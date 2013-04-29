Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 179

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls!

Time for a business-as-usual installment of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.

We’ve got a busy show this week, with a couple new show renews, including “Family Tools” and “Maron,” a check-in on “Game of Thrones” at midseason, a discussion of the “Good Wife” finale and, of course, “Mad Men” talk.

Next week? More of the same!

Today’s breakdown:

“Family Tools” (00:01:25 – 00:16:25)

“Maron” (00:16:30 – 00:27:55)

Listener Mail – “Hannibal” & “The Following” (00:28:20 – 00:39:15)

“Good Wife” (00:39:20 – 00:54:45)

“Game of Thrones” (00:54:50 – 01:11:05)

“Mad Men” (01:11:10 – 01:33:25)

