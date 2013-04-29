Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 179

#The Good Wife #Mad Men #Game of Thrones
04.29.13 5 years ago 13 Comments

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls!
Time for a business-as-usual installment of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.
We’ve got a busy show this week, with a couple new show renews, including “Family Tools” and “Maron,” a check-in on “Game of Thrones” at midseason, a discussion of the “Good Wife” finale and, of course, “Mad Men” talk. 
Next week? More of the same!
Today’s breakdown:
“Family Tools” (00:01:25 – 00:16:25)
“Maron” (00:16:30 – 00:27:55)
Listener Mail – “Hannibal” & “The Following” (00:28:20 – 00:39:15)
“Good Wife” (00:39:20 – 00:54:45)
“Game of Thrones” (00:54:50 – 01:11:05)
“Mad Men” (01:11:10 – 01:33:25)

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.] 

And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Good Wife#Mad Men#Game of Thrones
TAGSALAN SEPINWALLdaniel fienbergFamily ToolsFirewall Iceberggame of thronesMad MenMARONPODCASTTHE GOOD WIFE

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP