make this podcast and they cannot include what content they want where they want, it must be segmented or there is risk of Tausif Khan wasting valuable time listening to 30 seconds of updates which Tausif Khan does not need.
i sort of agree with Tausif — the intermittent baseball comments were a little odd / self-indulgent / distracting.
but i also enjoyed Tom’s slap-down here, so….
Glad that was cleared up. I was really confused.
Erika – How would one begin to parse through gradations of self-indulgence? I mean… It’s a 90-minute podcast about TV! And we’ve certainly podcasted while watching sporting events in the past… It may be self-indulgence, but it’s of a piece!
-Daniel
oh come on dan, i don’t think this was hard to parse (or understand the objection to): this was the first podcast where there were little nuggets of baseball interspersed at random — at least that i remember. wait you do this often? gads.
it speaks to your talent to multi-task (good on you?!?). but as someone who doesn’t follow sports except to have it on in the background it was annoying.
fine fine it’s of a piece. oy veyshmere.
Us, the European fans who don’t get baseball at all, demand a podcast with soccer talk interspersed. Barcelona are on their way to their fifth Champions League trophy, whoo!
Celoriu – I *know* that I’ve watched a soccer/football match when we’ve been podcasting before! Perhaps the last World Cup? Or the last EuroCup? I’m sure I’ve done it before. I love me some soccer and would happily watch it in the background of a future podcast…
-Daniel
I phrased my dislike of the sports updates because I can only speak for myself.
However, given that on this earth the population of Yankees fans/Red Sox fans is smaller than the population of people that are not Yankees fans/Red Sox fans I am in a group that is much larger than the people who would love these updates.
I opposed the updates for two reason. One, if I wanted Yankees/Red Sox coverage I would watch a lot more ESPN where they show a good chunk of their games a year. I am not a fan of either team and hate the amount of coverage they take up in national sports so finding their addition here is annoying, yes.
If they had been Brewers/Padres updates I would been a bit more interested because for the most part no one talks about those teams and a podcast representing their perspectives would be fresh and interesting.
Second there is a reason why Dan and Alan put in time codes for the podcast so that people could avoid topics they did not want to listen to. Interspersing conversations about television with local sports fandom defeats the purpose of the time codes and takes me out of what brought me to the segment, an interest in television.
This isn’t the first time that they have talked about the Yankees and Red Sox. They do it a lot so I didn’t feel like my complaint came out of nowhere.
I am not objecting to them talking about their favorite teams which is why I said I was okay with them having a segment similar to what they did for basketball where they had a round-up of the podcast which I and anyone else who do not care for the Red Sox and Yankees can ignore them.
“…of the podcast which I and anyone else who do not care for the Red Sox and Yankees can ignore them.”
* segment at the end of the podcast which I and anyone who do not care for those teams can ignore.
Well, Sarah Chalke was on Cougar Town just last season and she was pretty good there. I think it’s the writing’s fault. Claudia Lonow created Accidentaly on Purpose (which was horrendous) and the creator of Mad Love was the developer of the excruciating American version of Worst Week.
If anything I think it’s the opposite. I think a lot of people gave The Killing and Hell on Wheels a chance BECAUSE they was on AMC, and kept watching longer than they might have out of brand loyalty. Many people tuned into “the new AMC show” and forgave its early missteps, whereas they may have just ignored a new NBC cop show.
Guilty of that. It’s not brand loyalty so much as the expectation that they were doing something right.
oh god, today’s episode was chock full of stuff that made me laugh.
between Kevin Youkilis hate / landsman comments and Jon Hamm’s privates you killed it and accents discussions (again!)….
The review of Hannibal made me more intrigued to watch it. I didn’t have high hopes, given the kind of weird way NBC had treated the show (it seems like they’re kind of dumping it toward the end of the season after a bunch of other stuff has failed), but I enjoyed the Hannibal Lector movies (particularly Silence of the Lambs, of course), and I generally like Brian Fuller, so it seems like it’s worth a look.
After Alan made an interesting comment in his Orphan Black review I decided to try listening to this and I could only make it 4 minutes. Eh.
Why talk about Mad Men at all? You spend what feels like forever talking about how you cannot talk about it. The whole thing reminds me of grade school gloating at its worst. You’ve seen Mad Men before us, we understand. If you cannot say anything, just don’t say anything. Why mention Mad Men at all?
SoundandFury – We talked for another 70+ minutes about other things. The “Mad Men” segment was significantly shorter than a normal review of a show that we like. But it’s a show that we like, so we didn’t want to ignore in its week pre-premiere. So we tiptoed around it and hinted at some of the things we like.
Anyway, though… If you quit after 4 minutes… So it goes! At least you saved yourself another 80 minutes of grade school gloating!
-Daniel
Mad Men is a regular feature on the podcast when it is airing. As a Mad Men fan I was excited to hear their thoughts, however limited, on the premiere.
It is true. I stopped after 4 minutes. Do you never change the channel on your tv or radio? You give everything a full 70 minutes before you decide its not for you? Fair enough. I hope you at least understand how unusual that behavior is.
I was commenting on the annoying behavior that drove me away, cause it felt like the polite thing to do. As it turns out that is just how your podcasts roll, then, c’est le vie, enjoy your sarcasm and gloating.
