Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 179

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls!
Time for a business-as-usual installment of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.
We’ve got a busy show this week, with a couple new show renews, including “Family Tools” and “Maron,” a check-in on “Game of Thrones” at midseason, a discussion of the “Good Wife” finale and, of course, “Mad Men” talk.
Next week? More of the same!
Today’s breakdown:
“Family Tools” (00:01:25 – 00:16:25)
“Maron” (00:16:30 – 00:27:55)
Listener Mail – “Hannibal” & “The Following” (00:28:20 – 00:39:15)
“Good Wife” (00:39:20 – 00:54:45)
“Game of Thrones” (00:54:50 – 01:11:05)
“Mad Men” (01:11:10 – 01:33:25)
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.]
And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.
I’m rooting for an episode of Mad Men where it mostly just alternates between Betty and Megan watching a major historical event play out on television just to see if Sepinwall goes full Comic Book Guy and does a “WORST EPISODE…EVER!”
You guys really should’ve gone straight to breaking down the draft picks, making people seriously wonder if that’s what you were going to devote the entire pod to. At the very least, I got a chuckle out of the comment.
ha. I was going to send an email asking for a sports segment discussing the TV phenomenon of the NFL draft.
Also, thanks for a GOT segment.
Isn’t Jim Jeffries’ “Legit” the first of the “Louie” copycats, or is my perception of what “Louie” is wrong? I’ve never watched it.
It seems the inventors of the GIF file format disagree with the White House:
[www.olsenhome.com]
I found that site a few months ago when my friend “corrected” me on my pronunciation of GIF. She hates being wrong, so it was fun showing her that!
dan fienberg… mad men apologist much?
There’s a lot of that going around. Since it’s the “critic’s choice” show, they have a hard time admitting when the quaility has really suffered
Jeff – Yup! Or “fan and appreciator of the best show on TV.” Whichever you prefer.
John2 – Yup. That’s why I spent much of last season complaining about problems with “Breaking Bad.” I just can’t bring myself to admit when the quality of a show I love suffers.
-Daniel
Well, there weren’t really “problems” with Breaking Bad, unless you consider “not being quite as great as arguably the two best seasons in the history of television” a problem. Breaking Bad remains the best show on television by a significant margin, and the only question now is whether it can pass The Sopranos and The Wire for “best show ever” status. It depends on the last eight episode, but I think the answer to that question will ultimately be “yes.”
As for Mad Men, I have never thought that it was the *best* show on television (though it’s always been in my top five at any given time). I thought there was a lot of apologizing from a lot of critics about the premiere, which was frankly boring. But the last three episodes have all been excellent, so there’s nothing to apologize for lately. It’s still a great show, just not the best show on television.
John – And see, therein, we disagree. Rather strongly. But that’s OK.
-Daniel
we need two new drinking games:
“that being said”
who can tell dan and alan apart on the podcast
most of the time i can tell your voices apart but tonight i was completely cornfused….
Just to clarify, the name of the UK original “Family Tools” is “White Van Man” and not “White Man Van.” It is about a man in a white van, not a van that goes around collecting white men or something.
I think Breaking Bad has had some problems with making the cops a bit too incompetent in the past so Walter isn’t caught, but it’s never bothered me too much.
Hard G has always been my policy on gif, glad to see the White House taking the same stance.