I can’t tell you how much I enjoy people coming on to comment about how much they hated the podcast and then acting offended when you defend yourself. Self-awareness is apparently a precious metal.
I’m so confused. How did you construe that the Mad Men segment was gloating?
I never got a sense of gloating at all. They clearly say that they can’t divulge “spoilers” and spend the (tiny) amount of allotted time taking the piss out of Weiner for his paranoia.
Was the segment essential? No. But it was less than 10 minutes, divulged enough information on a base level, and humorous. I don’t get the problem…
LOL! You actually thought you where being “polite”? Wow!
Well, you seem like a kind of a jerk and a very unpleasant person to be around. And don’t be upset, I’m just trying to be polite and telling you how I feel about your comments.
Dan,
If you had gone with this version of “talking baseball” you and Alan could have spent all 90 minutes of the podcast reading the phonebook and it would have been glorious achievement in the history of podcasting.
[www.youtube.com]
Evolution1085 – Alan wanted to go “Simpsons.” I wanted to go Old School. Apologies!
-Daniel
Sad (but not surprised) to hear a show that seems to be randomly using my hometown as its stated local is a mess. Oakland deserves better, and so does Thandie Newton.
Dan – this is one of several times I’ve heard you say producers use British Empire (my phrase) actors because they don’t “know” enough American actors. Can you tell us outsiders what exactly constitutes a producer (or whoever makes the casting decisions) “knowing” an actor? Is it body of work? Is it actually having worked with that actor previously? Also, are producers overly risk-averse when it comes to casting native born Americans who aren’t well “known” to them? It certainly seems that way from the outside. Thanks.
Oaktown Girl – It’s just about people knowing, as you say, a basic body of work or having some familiarity with the available pool of actors. For some reason, there’s more allure to taking an Aussie soap actor, for example, rather than an American soap actor, presumably because while they may have similar training, one has the “stigma” of an American soap, while the other is an “unknown” at least here. Casting directors like the exoticism of discovering somebody and plunking them into a show out of nowhere, CREATING a star. But really, it’s a perplexing phenomenon and I’m sure we’ve given dozens of various explanations over the life of the podcast…
-Daniel
I disagree. I think the training actors in the United Kingdom and Australia is obviously very different and maybe a lot better — or at least more intensive. Maybe it’s because there are more opportunities in these countries? I don’t know but there’s a magic sauce for the reason there is a steady stream of talent from these places cf the United States.
Not sure where Canada lies in the spectrum. Obvious work centers due to subsidies, etc. make it another treasure trove, though it seems much less fair.
Erika – *Many* British actors come with more training. *Some* Aussie actors come with more training. There are plenty of theater-trained actors in the United States as well, though. If you look at many, many, many representatives from the recent pack of square-jawed Aussies who have taken cable leads and whatnot, it’s just untrue to say that they have better training. They’re cheaper and some of them project a “masculine” vibe that maybe American actors lack.
-Daniel
Speaking of which, I wonder when Longmire is coming back?
i don’t know, Dan. i’m a long-time Aussie fan (movies, actors) from the Australian New Wave in the 1970s to the present. i think there’s a lot of talent and training there. maybe not as much as the UK but definitely more than here, in many respects. (Chicago thespians excluded of course….)
I think there’s different metrics for movies versus television. I think movies are probably more abou the whole uber-masculine vibe, since we seem to be in the dark days of crappy filmmaking / blockbusteritis. But TV seems like the wild west of wonderfulness — with loads of talented actors from all over.
I see Canadian talent as cheap and less trained — much more so than Australia. But you have more experience / knowledge than me so…
Please don’t stop the accent talk. It is something I fixate on as well….
There has been few segments of the Podcast where I just plain disagreed with you guys like that Walking Dead segment. It’s kind of frustrating to listen to a segment and just be thinking “They just don’t seem to get what the show was trying to do with that finale.”
It really goes to show how hard finales are, because everyone has an idea of how things should end, and when they don’t get that they tend to get upset. There was a lot of subversion going on here, and people don’t like that in finales for some reason.
Anyways, otherwise good podcast and for the most part I’m with you guys on the quality of the show. There was far too much treading water in the last half of the season, and I also think when it comes to it, season 2 was probably better.
How was the accent work on Hannibal? Good, I assume ,since it didn’t get a mention.
You know, every time ABC comes out with yet another stupid comedy* to fill the 9:30 slot I get mad that Cougar Town is sitting over at TBS.
*Suburgatory is not included in this description.
I can see your criticisms of the Vice style but I encourage everyone to seek out their 3-part series on North Korea. It was fascinating.
Also – you would be really sad to know how many “kids” don’t know what the Cold War was.
Can you explain why you’re honoring what you clearly believe are ridiculous restrictions by Matt Weiner? Is it just a courtesy, or was their some express agreement in exchange for the current screener, or an implied or express threat not to receive future screeners?
I’m not ready to talk about journalistic ethics in this context, but some disclosure would be appreciated, particularly when the situation has resulted in you providing something other than (what you presumably believe would be) your best possible season preview to your readers.
Thanks